Giants Receiver Wan'Dale Robinson's Knee Injury Not Believed to Be Serious | Report

The Giants rookie receiver left the game in the first half.

New York Giants rookie receiver Wan'Dale Robinson left Sunday's Week 1 opener against the Tennessee Titans with a knee injury in the first half of the team's 21-20 win.

Robinson, the Giants’ second-round selection in the 2022 draft, played in about nine snaps on offense and was targeted only once, but he hauled in a pass from QB Daniel Jones for a five-yard gain, the first NFL reception of his career.

Robinson was touted as a key piece of Brian Daboll’s new offense and was at the top of the team’s depth chart with fellow receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney.

Richie James filled in for Robinson for the remainder of the game. Targeted six times, James made five catches for 59 yards for an average of 11.8 per catch.

According to The Athletic , Robinson's knee injury is not believed to be serious . Robinson told Charlotte Carroll that he caught the ball awkwardly and didn't feel his knee was stable enough.

As a precaution, the coaching staff removed him from the game, and initial tests didn't reveal anything. Still, Robinson was set to have an MRI on Monday when the team returned from Nashville.

