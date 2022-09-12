Read full article on original website
Related
gustavus.edu
Gusties Shine in MIAC Opener
SAINT PETER, Minn. — The last time the Gusties played at home, they defeated their opponents by a score of 6-0. On Wednesday, the Gusties recreated that home-turf magic in their first conference game of the year, beating St. Scholastica by a score of 4-0. The Gusties and Saints played scoreless through the first 30 minutes before Cambelle Waldspurger (Fy., Mahtomedi) broke the silence — giving the Gusties their first MIAC lead of the year. The goal — Waldspurger’s fourth of the season — opened the floodgates for the Gusties, as they would add three more before the end of the night.
gustavus.edu
Men’s Soccer Opens MIAC Play with 3-0 Shutout Over St. Scholastica
SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s soccer team opened MIAC play Tuesday afternoon at home, shutting out St. Scholastica 3-0. The Gusties remain unbeaten at 4-0-2 overall and 1-0-0 in the MIAC, while the Saints drop to 1-3-2 overall and 0-1-0 in the league. Owen Johnson (Jr.,...
gustavus.edu
Eagles Deal Gusties First Loss of the Season in Battle of Unbeatens
ST. PAUL, Minn. — For the Gusties, scouting the Northwestern-St. Paul volleyball team was like looking in a mirror. After all, both teams were undefeated on the season, 7-0, and nationally ranked, with the Eagles sitting at No. 7 and the Gusties at No. 8. Both teams also sported an athlete of the week, as Gustie libero Maren Sundberg (Fy., Eagan) was named MIAC Defensive Player of the week and the Eagles’ Marylyn Schroyer earned the same honor from the UMAC.
Comments / 0