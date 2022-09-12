Read full article on original website
Community members hold vigil for soccer coach
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just minutes past six in the evening, cars begin to arrive outside the home of Kyle Lundy. Colorful flowers, flickering candles and posterboards with images of Lundy posing with kids in red and blue soccer uniforms all surround a huge, framed headshot of Lundy. From the cars, which keep arriving, […]
New Salvadorean restaurant opens in Central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A new business has recently opened in central Bakersfield. One that specializes in serving authentic Salvadorean and Mexican food. The restaurant is located at 1525 18th Street and it's open seven days a week, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Well, the opportunity...
National cheeseburger day deals in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — National cheeseburger day is Sept. 18. Here is a roundup of cheeseburger deals around Bakersfield. Pops Burger 2821 Taft Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93313 Double Cheeseburger combo includes medium fries and drink for $7.99 Family 4 pack comes with 4 burgers, 4 drinks and one family sized fries for $28.99 Family 5 […]
Coroner ID's body of Tehachapi man found in Boron
The Kern County coroner's office identified Sept. 13 the body of a man who was found in "open desert" in Boron on Sunday. Larry Gene Christy Jr., 25, of Tehachapi, was found around 6:51 p.m. approximately two miles north of Boron Frontage Road, in Boron.
Active shooter threat to Centennial HS determined “unfounded”: PD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department received a call of an active shooter at Centennial High School Wednesday, according to school officials. School Officials said the Bakersfield and Kern High School police quickly investigated and determined it “unfounded.” Police are investigating the source of the call, school officials said. In the event of […]
Dave & Buster’s hiring for 150 positions at Bakersfield location
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dave & Buster’s is hiring for 150 positions for the Oct. 17 opening of its 30,000-square-foot Valley Plaza mall location. The chain is seeking servers, hosts, cooks, game techs and more. “At Dave & Buster’s, our employees work hard and play hard,” General Manager Brad French said in a news release. […]
Man pleads no contest to setting Bakersfield mansion on fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of setting multiple fires and burning down a mansion in southwest Bakersfield pleaded no contest Wednesday to three arson-related charges and faces 15 years in prison. Marty Sias, 30, has admitted to igniting fires at the sprawling Palazzo Destefani mansion in southwest Bakersfield and Independence High School, according to […]
BPD arrested 4 men after high speed chase in central Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Police Department arrested four men, on gang-related charges after a high-speed chase in central Bakersfield. According to BPD, around 11:00 p.m. officers attempted to stop a car for speeding in the area of El Toro Drive and Wayside Park. The car failed to stop...
Some upset after shooting death of youth soccer coach
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kyle Lundy was killed early Monday morning after Bakersfield Police said he was trying to force entry into someone's apartment. The resident in the apartment shot and killed Lundy. Lundy was a youth soccer coach and impacted many young kids. One of the kids on...
All the movies shot in Kern County–and the opportunity to film more
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the ways to deal with tough economic times is to attract new business to a community. Film production is one of the most coveted industries because it tends to be the cleanest in terms of not generating any form of pollution. It also brings new money to the community from companies traveling here from other areas.
Mother claims child was grabbed by stranger at a gas station in East Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Jessica Hall, the mother of two young kids explains her close call when strangers approached her and her kids at a gas station store on the corner of Bernard and Baker streets in East Bakersfield. Hall said, "As soon as I walked in a lady...
Vehicle crashes into southwest Bakersfield home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield home burst into flames on Wednesday after a car crashed into the home, according to CHP. CHP said deputies responded to the home around 12:30 a.m. at Old River Road and Taft Highway. Fire crews from County Fire Station 53 were able to extinguish the fire, according to CHP, and […]
2022 Kern County Fair features new food and activities
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the 2022 Kern County Fair one week away, community members alike are getting excited to revisit their favorites from last year. But this year’s Fair will also feature several new attractions. Chelsey Roberts with the Kern County Fair said attractions returning after having missed the 2021 Fair due to Covid […]
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on 99 North in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and killed on 99 North near the Rosedale Highway off-ramp at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the city pf Bakersfield. Bakersfield Fire Department along with California Highway Patrol responded to the location for a call of a vehicle vs. pedestrian....
4 People Critically Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Wednesday. The crash happened at Old River Road and Taft Highway at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Highway 119 segment to be renamed Corporal Luis Ruan Memorial Highway
In recognizing the dedicated service and ultimate sacrifice of Taft’s adopted son Corporal Luis Ruan, Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Kern County) passed legislation renaming a segment of State Route 119 in Taft as the Corporal Luis Ruan Memorial Highway. “Our community – our nation – are grateful to Luis’s parents,...
BFD battles a structure fire in Central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A structure fire at a vacant building on H Street was reported on the PulsePoint website Monday night just before 9. A battalion chief told a 17 News photographer at the scene, that upon arrival they saw smoke and fire. The fire crews were able to stop the fire from progressing […]
Blood drive sets record
The Tehachapi Blood Drive had its largest turnout in three years on Sept. 7, according to organizer Key Budge. He said 90 people registered to donate blood and 10 of those were first-time donors, including a 16-year-old girl who came out with her mother.
2 alarm structure fire breaks out in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-alarm structure fire broke out Thursday morning in east Bakersfield, according to Pulsepoint. Fire crews were called to Lake Street around 9 a.m. Bakersfield Fire Department officials say the fire threatened another home and an apartment complex nearby. Crews were able to keep the fire out of surrounding areas. This […]
Mannheim Steamroller coming to Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mannheim Steamroller, a Christmas musical group, is coming to the Mechanics Bank Arena in late November, according to organizers. Organizers said the group is scheduled to play at the Mechanics Bank Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 30. The founder and creator of the group is celebrating over 35 years of […]
