Kansas City, MO

KC Chiefs vs. L.A. Chargers: Where, when, odds... and let the AFC West battles begin

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

The NFL schedule-makers didn’t wait long to serve up a delicious AFC West matchup ... and set it in prime-time.

Chiefs vs. Chargers on Thursday Night Football. That is tasty stuff.

“Now,” Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said after the Chiefs’ 44-21 victory over Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, “it’s about the Chargers.”

It might be about these two teams all season. The Chiefs have won the division for six straight years. The Chargers are seen as one of the NFL’s most talented up-and-comers — they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 24-19 Sunday.

“It will be one of the toughest opponents we’ll play all year,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said.

Oh, and the Chargers defeated the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in each of the last two years with Justin Herbert as their starting quarterback.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead will be red and rocking Thursday night.

“We’ll be ready to go,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “Home opener at Arrowhead, it’s always important to win that on. And it’s against the Chargers and they’re going to be in the playoff picture and someone battling for the AFC West championship.”

The details

When: Thursday night

Kickoff time: 7:15 p.m.

Where: Arrowhead Stadium

TV: Amazon Prime and KSHB (Ch. 41) in Kansas City

Radio: WDAF (106.5 FM) (or streamed on Chiefs mobile app)

Series: Chiefs lead 64-58-1

Opening betting line: Chiefs by 3 1/2

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
