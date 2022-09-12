Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Dump Truck, Car Collide at Perris Intersection, Trapping Motorist
Two people were injured Thursday when a dump truck and compact car collided at an intersection on the north end of Perris, requiring firefighters to extricate one of the victims from the wreckage. The crash was reported at 3:15 p.m. on Harley Knox Boulevard, where it intersects Indian Avenue, just...
L.A. Weekly
2 Killed, 1 Airlifted after Semi-Truck Crash on Interstate 15 [Victorville, CA]
VICTORVILLE, CA (September 14, 2022) – Monday morning, two victims were killed and one was injured in a semi-truck crash on Interstate 15. The deadly collision happened around 4:56 a.m., on I-15 between Bear Valley Road and Main Street. Crews say the crash involves two-tractor trailers, a white van,...
L.A. Weekly
Man Critically Injured in Pedestrian Hit-and-Run Crash on Orange Avenue [Perris, CA]
Male Pedestrian Hospitalized after Hit-and-Run Collision on Redland Avenue. The accident occurred 7:00 p.m., along the intersection of Orange and Redlands Avenue on August 15th. Under unknown circumstances, the driver of a vehicle struck a man while he was crossing the street. Upon impact, the involved driver fled the scene...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Worker Killed at Construction Site in South Gate
Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas Castillo, 34, died at the...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in La Canada Flintridge Collision Identified
A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel Molina, 42, was identified as the...
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Compton Leaves One Dead, One Wounded; Investigation Underway
Two men were shot, one fatally, in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Compton, and authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Deputies were sent to a hospital about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a gunshot victim at the location, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Slated for Weekend-Long Closure
The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend for re-surfacing work, and motorists were advised to plan for alternate routes in advance, or be prepared for long delays going through the construction zone. The full eastbound closure is slated to start at...
L.A. Weekly
James Whiten Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Accident on Berea Road [Menifee, CA]
60-Year-Old Rider Killed in Motorcycle Collision near Normandy Road. The deadly collision happened around 4:00 p.m., at the intersection of Berea and Normandy Road. According to initial reports, Whiten was riding a Yamaha on the road when he collided with a Jeep that was making a U-turn. Eventually, paramedics transported...
Search continues for missing woman after San Bernardino County mudslides, last seen in Forest Falls
The search continued for a missing woman who has not been seen since mudslides ravaged the Forest Falls community of San Bernardino County.
mynewsla.com
Police Search For Burglary Suspect in Pacific Palisades
Police are searching for a burglary suspect Thursday evening in the hillsides of Pacific Palisades. Officers received a call at 9:09 p.m. and responded to the 1400 of Chastain Parkway West, near Palisades Drive, after a homeowner discovered a suspect inside the residence, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
L.A. Weekly
Martin Marquez, Jason Paige Killed in Vehicle Crash on Ramon Road [Cathedral City, CA]
The incident happened on September 4th at approximately 8:30 a.m., per initial reports. According to the Cathedral City Fire Department, one vehicle was driving northbound on Date Palm Drive and crossed over into the southbound lanes for reasons unknown. Furthermore, one vehicle was unable to avoid the wreckage and crashed...
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Compton Leaves Man Dead
A man was shot to death in Compton and sheriff’s homicide investigators Thursday are continuing their search for the shooter. Deputies were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to North Central Avenue and Sam Littleton Street where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot to Death in Vehicle in Long Beach
Long Beach police Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a man who was found in a parked vehicle. Officers went to East Ocean Boulevard and Corona Avenue about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on a “report of a possible dead body and a strong odor emitting from inside a parked vehicle, which was later determined to be a murder,” according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Desert Edge leaders seeking $300K safety grant after deadly school bus crash
Leaders in one valley community are hoping to make improvements to a road where a 9-year-old girl was hit by a car and killed after getting off her school bus last December. At a meeting Tuesday, the Desert Edge community council heard an update on funding county officials applied for to improve sidewalk safety in The post Desert Edge leaders seeking $300K safety grant after deadly school bus crash appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
SB I-15 freeway in Victorville reopens hours after a double fatal crash Monday morning
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville was closed for several hours after an early morning double-fatal traffic collision. It happened at 4:56 am, on Monday, September 12, 2022, between Bear Valley Road and Main Street. The crash involved two tractor-trailer semis, a white van, and...
Dramatic bodycam video shows San Bernardino police rescue mother, 2 children from flash flood
San Bernardino police have released dramatic body camera video showing officers rescuing a mother and two children from a flash flood over the weekend.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Man Arrested for Suspicion of Violently Resisting Arrest Twice in Two Weeks
A Yucca Valley man has been arrested twice in two weeks, both times for suspicion of assaulting San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies. On September 4, a Deputy responded to a call of a man walking northbound in lanes of traffic on Sage Ave near Carlyle Drive in Yucca Valley. Sheriffs identified the man as Charles Pritchett, a 36 year-old resident of Yucca Valley, and report that when the deputy approached him, a fled. A foot pursuit ensued, during which Sheriffs say that Pritchett turned around and assaulted the Deputy. Pritchett was arrested on suspicion of Resisting an Executive Officer, and was admitted to a hospital for an unrelated issue.
mynewsla.com
Trio Charged with Burglarizing Property in Fire Evacuation Zone Near Hemet
Three people — including two convicted felons — accused of breaking into a house that was evacuated due to a wildfire near Hemet were charged Wednesday with felony burglary. John Jason Blackwood, 43, Deven Jessica Hooker, 31, and Michael Edward Serrano, 50 — all of Hemet — were...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Illegally Carrying High-Capacity Rifle in Public Posts Bond
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police to open fire when he didn’t surrender, was out of custody Thursday after posting an $85,000 bond. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested in August following a nearly monthlong investigation by the...
vvng.com
Person critically injured after possibly being ejected in rollover crash on I-15 in Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A person was critically injured after possibly being ejected in a rollover crash on the southbound I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass. The two-vehicle crash involving a black Range Rover and a black GMC pickup truck was reported at 12:33 pm, north of Highway 138, near the escape ramp and involved.
