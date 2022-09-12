ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Yes, families can enjoy CMS playgrounds outside of school hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that school is back in session, the playgrounds are full of students during the day. A viewer told us they are seeing more and more families use the CMS playgrounds after school. So can families use the playgrounds outside of school hours?. A viewer sent...
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell-Statesville Schools honors employees of the year for 2022-2023

Iredell-Statesville Schools has recognized more than a dozen employees for their efforts on behalf of the district’s 20,000-plus students. The following employees were honored Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting:. Principal of the Year. Frank Saraco, Celeste Henkel Elementary School. Assistant Principal of the Year. Mark Wellman, Third Creek...
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Just blew my mind': Union County SRO claims another honor

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County’s first statewide school resource officer of the year award recipient is back at work walking the halls of Weddington High School. Deputy Christopher Byrum, a 17-year veteran of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, won the award this summer after being named Union County Public Schools’ school resource officer of the year.
WFAE.org

'Violence interrupters' program plans to expand to two more Charlotte sites

Charlotte is planning to expand Alternatives to Violence, a new program that uses trained community members known as “violence interrupters.” The ATV team aims to make connections and address community problems without involving the police. Its efforts focused on the Beatties Ford Road Corridor in west Charlotte in its first year and will continue to do so for at least another year.
WBTV

Town of Harrisburg announces 4th annual Multicultural Festival

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg is hosting their 4th Annual Multicultural Festival on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Harrisburg Park. The Town of Harrisburg invites you to experience all the cultures in Harrisburg through arts, music, fashion, dance, and food....
WBTV

Producer of acclaimed short film Livingstone College convocation speaker

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A third-generation warrior for civil and human rights will be the speaker at Livingstone College’s Fall Convocation. The Rev. Dr. Otis Moss, III has served as senior pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago since 2008, but is likely also known for a narrative documentary short film titled, “Otis’ Dream.”
fox46.com

Charlotte hit hard by America’s housing crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
thecharlottepost.com

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
WBTV

Three CMPD officers involved in shooting in northwest Charlotte

Local App State fans in Charlotte preparing for big game day weekend. On Saturday, Kidd Brewer Stadium at App State will experience its second sold-out game of the season when Troy comes to Boone to face the Mountaineers. Reporter Notebook: Day Three with a wounded British Army vet and strolling...
WBTV

‘CoCoMelon Live!’ making a stop in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles; if you’ve got little ones running around, chances are you are very familiar with CoCoMelon. It started as a Youtube show back in 2005 by a husband and wife and since then it has become very popular. Well, get...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Meet the Charlotte doctor who is also in a rock band

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte doctor is an oncologist by day and rock musician by night. Dr. Alan Skarbnik is a hematologist and oncologist at Novant Health. In his 20s he contemplated giving up his medical career to pursue his dreams of playing in a rock band. He decided...
wccbcharlotte.com

Old School Ballers Take It To The Hoop

STATESVILLE, N.C.– The city of Statesville has its very own dream team. The men who make up this basketball team are we what we call old school. Most of them are over the age of 60. Furman Mott started the team after his doctor told him he needed to find a way to get active. Mott learned that he had clogged arteries. The doctor suggested walking, but Furman had another idea, so he hit the court. Since playing with the guys, his health has improved. The team doesn’t have a name, but they meet for games whenever the Bristol Community Center becomes available. If any other local teams are interested in playing against them, contact oleschoolballers@gmail.com.
