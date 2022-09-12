The Cleveland Browns can’t just rely on Nick Chubb against the New York Jets. The Cleveland Browns can’t over-rely on Nick Chubb this season. He’s only a man and if we’ve seen anything from the likes of Christian McCaffery or Derrick Henry, it’s that if you over-rely on one player that hard for that long, they will break down. Especially if they’re running backs. Every single running back eventually hits a wall and breaks down. They’re never the same again after that.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO