CMS students share safety concerns with advocates, state leaders at community panel

CHARLOTTE — Students with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district got the chance to share their safety concerns with advocates and state leaders Sunday.

The event, Your Safety in America, was held at Reeder Memorial Baptist Church in northeast Charlotte.

Students from several CMS schools -- including West Charlotte, Myers Park and Hopewell -- shared their safety concerns with Rep. Alma Adams.

“We are now going through metal detectors to get into school, which can be frustrating,” said Nia Rankin, a student at Hopewell High School. “Being that you know when you’re going to school, you have to take everything out your book bag to even go through, it just slows you down but it’s understood why it’s needed.”

Last school year, CMS officials found a record number of 31 firearms on its campuses.

However, no weapons have been found so far this school year.

(WATCH BELOW: CMS students reflect on school safety ahead of community panel)

