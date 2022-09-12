ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia lawmakers expected to consider boosting music industry tax credits

By Dave Williams | Capitol Beat
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KHp1z_0hrS0adm00

Georgia’s film industry took off after the General Assembly significantly strengthened the state income tax credit for movie and TV productions in 2008.

The industry’s annual economic impact has soared from a relatively paltry $242 million the year before lawmakers upped the ante on the credit to $4.4 billion last year.

Now, the Peach State’s musical performers and producers are urging lawmakers to give them the same boost by sweetening the incentives the state offers their industry.

“We see what has happened with the film business,” Chuck Leavell, the Georgia-based keyboardist for The Rolling Stones and previously for The Allman Brothers Band, told members of a legislative study committee. “You’re going to attract all manner of performers … if we can put these incentives in place.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IhVxM_0hrS0adm00
Chuck Leavell

The Joint Georgia Music Heritage Study Committee began a series of meetings Sept. 7 looking for ways to grow the music industry in a state with a rich and diverse musical history including the Allman Brothers, Otis Redding, Little Richard, James Brown, Johnny Mercer, Ray Charles, and Jason Aldean.

The General Assembly passed legislation in 2017 providing tax incentives to musical productions, including both live and recorded performances.

But the tax credit is due to expire at the end of this year unless the legislature renews it.

A bill introduced during this year’s legislative session called for lowering the spending threshold to qualify for the credit from the current $500,000 for a live performance to $100,000 and from $250,000 for a recorded performance to $50,000.

House Bill 1330 also proposed doubling the value of the tax credit from 15% of a production company’s qualified expenses to 30%.

The legislation made it through the House in March but died in the state Senate, shoved aside by other business in what was a particularly busy flurry of election-year lawmaking.

Entertainment lawyer Steve Weizenecker, who has been involved in efforts to pass both the film and music industry tax credits, said he expects supporters to try again to get the bill through during the 2023 session beginning in January. He said he’s optimistic about its chances.

“Everybody, no matter what your political stripe, likes music and wants to see it grow,” Weizenecker said. “It’s an easier thing to sell at the Capitol.”

The study committee’s kickoff meeting was held in Macon, which boasts an especially vibrant music scene. The city is home to The Big House Museum, where The Allman Brothers Band lived during their heyday in the 1970s; a restored Capricorn Studios, where the group recorded; the Otis Redding Museum, and the Little Richard House.

Among the city’s performing venues, The Macon City Auditorium just got a $10 million facelift, and construction is underway on a 10,000-seat amphitheater.

“Music brings us together. What brings us together also makes money,” Alex Morrison, director of planning and public spaces for Macon-Bibb County, told committee members. “We hope we can be an example to the rest of the state of how we use music to grow our economy.”

Leavell said strengthening the tax credit would help Georgia attract music producers and performers who otherwise might be lured elsewhere.

“We know the competition, what’s happening in Pennsylvania, Louisiana, and Tennessee,” he said. “We need to get at least even with these guys.”

Leavell and others also asked members of the committee to support the creation of a state-level music director or commissioner who could promote the music industry full time in the same way Lee Thomas, director of the Georgia Film Office, advocates for the film industry.

“If all they’re thinking about is how to grow music in Georgia, it’s going to grow a lot more,” said Julie Wilkerson, executive director of the Macon Arts Alliance.

The study committee will hold its next meeting in Athens, another epicenter of Georgia’s music heritage, from R.E.M. and the B-52’s to Widespread Panic.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation .

The post Georgia lawmakers expected to consider boosting music industry tax credits appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 2

Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Walker, Warnock finally agree on U.S. Senate debate in Savannah

The controversial debate about debates in Georgia’s nationally watched U.S. Senate race is over — for now — with both Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker agreeing to share the stage in Savannah. Months after Warnock announced he would participate in three debates in Atlanta, Macon and Savannah — and weeks after Walker countered […] The post Walker, Warnock finally agree on U.S. Senate debate in Savannah appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SAVANNAH, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Study finds Georgia electric car charging network is on track to support growth

A nationwide analysis from the Fuels Institute analyzed how many electric car charging stations states are likely to need by 2030 to support the growing electric vehicle market. Georgia ranks 12th in the top 15 states for number of EV registrations. The study found that the ideal ratio for vehicles to electric chargers is about […] The post Study finds Georgia electric car charging network is on track to support growth appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Grady Hospital gets $130 million in federal funds ahead of Atlanta Medical Center closure

The state of Georgia will give Grady Health System $130 million in federal funds. The money will go towards adding 200 beds to Grady Memorial Hospital, which is soon to be the sole level one trauma center in a city of nearly a half-million residents.  The $130 million is in addition to a one-time payment […] The post Grady Hospital gets $130 million in federal funds ahead of Atlanta Medical Center closure appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Education spending gets election-year attention as Kemp unveils plan to combat learning loss

