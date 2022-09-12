Read full article on original website
Man Bitten by Python in Shocking Attack: ‘Blood Spurted Nearly Six Foot From My Artery’
One year after a coastal carpet python attacked a man in Australia, he still doesn’t have full feeling where the snake sliced through an artery and several nerves in his arm. The Australian said the bite was “beyond imagined capabilities” of the python following the freak accident when releasing the snake into the wild.
One Moose Hunter Found Dead in Alaska, While Search Continues for Three Missing Counterparts
Search efforts continue in Alaska where authorities have been working on two separate cases involving moose hunters. In both cases, individuals have gone missing along Alaska’s Lower Kuskokwim River. One case involves a hunter who was by himself when he went missing. Last week, the hunter was found dead...
Walmart Thief Arrested for Stealing TVs Then Selling in Parking Lot—Police
Donald Kirkland admitted that he had stolen three TVs, a karaoke machine and camping equipment from the U.S. chain, which loses $3 billion to theft a year.
Luke Bryan Says His Son Is ‘Close To Outperforming’ Him
Luke Bryan may have some competition. He shared video on social media from his weekend travels, and it looks like the family tagged along. It was the last leg of the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour for a couple of weeks. Check out the video below. “My son is...
LOOK: These Conjoined Whitetail Fawns Have Every Hunter Asking the Same Question
Outdoorsman, conservationist, and founder of MeatEater Steven Rinella posted a picture of conjoined deer fawns found dead in Houston County, Minnesota. The images posted shows the carcass of the animal and its x-ray, which reveals the two heads of the deer joined to one body. “Yep, this is a thing...
WATCH: Bald Eagle Goes for Grizzly Bear’s Eyes in Shocking Attack on Banks of Alaskan River
In this viral video from August 2010, a bald eagle attacks a grizzly bear‘s eyes in this stunning encounter on the banks of Naknek River in Alaska. In the footage, a bear climbs up a steep hill as a man films from a boat on the river. As the bear makes its way up the incline, a huge bald eagle quickly swoops in the frame. It exits about as quickly as it moved in. The bear winces as the bird flies away.
‘Idiot’ Pilot Buzzes Boats on Colorado Reservoir Before Crashing Plane
After flying erratically around Horsetooth Reservoir, a pilot has been called reckless by aviation experts following their plane’s collision. Following a CBS News Colorado report that highlighted the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office’s request for photographs and videos of the flight before the accident, several people have started providing investigators with photographs and videos. Photographer Stephanie Stamos reported seeing the dangerous flying.
Texas Alligators Chomp on Two Boats in Bizarre Attacks
Frightening yet mysterious situations occurred recently when Texan alligators reportedly attacked two different boats in a Houston, Texas area. The attacks put the community on high alert. According to the New York Post, one of the attacks occurred when a rower named Eugene Janssen accidentally hit an alligator with one...
LOOK: Poachers Leave Live Buck with Crossbow Bolt Stuck Through Its Head
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is investigating an attempt to illegally poach live buck from a protected area. Residents of the Indian Lake peninsula area of Hendersonville reported a deer walking around their neighborhood with a crossbow bolt stuck through its head. The TWRA stepped in after receiving numerous...
Florida Man Drowns Following Horrific Alligator Attack
A man died in Florida following an alligator attack. He drowned to death after being attacked. The body of Sean McGuinness, 47, was recovered back in May on the 31st. The medical examiner has officially declared the cause of death to be drowning. The Largo police believe that the man was searching for frisbees from the lake that he could exchange for money.
WATCH: Coyote Casually Walks Into California Home Through Dog Door
California residents had an unexpected surprise when a coyote casually walked into their home through their dog’s door. While recalling the unusual experience with the coyote, homeowner Julie Levine told local news outlet 22News, “The dogs went crazy, and then I said this happened before with a rat, what else could be out there now?”
Chevy Camaro Theft Goes Wrong When Burglars Find Out They’re Awful Drivers
Two 19-year-olds attempted to steal to Chevrolet Camaros from the GM Lansing Grand River Assembly plant in Detroit yesterday, but while they successfully managed to gain access to the cars, their skills behind the wheel let them down magnificently. With car thefts increasing across the US recently, and one factor...
PHOTO: Enormous 625-Pound Alligator Bagged in South Carolina Lake
Last weekend marked the opening of alligator hunting season in South Carolina, and a local taxidermy shop is getting swamped with gators for processing. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy in Ravenel, SC already received 18 gators by Sunday, the shop posted on Facebook. According to the shop, the first one they received on Saturday night was a massive 13-foot gator from upper Lake Marion.
Black Bear Charges Man in His Front Yard in Heart-Pounding Encounter Caught on Video
This black bear means business. We’ve seen it time and again here, and this new video is no different. This particular black bear is hanging out in a man’s front yard, and for some reason, the man thinks it’ll be a good idea to chase him down with his camera. Check out the video here.
Two Separate Groups of Hunters Take Down 13-Foot Alligators in South Carolina on Same Day
Alligators are a crucial element of ecosystems in the southeastern United States. They help maintain the population balance of prey species as well as shape and modify their freshwater habitat. As such, alligator hunting is strictly regulated in southern states like South Carolina. Hunters must fill out an application and...
WATCH: Texas Police Use Tow Truck to Haul 400-Pound Alligator Out of Neighborhood
OK, so imagine you are just driving around the neighborhood in Texas for some relaxation when you come across an alligator. Now, this is not your normal, run-of-the-mill gator. No way. This bad boy is weighing 400 pounds and going wherever the heck he wants to go. In this viral video, you can see him wandering around and looking for something. Maybe he’s looking for food.
Rare ‘Gustnado’ Caught on Camera in Michigan, And It’s the Stuff of Nightmares
You’ve definitely heard of, or even seen, a tornado before. And firenadoes have become much more common out West as global warming has intensified the severity of annual wildfires. However, have you ever heard of a gustnado? Rare footage captures the moment a gustnado, different from a tornado, descended on Michigan. And the gray swirl of dust and clouds, which you can view below, is absolutely insane.
Huge Bear Has the Time of Its Life Playing on Playground Slide: VIDEO
Of course, you see so many different things on the Internet every single day but have you seen a bear on a playground slide? Sure, it looks a little strange. Yet here is this brown bear and he’s having quite a trip. As you will see in this video, the bear sizes up the slide. Will he make it down safely? He’s taking an interesting trip down the slide here. Instead of going down front paws first, he’s going down backward. This looks like something you almost had to be there to believe.
Man Lost in Colorado Wilderness Nearly Left Behind by Rescue Helicopter After Searchers Mistake Distress Calls for ‘Hello’
A rescue mission in the Colorado Wilderness nearly failed when a man who got separated from his hunting party was almost overlooked by the search team who mistook his calls for help. Emergency services were contacted Wednesday morning last week when someone from a hunting party didn’t return to their...
Giant 11-Foot, 400-Pound Alligator Terrorizes Texas Neighborhood, Social Media Weighs in
Bystanders in Texas were stunned as they watched a massive alligator casually stroll through their neighborhood. As a result, terrified residents prompted emergency personnel and wildlife services to capture the animal. Earlier this week, Texas Parks and Wildlife responded to the call around 7:40 a.m. on Monday. Once they arrived...
