SAINT PETER, Minn. — The last time the Gusties played at home, they defeated their opponents by a score of 6-0. On Wednesday, the Gusties recreated that home-turf magic in their first conference game of the year, beating St. Scholastica by a score of 4-0. The Gusties and Saints played scoreless through the first 30 minutes before Cambelle Waldspurger (Fy., Mahtomedi) broke the silence — giving the Gusties their first MIAC lead of the year. The goal — Waldspurger’s fourth of the season — opened the floodgates for the Gusties, as they would add three more before the end of the night.

SAINT PETER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO