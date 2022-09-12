Read full article on original website
Local McDonald’s manager surprised with a new car
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local Terre Haute McDonald’s manager got the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday, a brand new car. Owners, Nick and Jami Kasprzyk surprised general manager Rachel Washburn. Washburn’s restaurant on Lafayette Avenue was a top performer during the recent “Speedee Drive Thru...
Vigo approves plan to pay off jail debt early
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – The Vigo County Council approved a plan that is expected to pay off the new county jail’s debt ten years early on Tuesday. The local income special purpose tax that is used to fund the new Vigo County Jail is bringing in more revenue than expected. These funds would be put into a special reserve that could pay off the jail debt early.
First night of Corn Festival sees record crowd
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – The Sullivan square was starting to get packed Wednesday evening for the first day of the annual Corn Festival. Visitors will be able to enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment, and delicious food. The event is organized yearly by the Sullivan Rotary Club and will continue through Saturday.
