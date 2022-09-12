A Yucca Valley man has been arrested twice in two weeks, both times for suspicion of assaulting San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies. On September 4, a Deputy responded to a call of a man walking northbound in lanes of traffic on Sage Ave near Carlyle Drive in Yucca Valley. Sheriffs identified the man as Charles Pritchett, a 36 year-old resident of Yucca Valley, and report that when the deputy approached him, a fled. A foot pursuit ensued, during which Sheriffs say that Pritchett turned around and assaulted the Deputy. Pritchett was arrested on suspicion of Resisting an Executive Officer, and was admitted to a hospital for an unrelated issue.

YUCCA VALLEY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO