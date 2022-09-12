New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police said a man was arrested during a fair event . The incident happened Saturday night.
New Mexico State Police said around 10 p.m. Saturday, Cameron Barbone, 33, of Tohajiilee, New Mexico, jumped onto the stage during a Dwight Yoakam Concert. State police intervened as a concert-goer took a video of the incident.
Barbone was removed from the fairgrounds and cited for disorderly conduct.
