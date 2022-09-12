Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Community support grows for Canastota Police Officer attacked on duty
CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Support is growing for the village of Canastota Police Officer who was assaulted on duty. Just after 2:00 p.m. last Wednesday, police were asked to check on a suspicious person in the Liberty Resources parking lot on North Main Street in Canastota. Officer William Preuss...
20-year-old dies in Ithaca car crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have released a statement regarding a Saturday morning crash that left one person dead. Police say that sometime in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 10, 20-year-old Shea T. Colbert, of Bridgewater N.J., died after their car went off the road, hitting multiple trees. They say Colbert was […]
localsyr.com
Auburn car show raising money for Golisano Children’s Hospital
(WSYR-TV) — It’s time for that second annual Car, Truck, and Bike show in Auburn to benefit Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital. Keeping the cars in tip-top shape is a great way for car lovers to express their passion. Now, it’s also benefiting a good cause. The...
14850.com
An Ithaca College sophomore has died in an early morning crash, school says
An Ithaca College sophomore has died in “an automobile accident in Ithaca early Saturday morning,” according to a statement from the college on Saturday afternoon. The college identified Shea Colbert as the student who died. “A sophomore in the School of Business, Shea was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan...
Armory Square business had bricks thrown into windows twice in three days
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Inside of Flynnstoned Cannabis Company, a dispensary that will open as soon as New York State allows it, it’s a business unlike anywhere else in Armory Square. Outside, the owner is dealing with the same problem as everyone else. Twice in the last three days, someone tried to smash the business’ […]
NewsChannel 36
Fatal crash in Ithaca leaves one man dead
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY)-- New York State Police at Ithaca are investigating reports of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off Coddington Road. According to police, the incident happened on Saturday shortly after 8:00 a. m. An investigation was conducted at the scene and it was determined in the...
localsyr.com
CBA kicks off a new school year with new facility and new principal
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students at Christian Brothers Academy are back in the classroom this week. The new school year began on Monday, and with the return comes several changes at the Junior-Senior High School. Students at Christian Brothers Academy may realize the alterations to the fitness center. A...
Cameo Theatre receives historic designation
A relic of Greater Binghamton's past history of single screen movie houses is being considered for a historical designation.
localsyr.com
The Jeep Wagoneer is rated tops in the market
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Perhaps you are looking for a new vehicle this fall. The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer could fit the bill. According to U.S. News and World Report the Wagoneer is the top SUV on the market this fall. All of the great features are outlined in...
New York woman confused and 'lost' charged with felony DUI after falling asleep in her car
South Creek Township, Pa. — Residents in the area of South Creek Township called police because a white SUV with New York plates was pulling into people's driveways and the operator was falling asleep behind the wheel. State Police troopers with Towanda said Joetta Yivonne Demeza, 57, of Pine City, NY was treated by EMS after residents discovered her inside a vehicle passed out on July 25 around 9 p.m. By the time police arrived, she was alert and trying to leave the scene. ...
localsyr.com
Festa Italiana hits downtown Syracuse this weekend
(WSYR-TV) — It’s gearing up to be a good weekend for fans of Italian food, music, and festivities. This weekend Syracuse is celebrating the Festa Italiana downtown. Just like many festivals across the area and all over, the Festa Italiana was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Thankfully, the festivities returned last year in 2021, and they’re back for even more this year in 2022.
Man, 20, killed in single-car crash in Ithaca, troopers say
A 20-year-old man from Bridgewater, N.J. was killed early Saturday morning after he crashed his vehicle in the town of Ithaca, troopers said. Shea T. Colbert was discovered shortly after 8 a.m. after his car crashed into a wooded area off Coddingtown Road, according to the New York State Police. Police said he was traveling southeast when his vehicle left the road and hit multiple trees.
Three-vehicle crash, two adults and one teen taken to Upstate Hospital
(WSYR-TV) — A three-vehicle crash happened on State Route 690 (southbound) in the town of Van Buren, Onondaga County on Monday, September 12 at 12 p.m., according to State Police in Lysander. Police say a 2006 Chevy pickup truck driven by 38-year-old, Heather J. Wills of Syracuse was driving northbound on State Route 690 when […]
localsyr.com
Believers’ Chapel raising awareness for trafficking with a 5k Walk/Run
(WSYR-TV) — According to the International Labour Organisation, some 10 million children around the world are victims of human trafficking. A local group is trying to do something about that. Believers’ Chapel in Cicero is holding a 5k Walk/Run this weekend to bring attention to the child trafficking and human exploitation ongoing crisis.
Woodhull man arrested for attempted murder
A Steuben County man has been arrested and charged for attempted murder after a weekend shooting, according to New York State Police.
Ithaca bus driver punched, spit on by passengers: police
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca have arrested two people for harassing and punching a bus driver during a dispute Thursday night. Terence Johnson (44) and Umeek Adams (22) were arrested when Ithaca Police responded to a dispute between a Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit bus driver and two passengers on East Green St. around […]
localsyr.com
Samaritan Center reopens for dine-in services
(WSYR-TV) — You can’t really say the pandemic is over, but the community is trying to get back to a sense of normal. That brings good news at the Samaritan Center in Downtown Syracuse. They are welcoming guests back this week to dine in at their food center on North State Street. With that means the need for more volunteers.
whcuradio.com
Domestic dispute leads to felony charge in Cortland
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man faces a felony. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 45-year-old Justin Toolan just before 8 p.m. Saturday night. They were responding to a domestic incident in the Town of Cortlandville, where authorities say Toolan intentionally caused more than $250 damage to the victim’s property. He is charged with Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, a class E felony.
See flames shoot from vehicle outside Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts in Clay (Video)
Clay, N.Y. — When a passerby saw flames shooting from a vehicle next to the Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway building on Route 31, he blurted out a line from the movie Tommy Boy. It was right around 11 a.m. Monday when other motorists in the area of Great Northern Mall smelled smoke and heard an explosion. One driver quickly clicked the record button on his cell phone, attached to his dashboard.
Two window washers trapped 85 feet up at Crouse Hospital after lift tipped over
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse firefighters rescued two window washers that became trapped 85 feet in the air Saturday, fire officials said. Around 1:39 p.m., Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received reports that a boom lift holding two window washers working outside Crouse Hospital tipped over and crashed into the seventh floor of the building, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
