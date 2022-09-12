Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
CMS principal uses her childhood experience to shape kids’ futures
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools principal calls on her own experience as an English language learner to support students. Alejandra Garcia is in the top job at Governors’ Village STEM Academy in northeast Charlotte. But when she started on the other side of the classroom, school was a challenge.
howafrica.com
24-Year Old HBCU Grad Becomes the Youngest Principal Ever at Middle School in Charlotte
Kenneth Gorham, a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, has been appointed as the principal at Movement Middle School, in Charlotte, North Carolina. At 24 years old, he is the youngest person to ever become the school’s principal. “I’m 24 years old. I actually turned 25 next week,”...
Students, parents involved in CMS middle school bus fight: officials
The incident happened on a Piedmont Open IB Middle School bus (bus 402).
WCNC
Yes, families can enjoy CMS playgrounds outside of school hours
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that school is back in session, the playgrounds are full of students during the day. A viewer told us they are seeing more and more families use the CMS playgrounds after school. So can families use the playgrounds outside of school hours?. A viewer sent...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell-Statesville Schools honors employees of the year for 2022-2023
Iredell-Statesville Schools has recognized more than a dozen employees for their efforts on behalf of the district’s 20,000-plus students. The following employees were honored Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting:. Principal of the Year. Frank Saraco, Celeste Henkel Elementary School. Assistant Principal of the Year. Mark Wellman, Third Creek...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Just blew my mind': Union County SRO claims another honor
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County’s first statewide school resource officer of the year award recipient is back at work walking the halls of Weddington High School. Deputy Christopher Byrum, a 17-year veteran of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, won the award this summer after being named Union County Public Schools’ school resource officer of the year.
WFAE.org
'Violence interrupters' program plans to expand to two more Charlotte sites
Charlotte is planning to expand Alternatives to Violence, a new program that uses trained community members known as “violence interrupters.” The ATV team aims to make connections and address community problems without involving the police. Its efforts focused on the Beatties Ford Road Corridor in west Charlotte in its first year and will continue to do so for at least another year.
wfmynews2.com
Black owned and operated hair removal business has roots in boosting people's mental health
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Khiana Morton spent more than a decade as a mental health counselor. "My degree's in psychology, and so I worked in mental health for about 13 years," Morton said. "It was very rewarding but also very stressful at the same time." When her mental health job...
WBTV
Town of Harrisburg announces 4th annual Multicultural Festival
HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg is hosting their 4th Annual Multicultural Festival on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Harrisburg Park. The Town of Harrisburg invites you to experience all the cultures in Harrisburg through arts, music, fashion, dance, and food....
WBTV
Producer of acclaimed short film Livingstone College convocation speaker
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A third-generation warrior for civil and human rights will be the speaker at Livingstone College’s Fall Convocation. The Rev. Dr. Otis Moss, III has served as senior pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago since 2008, but is likely also known for a narrative documentary short film titled, “Otis’ Dream.”
fox46.com
Charlotte hit hard by America’s housing crisis
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
Some council members unpleased with committee assignments
After sitting on the Council for more than five years, Councilman Tariq Bokhari says he's been noticing a theme of political maneuvering and retaliation, which he thinks is evident in his committee assignments.
thecharlottepost.com
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
WBTV
Three CMPD officers involved in shooting in northwest Charlotte
Local App State fans in Charlotte preparing for big game day weekend. On Saturday, Kidd Brewer Stadium at App State will experience its second sold-out game of the season when Troy comes to Boone to face the Mountaineers. Reporter Notebook: Day Three with a wounded British Army vet and strolling...
WBTV
‘CoCoMelon Live!’ making a stop in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles; if you’ve got little ones running around, chances are you are very familiar with CoCoMelon. It started as a Youtube show back in 2005 by a husband and wife and since then it has become very popular. Well, get...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Meet the Charlotte doctor who is also in a rock band
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte doctor is an oncologist by day and rock musician by night. Dr. Alan Skarbnik is a hematologist and oncologist at Novant Health. In his 20s he contemplated giving up his medical career to pursue his dreams of playing in a rock band. He decided...
wccbcharlotte.com
Old School Ballers Take It To The Hoop
STATESVILLE, N.C.– The city of Statesville has its very own dream team. The men who make up this basketball team are we what we call old school. Most of them are over the age of 60. Furman Mott started the team after his doctor told him he needed to find a way to get active. Mott learned that he had clogged arteries. The doctor suggested walking, but Furman had another idea, so he hit the court. Since playing with the guys, his health has improved. The team doesn’t have a name, but they meet for games whenever the Bristol Community Center becomes available. If any other local teams are interested in playing against them, contact oleschoolballers@gmail.com.
Residents grateful city will preserve east Charlotte apartments
CHARLOTTE — Residents at an east Charlotte apartment complex said they are thankful for the council members’ decision Monday night to preserve the complex. The City Council approved $8 million to preserve the Peppertree Apartments on Central Avenue at Kilborne Drive. The complex will keep the same number...
