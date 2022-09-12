ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMS students share safety concerns with advocates, state leaders at community panel

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24zaqL_0hrS3NT400

CHARLOTTE — Students with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district got the chance to share their safety concerns with advocates and state leaders Sunday.

The event, Your Safety in America, was held at Reeder Memorial Baptist Church in northeast Charlotte.

Students from several CMS schools -- including West Charlotte, Myers Park and Hopewell -- shared their safety concerns with Rep. Alma Adams.

“We are now going through metal detectors to get into school, which can be frustrating,” said Nia Rankin, a student at Hopewell High School. “Being that you know when you’re going to school, you have to take everything out your book bag to even go through, it just slows you down but it’s understood why it’s needed.”

Last school year, CMS officials found a record number of 31 firearms on its campuses.

However, no weapons have been found so far this school year.

(WATCH BELOW: CMS students reflect on school safety ahead of community panel)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Education
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
WFAE.org

'Violence interrupters' program plans to expand to two more Charlotte sites

Charlotte is planning to expand Alternatives to Violence, a new program that uses trained community members known as “violence interrupters.” The ATV team aims to make connections and address community problems without involving the police. Its efforts focused on the Beatties Ford Road Corridor in west Charlotte in its first year and will continue to do so for at least another year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alma Adams
fox46.com

Charlotte hit hard by America’s housing crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cms#School Safety#Firearms#K12#Hopewell High School#Cox Media Group
spectrumlocalnews.com

Everyday Hero: Charlotte man starts fitness mentorship program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte native is trying to help young people stay on the right path and reach their full potential. Last school year there were a record number of guns found at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, according to police. One group called Youth Style Fitness is trying to help...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WSOC Charlotte

Student in custody after deputies find gun in car at Union County high school

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A student is in custody after deputies found a gun inside a car on a high school campus, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. In a Facebook post, deputies said a K-9 officer alerted deputies to two different students’ vehicles at Forest Hills High School. They found a .38 caliber handgun in one of them, they said.
WSOC Charlotte

Action 9: Scammers are using more robotexts to target victims

CHARLOTTE — The steps being taken by the government and phone companies to combat robocalls seem to be working, but now it appears that scammers are turning to robotexts. Analysts say that the number of unwanted text messages has gone up ten-fold in the past year. The problem is that the technology that routes calls to your phone is very different from the tech that routes a text, so the same defenses implemented by phone companies don’t work.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

When Friends Fall in Love

Torie and Jotham maintained a casual friendship for many years. They stayed connected through a mutual friend until a snowstorm gave them a reason to change roles. Torie shares their story. Bride: Torie Bethea, 34, employed- Spectrum Corporate, native of Greensboro, North Carolina. Groom: Jotham Bethea, 34, entrepreneur – healthcare...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
108K+
Followers
122K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy