FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
WRGB
Albany County expands recreation program to include D&D, E-sports
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Rec Department is sporting a new name and new offerings for county residents. The new program, now called Albany County Parks & Recreation will hold new programs, such as e-sports, comic book clubs and Dungeons and Dragons. Sports such as flag football...
WRGB
Gun scare on school bus in Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk district
Ravena, NY (WRGB) — Yet another case of a gun scare at a Capital Region school this week. A Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk school bus driver took action on Thursday after a student reportedly threatened to shoot other students. According to the school superintendent and Albany County Sheriff’s Office, an 8-year old...
WRGB
Albany Police investigating First Street Homicide
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred around 4:15 p.m. on the 300 block of First Street between Judson Street and North Lake Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 27-year-old man inside the residence who sustained at least one stab wound to the...
WRGB
Albany's 911 dispatch center finally seeing relief in staffing crisis after three years
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Improvements at Albany's 911 Dispatch Center after CBS 6 helped sound the alarm about a shortage of emergency dispatchers in the city. Our team has been following the staffing crisis for three years. For the first time since we started following this issue in 2019, things seem to be turning around.
WRGB
Saratoga City officials seeking young adults for Civilian Review Board
Saratoga Springs, NY (WRGB) — Ever since the City of Saratoga Springs approved the creation of the Civilian Review Board in May, officials have been accepting applications from the community members interested in becoming board members. The CRB is a five-member board that will be made up of city...
WRGB
Albany County Sheriff's Office partnering with UCM Digital Health for tele-med visits
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A new partnership with the Albany County Sheriff's Office and UCM Digital Health will help bring a doctor to you through telemedicine. In an announcement on Tuesday, the partnership will get those with non-urgent illnesses to talk with a doctor through video conferences. Those doctors...
WRGB
18-year-old in custody for stabbing family member at Clifton Park apartment complex
CLIFTON PARK, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County sheriff's Office says they have a man in custody, following a stabbing in Clifton Park. Deputies responded to an incident on Huntridge Drive, the Fox Run Apartments, just after 8:00a.m Thursday. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center in serious...
WRGB
Police investigating bank robbery at TD Bank in Colonie
Colonie, NY (WRGB) — Police are investigating a bank robbery on the 1300 block of Central Ave in Colonie. It took place around 3:30 p.m. at the TD Bank at 1256 Central Avenue. There are no reports of any injuries. Police are on the scene and we will continue...
WRGB
Business owner takes up furniture restoration trend
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Furniture restoration has become all the rage on TikTok and other social media. In tonight's Positively Upstate, CBS 6's chief Photojournalist Mark Zwinak meets one local business owner who, like the old saying goes, is helping one mans trash become another mans treasure.
WRGB
Man accused of threatening driver with tire iron at racetrack
GLEN, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Gloversville man, accused of threatening another with a tire iron. Investigators say on September 12th, Troopers received a complaint that occurred the day before at Glenridge Motorsports Park. 64-year-old Kenneth Hilts is accused of getting into an argument...
WRGB
Renewed push to lower speed limit in Albany amid deadly hit-and-run
Albany, NY (WRGB) — A tragic story in Albany has residents demanding change. It comes after 31-year old Tanisha Brathwaite was struck and killed in a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run Wednesday night on Clinton Avenue. The driver is still at large. Police have not revealed whether they have a vehicle...
WRGB
Lowering city speed limit in Troy to 25 mph has bipartisan support
Troy, NY (WRGB) — Leaders in the City of Troy are working on a plan to reduce the city speed limit. It's a plan with bi-partisan support to limit drivers within city limits to 25 miles per hour. State lawmakers recently passed a bill, signed by the Governor, that...
WRGB
Parolee arrested, charged with robbing former place of employment
The Hudson City Police Department announcing today the arrest of 44 year old Benny Dean Jr. charging him with robbery in the first degree. According to the police department, they received reports of a robbery from a business on Warren Street in Columbia County back in August 28th. The manager...
WRGB
Retired judge to oversee police disciplinary process as Albany Public Safety Commissioner
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The City of Albany has a new public safety commissioner. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan held a news conference Tuesday to publicly introduce her pick. He is a retired judge, who is the first person to hold the position that was created in a push to establish trust and fairness in situations where police officers are facing disciplinary action.
WRGB
Middle school student accused of possessing toy gun, 2nd incident in a week for district
GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — Glens Falls Middle School and High School went into a lock out on Wednesday over a possible weapon. The district reported on social media, that a middle school student reported to a social worker that they saw what looked like a weapon fall out of a student's backpack.
WRGB
Paesan's Pizza claims they are a target yet again for cooking oil thefts
Colonie, NY (WRGB) — The owner of Paesan's Pizza says that used cooking oil is being stolen once again. The owner sent us surveillance video that he says shows Colonie Police confronting the van used for the heist. He claims this is part of an organized crime ring targeting...
WRGB
State Police arrest Albany man on attempted robbery charge
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police in Albany have arrested a man, accused of being armed with a knife and demanding money. State Police say Troopers responded to the area of Madison avenue, just before 11:00 PM on September 9th. 39-year-old Shawn J. Haymon was arrested, charged with attempted...
WRGB
California man sentenced in fire that destroyed building in Greenwich
GREENWICH, NY (WRGB) — A California man, accused of setting the fire that destroyed a downtown Greenwich building on Sunday has learned his fate. 48-year-old John Fox from California was arrested, charged with arson, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. Police say, back in February, crews responded to a building...
WRGB
Albany man arraigned in county court, accused of fatally stabbing roomate
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 59-year-old Albany man faced an Albany County Court judge, pleading not guilty in the death of his roommate. Police say just after 1:00 AM, back on August 12, officers responded to a home on Clinton Street between Third and Fourth Avenues for reports of a stabbing.
