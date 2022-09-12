Read full article on original website
Related
iOS 16 Released: Here's How To Upgrade Your iPhone
The latest update to your iPhone is here with iOS 16, an OS update that'll change the way you see your device from lock screen to security settings.
Meta Quest Pro Design Leaks After Headset Was Left In Hotel Room
Someone might be in a lot of trouble — or perhaps Meta is to be congratulated for a successful publicity stunt. In any case, the rumored Meta Quest Pro (also referred to as Project Cambria) virtual reality (VR) headset has just surfaced online long before its official launch event. As shown in a video and a series of images, the black headset seemingly sports an updated design — though the sample found in the wild is just an engineering sample, meaning it's not the final product just yet. You might be wondering how, and why, the headset was leaked, and the answer is surprising: it was left in a hotel room and forgotten by its original owner only to be found by a hotel employee who then posted it on YouTube.
10 Easy Ways To Speed Up Your Slow Mac
There are quite a few ways you can speed up your macOS computer, and the majority of them can be done with no specialty knowledge or IT experience whatsoever.
Why Your Android Phone Is Slow And What You Need To Do To Fix It
Android phones are known to get slower with time. Here are some of the causes for your Android phone to be slow and how you can fix them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Today's Wordle Answer #452 – September 14, 2022 Solution And Hints
Wordle is offering up an earthy aroma with its latest puzzle, and if that hint isn't enough to solve it, we have a few more that'll help it make sense.
The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Gives Breath Of The Wild 2 Its Long-Awaited Release
Nintendo fans had one big question for the gaming company's big Nintendo Direct on September 13, and that was all about the hit Zelda series of games and the hotly-anticipated next title. After the success of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" it was only a matter of time, after all, for details on the sequel to be announced. Now, we have both a name for the game and a release date.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Or S22? SlashGear Survey Reveals Which Phone Fans Prefer
Samsung is arguably the most popular Android smartphone brand, but which model do most users prefer? The answer may surprise you considering its price tag.
How To Stop Your iPhone From Showing Featured Photos
If you're using your iPhone's Photos to show a slideshow, chances are you've wondered how you can choose which photos are featured. We have good and bad news.
SlashGear
56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0