If he’s re-elected this November, Gov. Brian Kemp said he’ll push for a state budget with $65 million dedicated to fighting pandemic learning loss, hiring new guidance counselors and recruiting teachers. In a Monday speech outlining his top education priorities for next year’s legislative session, Kemp said he will aim to increase the number of […] The post Education spending gets election-year attention as Kemp unveils plan to combat learning loss appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
Macon, GA
Entertainment
City
Macon, GA
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Macon, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Local
Georgia Government
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta housing nonprofit receives $2.5M to preserve 75 affordable rental homes

CareSource, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit administrators of Medicaid plans, is investing $2.5 million to preserve affordable single-family rental homes across Metro Atlanta. Housing stability is critical to ensuring healthy residents and must be addressed by health care leaders, according to the organization. CareSource, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit administrators of Medicaid plans, […] The post Atlanta housing nonprofit receives $2.5M to preserve 75 affordable rental homes appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Look & Listen: Political Podcasts

With the midterm elections less than two months away, we wanted to share some of our favorite local political podcasts and programs that keep us in the know on Georgia’s political happenings. 🗣 The Georgia Gang, a weekly public affairs program, airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. on Fox 5 with former journalist Lori Geary moderating a group […] The post Look & Listen: Political Podcasts appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Variant-specific booster for COVID-19 now available in Georgia

An omicron-specific booster for COVID is available now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the first redesign of the coronavirus vaccines since they became available in late 2020. “With today’s authorization, the FDA has also revised the [emergency use authorization] of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to remove the use of […] The post Variant-specific booster for COVID-19 now available in Georgia appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Trade Talks USA is awarded $250,000 grant from The Marcus Foundation

Trade Talks USA — an independent platform that offers skilled trades education and training opportunities — has announced that it has been awarded a $250,000 grant by The Marcus Foundation. The organization says that the grant from The Marcus Foundation will help to assist in its efforts. Specifically, it will help the organization to address […] The post Trade Talks USA is awarded $250,000 grant from The Marcus Foundation appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Mercer
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Chuck Leavell
Person
Otis Redding
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia’s Clean Air Force offers tips to improve your vehicle’s fuel economy

Amidst high gas prices, Georgia’s Clean Air Force — which is responsible for the management of Georgia’s Vehicle Emissions Inspection and Maintenance (I/M) Program — has three tips for motorists that will not only prepare them for a vehicle emissions inspection, but also to help improve their vehicle’s fuel economy and save money on gas. […] The post Georgia’s Clean Air Force offers tips to improve your vehicle’s fuel economy appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities

Trees are not equally distributed in Georgia’s largest cities. The website TreeEquityScore.org lets users zoom in and out of census tracts to visualize factors like lack of tree cover, race, and poverty. It shows that some majority-Black Columbus and Savannah census tracts have less than 15% tree cover in areas where the poverty rate exceeds […] The post Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

State tax revenues strong in August

Georgia’s new fiscal year is off to a healthy start after the first two months. The state Department of Revenue collected almost $2.31 billion in taxes in August, an increase of $180.4 million – 0r 8.5% – over the same month a year ago. State tax receipts during the first two months of fiscal 2023 […] The post State tax revenues strong in August appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

National mental health hotline prompts more calls from stressed Georgians

About six weeks after it launched, close to 10,000 Georgians have called the new 988 mental health hotline seeking support.  Rural Georgians, especially those in the southern part of the state, appear to be using the service in higher numbers than urban Georgians, officials with the state behavioral health agency said Thursday.   Designed to provide […] The post National mental health hotline prompts more calls from stressed Georgians appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Tax Credit#Lawmaking#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The General Assembly#The Rolling Stones#The Allman Brothers Band
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Kids need mental health treatment more than ever. Schools are picking up the slack, but need help

Jessica Prescott says she’s ready to find a therapist for her now 5-year-old son. His baby brother was born as COVID-19 cases appeared in Georgia, and the family isolated. Just as things started to feel normal again, Prescott was diagnosed with colon cancer. “Between the new sibling and my having cancer and now trying to […] The post Kids need mental health treatment more than ever. Schools are picking up the slack, but need help appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Local organizations urge water safety

Even experienced swimmers should wear personal flotation devices and practice water safety in the Chattahoochee River, warn local officials. “It’s imperative that individuals have the skills to keep themselves safe in and around water,” said Becky Shipley, group vice president of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. The Chattahoochee River National Recreational Area, YMCA of Metro […] The post Local organizations urge water safety appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta City Council approves legislation to fund affordable housing

 The Atlanta City Council approved legislation Tuesday to authorize the transfer of $400,000 to the Metro Atlanta Land Bank Authority to create affordable housing developments. The funds will be used for the clearing of title, litigation, and preparation of the land-banked parcels for development. The legislation resulted from the first meeting of the City’s Affordable […] The post Atlanta City Council approves legislation to fund affordable housing appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy