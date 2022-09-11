Mia Fishel scored a banger from deep in another Tigres Femenil win

Mia Fishel is still on fire for Tigres Femenil, and her latest goal was an absolute banger.

The USWNT hopeful scored in stoppage time against San Luis, unleashing a rocket from long range to give her side a 4-1 lead.

The game was nearly over at that point, but Fishel still found time to add a cheeky assist for Stephany Mayor to complete a 5-1 victory.

Fishel’s goal took her to nine in 11 games for Tigres this season, following a debut campaign that saw her score eight goals in the regular season and four in the playoffs.

Though the UCLA product has been in strong form since opting to join Tigres this January, she seems to be some distance from a USWNT call-up.

“There are a lot of players in NWSL that are performing as good or maybe better than Mia,” USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski said last month.

Fishel may not get a U.S. call anytime soon, but she really can’t do much more than she currently is in Liga MX Femenil.

