Newnan, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

POW/MIA recognition day Friday

National POW/MIA Recognition Day will be observed on Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Newnan. The ceremony will recognize and honor those who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain missing from past conflicts. The ceremony will be similar to other...
NEWNAN, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘You’re gonna die tonight:’ Local man pleads guilty to attacking officers on Jan. 6

ATLANTA — Another metro Atlanta man has pleaded guilty to taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. Jack Wade Whitton, 32, of Locust Grove was arrested just a few months after the riot in April 2021 and charged with civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Mr. Sudsy goes to school

Twelve years ago, Mr. Sudsy was born, but he didn’t get out of the Marynowski home until recently. Dr. Rachel Marynowski wrote her children’s book, “Mr. Sudsy Wudsy Soapy Boapy,” a dirty adventure, when she was in medical school. It was part of her life plan. Marynowski had two career goals growing up, she said.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

A newspaper, not an echo chamber

This month, our newspaper is working hard to get residents to subscribe or continue their subscriptions. So far, we’ve received some amazing results and positive feedback. However, you can’t please everyone. But that’s the newspaper business for you. One person said they refused to subscribe because we...
NEWNAN, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Car found with body inside may belong to missing Georgia woman, authorities say

A body was found inside a car thought to belong to an Atlanta-area woman who went missing earlier this month, according to Georgia authorities. The discovery comes nearly two weeks after relatives said Yolanda Brown, 53, left her home in Covington to meet up with an acquaintance, local outlets reported. She drove her 2020 black Chevy Impala to a pub on Sept. 2 — and never returned.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Coweta County firefighters pull dog from abandoned well

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A dog is lucky to be alive after Coweta County firefighters pulled the pup from a well on Wednesday. A resident had been searching for his dog and heard it barking inside a 20-foot bored well along Herring Road. Firefighters arrived and found that the abandoned well had been covered with wood, but it had rotted and fallen apart.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Leigh Ann Smith Mitchell

Leigh Ann Smith Mitchell, age 55, of Forsyth, GA passed away peacefully on the morning of September 11, 2022. She was born on June 19, 1967, to Mary Cash Plugis and the late Perry Lee Smith, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, David Mitchell. She was...
FORSYTH, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

In-car argument leads to kidnapping arrest

A LaGrange man was arrested on Sunday on charges of felony kidnapping on Interstate 85 after an argument with a woman in their car. A Coweta County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Darrick Durrett, 31, after law enforcement received a report of a woman inside an automobile that wanted to get out, but the driver would not let her.
LAGRANGE, GA

