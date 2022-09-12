Read full article on original website
Chicago shooting: 2 boys shot just minutes apart in South Side homes, CPD says
There have now been 255 minors shot, 33 fatally, in Chicago so far this year.
cwbchicago.com
Driver shot north of Wrigley Field; 3rd shooting this month on half-mile stretch of Clark Street
A man was shot in the back as he drove on Clark Street, a couple of blocks north of Wrigley Field, on Thursday evening, Chicago police said. It’s the third shooting on Clark Street near the famed ballpark this month. At around 7:24 p.m., Chicago police officers radioed that...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Englewood Thursday afternoon. At about 4:04 p.m., a 26-year-old man was traveling in the 1300 block of West 59th Street when three unknown offenders in a dark-colored SUV exited the vehicle and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the...
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side Thursday night. At about 6:20 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was playing basketball in the 100 block of East 72nd Street when occupants from a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking the teen, police said. The teen was...
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed to death in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in Chatham, according to Chicago police. Reginald Winslow, 64, was in an argument with someone in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was stabbed in the neck at about 7 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Police searching for man they say shot another in the neck on CTA Red Line
Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with gunning down woman in Englewood
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in the shooting of a woman last June in the Englewood neighborhood. Marcell Hunter, 27, is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Nikki Conner during an argument around 11:10 p.m. on June 21 in the 5900 block of South Bishop Street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
3 teens shot within an hour on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three teens were shot Wednesday evening on the West Side of Chicago. A 16-year-old girl was sitting in a car in the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue around 6:54 p.m. when she was shot at. She was grazed in her right thigh. She was taken to Rush...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot in head in Chicago's North Lawndale
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in the head in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood late Wednesday. Police say they received reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. and found a man, of unknown age, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was immediately transported...
cwbchicago.com
Gunman robbed CTA passenger after offering to sell him a smoke, Chicago police say
Chicago police are looking for a man who robbed a CTA passenger in River North after offering to sell the victim a cigarette. The man shown in these images allegedly offered to sell a cigarette to a 21-year-old man on the northbound Grand Red Line platform around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, September 11.
Chicago police searching for Tahoe suspected of killing Bolingbrook man in Chatham
Chicago police are searching for a tan Chevy Tahoe which they believe struck and killed a man in Chatham Monday night.
fox32chicago.com
Person of interest being questioned after 20-year-old man shot during argument on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was shot during an argument on Chicago's South Side. At about 9:17 a.m., the victim was in an altercation with a known offender in the 4000 block of South Wabash, police said. The victim was then shot in the body, and transported to an area...
cwbchicago.com
Suburban mayor’s security team fires shots at armed robbers near Lincoln Park Apple Store
The security team for the mayor of south suburban Harvey intervened in an armed robbery and fired shots at the offenders Wednesday afternoon near the corner of North Avenue and Halsted Street, according to law enforcement sources. Just before 2 p.m., four masked men stepped out of a black Jeep...
fox32chicago.com
Champaign man charged with May 2021 murder of 47-year-old woman
CHICAGO - A man from Champaign, Ill. was charged with the murder of a 47-year-old woman who was killed in May 2021. Granville Tyler, 62, was arrested in the 2300 block of West Springfield in Champaign on Tuesday. Police say Tyler fatally stabbed a woman who was found dead on...
fox32chicago.com
Man seriously injured in early morning West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday. Police say the victim, 36, was outside in the 4100 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 5 a.m. when he was shot in the right elbow. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital...
Chicago man charged with fatal stabbing said victim 'might still be alive' if he hadn't struggled: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A Chicago man allegedly admitted to participating in the stabbing death of a 41-year-old man who was on his way home from work in the Loop last week. Anthony Rawls Jr., 28, faces two felony counts of murder and one felony count of armed robbery. According to Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old girl shot multiple times on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:16 p.m., the teen was in the 1100 block of South Troy when she was shot multiple times, police said. She self-transported to an area hospital in good condition. The circumstances of the shooting are...
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old man fatally shot in North Chicago
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. - An 18-year-old man is dead following a shooting Monday night in suburban North Chicago. Officers responding to a call of shots fired around 10:45 p.m. located a seriously injured man with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Spruce Drive, according to North Chicago police.
blockclubchicago.org
South Chicago Tenants Demand More Security After Rash Of Gunfire Near Apartments: ‘We’re Still Not Safe’
SOUTH CHICAGO — Mery Mercado’s great-grandchildren heard gunshots near their home as they left for their second day of school Aug. 23. Mercado, who’s lived at the Germano Millgate Apartments in South Chicago for 20 years, ran downstairs and told her kids and others to come back inside and hide in the hallway, she said.
nypressnews.com
14-year-old boy reported missing on South Side
CHICAGO — Police have issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old boy last seen Sunday on the South Side. David Davis, 14, was last seen in the 6700 block of South Springfield. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue/green shorts and blue/green shoes. Davis also may be in...
