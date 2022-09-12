ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Gun scare on school bus in Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk district

Ravena, NY (WRGB) — Yet another case of a gun scare at a Capital Region school this week. A Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk school bus driver took action on Thursday after a student reportedly threatened to shoot other students. According to the school superintendent and Albany County Sheriff’s Office, an 8-year old...
COEYMANS, NY
WRGB

Albany Police investigating First Street Homicide

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred around 4:15 p.m. on the 300 block of First Street between Judson Street and North Lake Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 27-year-old man inside the residence who sustained at least one stab wound to the...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady, NY
Government
City
Schenectady, NY
WRGB

Police investigating bank robbery at TD Bank in Colonie

Colonie, NY (WRGB) — Police are investigating a bank robbery on the 1300 block of Central Ave in Colonie. It took place around 3:30 p.m. at the TD Bank at 1256 Central Avenue. There are no reports of any injuries. Police are on the scene and we will continue...
COLONIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRGB

Business owner takes up furniture restoration trend

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Furniture restoration has become all the rage on TikTok and other social media. In tonight's Positively Upstate, CBS 6's chief Photojournalist Mark Zwinak meets one local business owner who, like the old saying goes, is helping one mans trash become another mans treasure.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Man accused of threatening driver with tire iron at racetrack

GLEN, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Gloversville man, accused of threatening another with a tire iron. Investigators say on September 12th, Troopers received a complaint that occurred the day before at Glenridge Motorsports Park. 64-year-old Kenneth Hilts is accused of getting into an argument...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WRGB

Renewed push to lower speed limit in Albany amid deadly hit-and-run

Albany, NY (WRGB) — A tragic story in Albany has residents demanding change. It comes after 31-year old Tanisha Brathwaite was struck and killed in a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run Wednesday night on Clinton Avenue. The driver is still at large. Police have not revealed whether they have a vehicle...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Lowering city speed limit in Troy to 25 mph has bipartisan support

Troy, NY (WRGB) — Leaders in the City of Troy are working on a plan to reduce the city speed limit. It's a plan with bi-partisan support to limit drivers within city limits to 25 miles per hour. State lawmakers recently passed a bill, signed by the Governor, that...
TROY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WRGB

Parolee arrested, charged with robbing former place of employment

The Hudson City Police Department announcing today the arrest of 44 year old Benny Dean Jr. charging him with robbery in the first degree. According to the police department, they received reports of a robbery from a business on Warren Street in Columbia County back in August 28th. The manager...
HUDSON, NY
WRGB

Retired judge to oversee police disciplinary process as Albany Public Safety Commissioner

Albany, NY (WRGB) — The City of Albany has a new public safety commissioner. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan held a news conference Tuesday to publicly introduce her pick. He is a retired judge, who is the first person to hold the position that was created in a push to establish trust and fairness in situations where police officers are facing disciplinary action.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

State Police arrest Albany man on attempted robbery charge

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police in Albany have arrested a man, accused of being armed with a knife and demanding money. State Police say Troopers responded to the area of Madison avenue, just before 11:00 PM on September 9th. 39-year-old Shawn J. Haymon was arrested, charged with attempted...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

California man sentenced in fire that destroyed building in Greenwich

GREENWICH, NY (WRGB) — A California man, accused of setting the fire that destroyed a downtown Greenwich building on Sunday has learned his fate. 48-year-old John Fox from California was arrested, charged with arson, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. Police say, back in February, crews responded to a building...
GREENWICH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy