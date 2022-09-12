Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Cal Green, a soulful preview
Well last Saturday could have gone better huh? Buchner’s out. The playoff hopes dashed. The honeymoon with coach Freeman is over. The Irish have their backs against the wall. Adorned in their finest green livery, Notre Dame looks to get into the win column for the first time this year. Enter the Cal Bears. Fresh off a thrilling(?) victory over the Rebels of UNLV, 20-14, sixth year head coach Justin Wilcox brings his 2-0 Golden Bears for to Notre Dame stadium for the first time since 1967. It’s the Irish wear green game, with the carpet finally matching the drapes.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Marcus Freeman Updates Media Ahead of Cal Game
Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman checked in with the media Thursday following last week’s loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd. Freeman kept the focus on execution, moving forward, and the Irish “critical eye.”. Jarrett Patterson: Pain and Practice. On the status of the Irish offensive...
onefootdown.com
What if Notre Dame’s first two games were flipped?
While we strive for a thorough discussion of Notre Dame Football on the OFD Podcast, every once in a while I forget to inject a crazy thought here and there (I know - how is that even possible?). This is what the Off The Rails Show is built for. In...
onefootdown.com
The Triple Option: Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman converts to Catholicism
It’s been a hot minute since we ran the triple option — where the best Notre Dame Footballk news resides. Let’s get to it. Not that it should really matter to anyone that the head coach of the Notre Dame football program is now a Catholic, but it really mattered to a lot of people.
onefootdown.com
Survey: Has Marshall Loss Lessened Your Confidence in Notre Dame Football?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. This week, we herald the return of the Reacts segment by asking some...
onefootdown.com
A Sliver of Positives in the Aftermath of Notre Dame's loss to Marshall
There are positives on which to build from here. Hopefully, the coaching staff makes the right adjustments to the offensive line, defensive line and installing an offense that best compliments Drew Pyne. They will need to roll him out so he can throw to receivers on seam routes to the middle 1/3 of the defense. Just like the completion Buchner threw to Kevin Bauman who was wide open on the seam route. Mayer and Bauman were open in the scheme most of the game. Tommy Rees has to know that Pyne can make those throws successfully. Instead of throwing out to the perimeter all day like Buchner did. Even though Drew Pyne is not the tallest QB going, he has the moxie and arm to exploit the middle 1/3 of a defense. Upon further review of last year’s Wisconsin and Cincinnati games, Drew Pyne did just that to spark the Notre Dame offense. If only Pyne came in earlier in the Cincinnati game, more than likely ND wins that contest.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame vs. California: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
Week three for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish wasn’t supposed to be the biggest game of the year. Notre Dame plays host to the California Golden Bears, and quite frankly, this was supposed to be a sure “W” with plenty of fun during the Green Out planned inside the stadium. The 0-2 start for the Irish has changed everything, and there may be no bigger game played this year than the one this Saturday. Will the Irish crumble — or will they piece together a win and create momentum moving forward?
onefootdown.com
OFD Podcast: A pivotal moment for Notre Dame’s 2022 football season
Joshua, Jude, and Brendan have some catching up to do with Notre Dame Football, and the podcast is always an absolutely delightful way to handle such matters. In this episode:. We were told that there is nothing you can do when the box is stacked. Looking back at the Marshall...
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pikeville remains No. 1 in Super 7 poll
Belfry made the biggest leap this week in the Mountain Top Sports Super 7 football poll following last week’s 24-21 victory over perennial power Louisville Central. The Pirates moved from fifth to second behind top-ranked Pikeville. The two will meet this Friday night at Hillard Howard Field. Johnson Central...
abc57.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle following Notre Dame game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a pedestrian injury situation after an individual was hit by a car near Eddy Street and Corby, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officials say that the pedestrian was trying to cross the street after the...
WSAZ
Nashville recording artist to perform in Dunbar, Charleston
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emily will perform at The Bucket on Saturday, September 17 and at The Empty Glass on Sunday, September 18 in celebration of the release of her new EP MEMORY LANE due September 30.
5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme
Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday.,
WSAZ
WWII ship to dock in Port of Ashland
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A piece of history will be in Ashland, Kentucky this weekend. Courtney Hensley stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can tour the LST 325. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
wfxrtv.com
New power plant to bring jobs to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)–A new natural gas power plant, expected to cost billions of dollars and employ hundreds of workers, is planned for West Virginia. Sources familiar with the project say it will be located in Doddridge County, already a hotbed for natural gas wells and processing plants. The project...
Government Technology
ISP Announces Fiber Network Plans for Greenup County, Ky.
(TNS) — Greenup became the third local county on Tuesday to announce fiber Internet will be available to businesses and residences. The announcement from Kinetic ( Windstream) means that approximately 7,400 homes and businesses in Russell and surrounding parts of Greenup County will be equipped for high-speed fiber Internet by the end of the year.
West Virginia will be home to $500M aerospace manufacturing hub
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A major manufacturing facility is coming to Jackson County, West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice announced on Tuesday. The location of a major economic development project would be at the old Century Steel facility in Ravenswood in Jackson County. BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy business, announced that it purchased 2,000 acres of land […]
cartercountytimes.com
Going electric: Grayson hears more on EV chargers
The city of Grayson held another special session on September 8, to hear more on the potential plans for an electric vehicle charging station and the grant application that could help pay for it. Nathan Bowen, President of charging station provider DC-America, spoke and took questions for about an hour...
wmky.org
Upward Bound Associate Director Arrested
An Upward Bound employee has been arrested for the second time this summer. 33-year-old Samantha Bryant has been the Associate Director of Upward Bound Math and Science at Morehead State University since March of 2018. She has been employed at MSU since 2009. Bryant was arrested early Saturday morning for...
Raccoon gang sets off Charleston business’s Ring alarm, waking owners
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One Charleston business owner got quite a surprise in the middle of the night on their security camera. Jeanne Stevenson, co-owner of Echo-Lit Art and Design on Washington Street West in Charleston, says she and her partner were woken up around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, when the store’s Ring Alarm […]
WSAZ
LST 325 coming to Port of Ashland
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more information go to visitaky.com. The LST 325 will be docked September 15th-18th and available for tours from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. To tour the LST 325, it is $15 per adult, $7.50 for youth (6-17), and children 5 and under free (small children will need to be carried, not stroller friendly).
