What Are Upstream Operations in Crude Oil and Natural Gas?. Upstream refers to the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. A company that is searching for and extracting crude oil and natural gas, on land or offshore, is in the upstream business. Undertaking upstream operations typically requires large capital, and there’s no guarantee of success in finding crude oil and natural gas in every exploratory effort.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 11 MINUTES AGO