KPVI Newschannel 6
A Local Event Looking For Volunteers
A local event is looking for volunteers. The 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' event needs volunteers for both their Idaho Falls and Pocatello walks. The Idaho Falls walk will be this Saturday at Snake River Landing. Registration starts at 10:00 a.m. and the walk starts at 11:00 a.m. Then on Saturday...
What to do this week in East Idaho
Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. Wednesday • Join Healthy City, USA, for their Wednesday night dog walks around the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Meet at Pavilion 2 by the concessions stand at 5:30 p.m. Dogs must be on a leash. • B&B Organizing will have its grand opening from 6 to...
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – September 15, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has found two bodies at a plane crash site east of Preston yesterday. The names of the deceased have not been released yet and the crash is still under investigation.
KSLTV
Two killed in Idaho plane crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
Two local men charged with felony domestic battery for two unrelated incidents
Two local men face felony domestic violence charges following separate alleged incidents in East Idaho earlier this month. Joe Michael Hughes, 49, of Chubbuck, has been charged with one count of domestic battery and one count of possession of a controlled substance, meth, both of which are felonies. The incident began to unfold around 10:50 p.m. Sept. 1 when Chubbuck police were dispatched to a Chubbuck home for a disturbance...
Idaho Falls local starts business at almost 80-years-old
Tell me you live in Idaho, without telling me you live in Idaho. What better way than with locally manufactured potato gifts! The post Idaho Falls local starts business at almost 80-years-old appeared first on Local News 8.
TheHorse.com
WNV-Positive Horse Euthanized in Idaho
On Sept. 14, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated 3-year-old Quarter horse in Oneida County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) and was euthanized. The horse had recently returned from a training facility in Utah, so officials don’t know whether he was exposed to disease-carrying mosquitoes in Utah or Idaho.
Herald-Journal
County crews join to fight brush fire
Franklin and Bannock county fire departments were called to a brush fire the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9 north of Banida on the Oxford road. The fire was held to approximately 10 acres.
eastidahonews.com
Group rescued after getting stuck in remote area of Bingham County
BLACKFOOT – A man is safely reunited with his family after getting stuck in a remote area of Bingham County. Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com a man got stuck in the Brush Creek area Tuesday night. James Burt, 85, had gone there...
Post Register
New Dairy Queen about to open in Blackfoot
A new Dairy Queen location will be opening in Blackfoot at 845 West Bridge Street. With construction nearing completion, they plan to open around Sept. 29. This new DQ location has been in the works for some time now. They were working on this store before COVID-19, at which point they put it on hold until they could get the formalities approved.
eastidahonews.com
Local animal shelter finds homes for 20 dogs during adoption event
POCATELLO – Woof, woof! Pocatello Animal Services is happy to announce 20 dogs found their fur-ever homes during the department’s half-priced dog and puppy adoption event. Thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, dog and puppy adoptions were 50% off. Dog and puppy adoptions regularly cost $130...
Memorial for Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old who died in shooting
Car clubs host memorial for Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old who died in the shooting on September 3. The post Memorial for Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old who died in shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Blackout Holt Arena for ISU Football Home Opener
It's a blackout for Idaho State Football's home opener. The 0-2 Bengals kick off their home slate on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Central Arkansas at the revamped Holt Arena. New head coach Charlie Ragle wants to "make Holt hostile", and it all starts this weekend.
