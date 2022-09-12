ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

mynewsla.com

Dump Truck, Car Collide at Perris Intersection, Trapping Motorist

Two people were injured Thursday when a dump truck and compact car collided at an intersection on the north end of Perris, requiring firefighters to extricate one of the victims from the wreckage. The crash was reported at 3:15 p.m. on Harley Knox Boulevard, where it intersects Indian Avenue, just...
PERRIS, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Worker Killed at Construction Site in South Gate

Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas Castillo, 34, died at the...
SOUTH GATE, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Killed in La Canada Flintridge Collision Identified

A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel Molina, 42, was identified as the...
ACCIDENTS
mynewsla.com

Shooting in Compton Leaves One Dead, One Wounded; Investigation Underway

Two men were shot, one fatally, in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Compton, and authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Deputies were sent to a hospital about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a gunshot victim at the location, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Slated for Weekend-Long Closure

The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend for re-surfacing work, and motorists were advised to plan for alternate routes in advance, or be prepared for long delays going through the construction zone. The full eastbound closure is slated to start at...
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Search For Burglary Suspect in Pacific Palisades

Police are searching for a burglary suspect Thursday evening in the hillsides of Pacific Palisades. Officers received a call at 9:09 p.m. and responded to the 1400 of Chastain Parkway West, near Palisades Drive, after a homeowner discovered a suspect inside the residence, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Martin Marquez, Jason Paige Killed in Vehicle Crash on Ramon Road [Cathedral City, CA]

The incident happened on September 4th at approximately 8:30 a.m., per initial reports. According to the Cathedral City Fire Department, one vehicle was driving northbound on Date Palm Drive and crossed over into the southbound lanes for reasons unknown. Furthermore, one vehicle was unable to avoid the wreckage and crashed...
mynewsla.com

Shooting in Compton Leaves Man Dead

A man was shot to death in Compton and sheriff’s homicide investigators Thursday are continuing their search for the shooter. Deputies were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to North Central Avenue and Sam Littleton Street where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Found Shot to Death in Vehicle in Long Beach

Long Beach police Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a man who was found in a parked vehicle. Officers went to East Ocean Boulevard and Corona Avenue about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on a “report of a possible dead body and a strong odor emitting from inside a parked vehicle, which was later determined to be a murder,” according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Edge leaders seeking $300K safety grant after deadly school bus crash

Leaders in one valley community are hoping to make improvements to a road where a 9-year-old girl was hit by a car and killed after getting off her school bus last December. At a meeting Tuesday, the Desert Edge community council heard an update on funding county officials applied for to improve sidewalk safety in The post Desert Edge leaders seeking $300K safety grant after deadly school bus crash appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley Man Arrested for Suspicion of Violently Resisting Arrest Twice in Two Weeks

A Yucca Valley man has been arrested twice in two weeks, both times for suspicion of assaulting San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies. On September 4, a Deputy responded to a call of a man walking northbound in lanes of traffic on Sage Ave near Carlyle Drive in Yucca Valley. Sheriffs identified the man as Charles Pritchett, a 36 year-old resident of Yucca Valley, and report that when the deputy approached him, a fled. A foot pursuit ensued, during which Sheriffs say that Pritchett turned around and assaulted the Deputy. Pritchett was arrested on suspicion of Resisting an Executive Officer, and was admitted to a hospital for an unrelated issue.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Accused of Illegally Carrying High-Capacity Rifle in Public Posts Bond

A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police to open fire when he didn’t surrender, was out of custody Thursday after posting an $85,000 bond. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested in August following a nearly monthlong investigation by the...
CORONA, CA

