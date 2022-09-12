ATLANTA — Another metro Atlanta man has pleaded guilty to taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. Jack Wade Whitton, 32, of Locust Grove was arrested just a few months after the riot in April 2021 and charged with civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

