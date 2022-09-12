ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 65

MissBatman
4d ago

Just the shoes? Nothing else in the car.. just the shoes? Lol yeah right. She got rid of those shoes and told her “friend” some sob story bout leaving her and she was in danger. Look friend- they took my shoes lol.

Reply(9)
8
JJ
4d ago

Oh give me a break! Running barefoot for shoes? Good one! You flunked the Chicago theft test!

Reply
21
JJ
4d ago

This is another made up bs story. Her boyfriend ditched her. Where was he gonna go by gas without walking miles off Lake Shore Drive and screw your DuSable prefix. Stolen car!

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
cwbchicago.com

Chicago cops looking for man in connection with Red Line shooting

Chicago police released CTA surveillance images on Thursday of a man they want to talk to regarding a shooting on the Red Line near Cermak last week. CPD said the man in these images “was involved in firing a handgun” during an argument with the 31-year-old victim around 6:42 p.m. on September 7. The victim was shot in the neck, and police said he was in critical condition after the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police recover gun from man smoking at CTA Red Line station

CHICAGO - A man who was smoking on CTA property has been charged after police found a gun on him Monday in the Chatham neighborhood. Joshua Nelson, 36, is accused of smoking on CTA property near the 79th Street Red Line station. When officers approached him, they discovered he was in possession of a gun, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Lake Shore Drive#Millennium Park#Cpd#Cwbchicago
CBS Chicago

Shots fired by Harvey mayor's security detail after they witness robbery in Old Town

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The security detail for Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark fired shots at the busy intersection of North Avenue and Halsted Street Wednesday afternoon after they witnessed an armed robbery.At 1:55 p.m., the Harvey mayor was in a black sport-utility vehicle with his executive security detail at the intersection when they saw a man wearing a black ski mask get out of a black Jeep with black tinted windows attempt to hold up a man at gunpoint at a Chicago Transit Authority bus stop. Chicago Police said the robbery victim was 86 years old.Harvey police said "in an effort...
HARVEY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Cook County Sheriff's Office host free vehicle light repair event in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office is helping people fix the lights on their vehicles in Morgan Park Thursday.From 9 a.m. to noon the sheriff's office will be repairing broken headlights, tail lights, brake lights, and license plate lights. It's all for free at the Morgan Park United Methodist Church, located at 11030 S. Longwood Dr. The sheriff's office will also be taking unused prescription drugs through its takeback program.
COOK COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy