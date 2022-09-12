Read full article on original website
The Woman King Review: Viola Davis Is A Bonafide Action Star In The Truly Epic Blockbuster
With an outstanding cast of characters and a truly epic sale, The Woman King is glorious and powerful.
digitalspy.com
Viola Davis's The Woman King lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
The Woman King has earned itself a '100% Fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes after premiering at Toronto International Film Festival last week. Headlined by Oscar winner Viola Davis (soon to be seen in Black Adam too), director Gina Prince-Bythewood's bloodthirsty epic chronicles the plight of an all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie – real-life protectors of the African Kingdom of Dahomey 200 years ago.
'The Woman King' Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot
Oscar-winner Viola Davis stars in the upcoming historical epic, "The Woman King."
Tyler Perry Shares Thoughtful Comments On The Movie He’s Waited 27 Years To Make
Tyler Perry shared thoughtful comments on the movie he's waited 27 years to make.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO
Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
Tom Hanks Says ‘Forrest Gump’ Sequel Was Shot Down in Under an Hour: ‘You Guys Can’t Force Me’
Life may be like a box of chocolates, but Tom Hanks doesn’t want to bite into the same candy twice. The “Elvis” actor revealed during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast (via The Independent) that the idea for a potential sequel to “Forrest Gump” was shut down almost immediately after the success of the first film. “I will say that, with a long time in between, we did take a stab at talking about another ‘Forrest Gump’ that lasted all of 40 minutes,” Hanks shared. “And then we never, we said, ‘Guys, come on.'” In the era of multiple sequels, reboots, and requels, Hanks...
Awful Announcing
Matthew McConaughey soccer movie ‘Dallas Sting’ scrapped over ‘disturbing allegations’
A few months back it was announced that Matthew McConaughey would portray soccer coach Bill Kinder in “Dallas Sting,” the true story of a high school girls’ soccer team that traveled to China and defeated some of the best teams in the world. Just six weeks before production was set to start, however, the film has been scrapped over “disturbing allegations.”
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
wegotthiscovered.com
A forgotten Tom Cruise masterpiece has found its way back onto the Netflix charts
It feels like Tom Cruise is no longer just a Hollywood actor, but rather the Hollywood actor. The leading man for countless films since he first stepped into the picture, it’s easy to forget just how many he’s been in. Recently, Netflix viewers have decided to jump back...
Michelle Williams Starred In ‘The Greatest Showman’ Because She Needed a Break From Intense Dramas
Michelle Williams went from 'Dawson's Creek' to dark fare like 'Blue Valentine.' To reset, she took on a surprising choice: 'The Greatest Showman.'
wegotthiscovered.com
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
Narcity
This 12-Year-Old Boy Spotted 31 Celebs At TIFF & Here's How He Pulled It Off (PHOTOS)
The 12-year-old Toronto boy recently made headlines after meeting Adam Sandler and Drake on the same day earlier this summer – and it seems he managed to recreate the same magic at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Shannon Shorten and her son Harrison headed to King Street to...
Business Insider
Jordan Peele has produced 6 movies, including hits like 'Get Out' and 'Nope' — here's how to watch them all
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Jordan Peele has become a household name for fans of horror and comedy. His directorial debut,"Get Out," gave audiences their first peek into his unique approach to storytelling, while his early work on the sketch comedy series "Key and Peele" demonstrated his knack for hilarious performances.
Matthew McConaughey soccer film ‘Dallas Sting’ killed despite scheduled production
The movie "Dallas Sting" starring Matthew McConaughey was abruptly put on the chopping block weeks before production was scheduled to begin. Although it has not been confirmed why the Skydance film was canceled, the producers reportedly received "disturbing allegations surrounding aspects of the true story on which the drama was based," according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Voices: What would a radically slimmed-down monarchy actually look like?
For car spotters (I’m not going to bother trying to make it sound respectable for an old bloke to be indulging in such a hobby) it was a special moment when, soon after his accession, King Charles III rode out in a Rolls-Royce Phantom IV limousine, made for his mother: the-then Princess Elizabeth, in 1950. Only 18 were produced between 1950 and 1956, of which 16 survive. Among other things, this graceful, imposing and very long vehicle had the distinction of only being available to heads of state and royalty, which played a small role in re-establishing Rolls-Royce’s reputation...
Narcity
Sandra Oh Reunited With Members From 'Grey's' At The Emmy's & It Was All Smiles (PHOTOS)
Sandra Oh appeared to have a wonderful evening at the 74th Emmy Awards ceremony last night and she documented some of the special moments on her Instagram. On Monday, September 12, the Canadian actress posted a series of snaps from the glitzy Hollywood award ceremony where she rocked her signature look of a plunging v-neck paired with sparkles.
Paddington to Sidney: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Recent events have turned the beloved Peruvian bear into a national treasure, while Oprah’s documentary about Sidney Poitier is an extraordinary look at a legend
Goodnight Mommy Reviews Are Here, And The Critics Seem To Agree About How The Naomi Watts Thriller Stands Up To The Original
Remakes and reimaginings are still all the rage, even as the horror genre has been pushing the boundaries in past years. But Naomi Watts proved with The Ring that adapting foreign horror movies can have fantastic results, and she’s set to try it again with the upcoming release of Goodnight Mommy, which will be available to Amazon Prime subscribers on September 16. Can this Austrian remake, directed by Matt Sobel, live up the original, which was one of the best horror movies of this century? The reviews are here, and the critics seem to be in agreement in regards to answering that question.
International Insider: Period Of Mourning; TIFF Back To Life; Jean-Luc Godard Remembered; San Seb & French Oscar Picks
Good afternoon Insiders. Max Goldbart here and as the world prepares for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, which has dominated headlines this week, I’ll take you through the past few days in international TV and film. Period Of Mourning A week like no other: As Insider writes, queues lasting at least several hours are snaking their way around the centre of London as thousands of people from up and down the country wait patiently to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin. The world’s second longest-serving monarch, who died Thursday September 8, is currently lying-in-state for four days until Monday’s funeral, and the nation remains...
Whitney Houston 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' Movie Trailer Splits Internet
"Now THIS is a Whitney biopic," said one Twitter user. The official trailer for the new biographical drama was released on Thursday.
