Erie, PA

Compared to the floods and fires, Erie’s climate looks pretty good

By Kevin Cuneo, Special to the Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 4 days ago
Erieites might gripe about the harsh winters that we experience but compared to all of the horrible weather affecting much of the nation, we have it pretty good here. I’ll take a snowstorm anytime over the floods or fires crippling so many other states.

Perhaps it’s a stretch to say that Erie’s climate is ideal, but living next to one of the Great Lakes gives us access to water. And the water treatment facilities here provide safe drinking water. I’m sure the residents of Jackson, Mississippi or Flint, Michigan would be thrilled if they could say as much.

In Michigan:Federal judge approves $626.25M settlement in Flint water litigation

In Mississippi:Burst pipes could prolong water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, mayor warns

As the lakes and reservoirs in the west continue to dry up, Lake Erie is looking better and better all the time.A recent Facebook post makes me think that our summer is winding down way too quickly. Erie will see no more sunsets after 8 p.m. until April 9, 2023.

● When Doc Severinsen, longtime leader of the “Tonight Show” band during Johnny Carson’s heyday, recently performed in his final concert, it reminded me of his friendship with the late Walter Hendl, former maestro of the Erie Philharmonic Orchestra.

Severinsen, 95, always had high praise for Hendl, who conducted several performances featuring the great trumpet player.

● Mike Simmons, whose outdoor columns graced the Erie Times-News sports pages for more than two decades, died Aug. 31 at the age of 80. Mike was not only a skilled English professor and a gifted writing coach at Penn State Behrend, he was a great hunter and fisherman who wrote so well about it.

My sons and I will always remember the crisp September morning when Simmons took us out on his boat, Kenny’s Pennies, and we caught our limit of perch. Mike even let the boys drive the boat on the way back, which thrilled them but sent my heart racing.

Mike was a great guy who was respected across the nation for his outdoor articles and his commitment to improving Pennsylvania’s field and streams.

Obituary:Michael K. Simmons

● Fran Lebowitz, the engaging writer and critic whose 2021 biography miniseries, "Pretend it's a City," with director Martin Scorsese is so enjoyable, will appear Oct. 6 at Mercyhurst University’s D’Angelo Center. Lebowitz is a character and she’s not a bad actress, as she showed when she occasionally played a judge on TV’s “Law & Order.”

● Credit Waldameer Park owner Paul Nelson and General Manager Steve Gorman for sharing the amusement park facilities with the Barber National Institute for its annual Beast on the Bay event. Waldameer’s grounds, parking areas, and swimming pools add to much to the Beast’s appeal every year.

In case you missed it:After a record season, Waldameer is looking to make a $7 million splash with new attraction

● In the Benedictine Sisters’ online newsletter “Monasteries of the Heart,” Erie Benedictine Sister Mary Lou Kownacki’s essay about spending time in hospice brought tears to my eyes. Sister Mary Lou has accomplished so much in her life, starting with the time she spent as a reporter for the Erie Times-News. From an early age, she demonstrated real writing skill.

She went on to help establish the Inner-City Neighborhood Art House, and she helped improve the neighborhood near Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2220 Reed St., after she moved home to assist her aging father. Wherever she went, Sister Mary Lou made things better.

● Ken Burns’ latest film, “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” premieres Sept. 18 on PBS. Advance reviews of the film seem to show that America could have done a lot more to help those trying to flee Germany in the late 1930s and early 40s. Anne Frank’s family was refused entry into the U.S., according to the film.

Burns and his collaborators deserve a lot of credit for their guts and determination to set the record straight.

● Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender will discuss his excellent new book, “Erie’s Sensational Murder Trials, at the Jefferson Education Society on Sept. 20. The presentation starts at 7 p.m.

● The side of the new addition of the Warner Theatre facing French Street looks as if it’s finally finished. It took many years to get the funds to restore the 91-year-old theater, but now it looks great and is a source of pride for every Erie resident.

● Al Swigonski’s research on his latest Erie baseball book is coming along nicely, as he’s discovered dozens of big-league players who got their start here. Al’s love of baseball come through on every page of his books.

Kevin Cuneo can be reached at kevin.cuneo1844@gmail.com.

Comments / 1

 

