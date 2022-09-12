ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

Hometown Sports: Orosi vs Shafter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Week 4: Shafter plays on their home field for the first time in over a year, hosting Orosi. September 9, 2022.
SHAFTER, CA
KGET 17

All the movies shot in Kern County–and the opportunity to film more

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the ways to deal with tough economic times is to attract new business to a community. Film production is one of the most coveted industries because it tends to be the cleanest in terms of not generating any form of pollution. It also brings new money to the community from companies traveling here from other areas.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Community members hold vigil for soccer coach

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just minutes past six in the evening, cars begin to arrive outside the home of Kyle Lundy. Colorful flowers, flickering candles and posterboards with images of Lundy posing with kids in red and blue soccer uniforms all surround a huge, framed headshot of Lundy.   From the cars, which keep arriving, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

National cheeseburger day deals in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — National cheeseburger day is Sept. 18. Here is a roundup of cheeseburger deals around Bakersfield. Pops Burger 2821 Taft Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93313 Double Cheeseburger combo includes medium fries and drink for $7.99 Family 4 pack comes with 4 burgers, 4 drinks and one family sized fries for $28.99 Family 5 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wasco, CA
Kern County, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
Kern County, CA
Football
City
Shafter, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Tehachapi, CA
County
Kern County, CA
Tehachapi, CA
Sports
Tehechapi News

Coroner ID's body of Tehachapi man found in Boron

The Kern County coroner's office identified Sept. 13 the body of a man who was found in "open desert" in Boron on Sunday. Larry Gene Christy Jr., 25, of Tehachapi, was found around 6:51 p.m. approximately two miles north of Boron Frontage Road, in Boron.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD arrested 4 men after high speed chase in central Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Police Department arrested four men, on gang-related charges after a high-speed chase in central Bakersfield. According to BPD, around 11:00 p.m. officers attempted to stop a car for speeding in the area of El Toro Drive and Wayside Park. The car failed to stop...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to setting Bakersfield mansion on fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of setting multiple fires and burning down a mansion in southwest Bakersfield pleaded no contest Wednesday to three arson-related charges and faces 15 years in prison. Marty Sias, 30, has admitted to igniting fires at the sprawling Palazzo Destefani mansion in southwest Bakersfield and Independence High School, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dave & Buster’s hiring for 150 positions at Bakersfield location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dave & Buster’s is hiring for 150 positions for the Oct. 17 opening of its 30,000-square-foot Valley Plaza mall location. The chain is seeking servers, hosts, cooks, game techs and more. “At Dave & Buster’s, our employees work hard and play hard,” General Manager Brad French said in a news release. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#On The Road#The Other Two#Kern#American Football#Mountain Football
KGET

2022 Kern County Fair features new food and activities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the 2022 Kern County Fair one week away, community members alike are getting excited to revisit their favorites from last year. But this year’s Fair will also feature several new attractions. Chelsey Roberts with the Kern County Fair said attractions returning after having missed the 2021 Fair due to Covid […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Active shooter threat to Centennial HS determined “unfounded”: PD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department received a call of an active shooter at Centennial High School Wednesday, according to school officials. School Officials said the Bakersfield and Kern High School police quickly investigated and determined it “unfounded.” Police are investigating the source of the call, school officials said. In the event of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Vehicle crashes into southwest Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield home burst into flames on Wednesday after a car crashed into the home, according to CHP. CHP said deputies responded to the home around 12:30 a.m. at Old River Road and Taft Highway. Fire crews from County Fire Station 53 were able to extinguish the fire, according to CHP, and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bakersfield Now

Some upset after shooting death of youth soccer coach

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kyle Lundy was killed early Monday morning after Bakersfield Police said he was trying to force entry into someone's apartment. The resident in the apartment shot and killed Lundy. Lundy was a youth soccer coach and impacted many young kids. One of the kids on...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO deputies to star in ‘Cops’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office have received approval from the Board of Supervisors to enter in an agreement with producers of the TV series “COPS.” Sheriff Donny Youngblood submitted a letter to the Board of Supervisors in hopes that the board will approve a proposed agreement between the sheriff’s office and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Tehechapi News

Blood drive sets record

The Tehachapi Blood Drive had its largest turnout in three years on Sept. 7, according to organizer Key Budge. He said 90 people registered to donate blood and 10 of those were first-time donors, including a 16-year-old girl who came out with her mother.
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

BFD battles a structure fire in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A structure fire at a vacant building on H Street was reported on the PulsePoint website Monday night just before 9. A battalion chief told a 17 News photographer at the scene, that upon arrival they saw smoke and fire. The fire crews were able to stop the fire from progressing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy