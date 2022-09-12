Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mystery surrounds attack at popular walking trail that left new father on ventilator
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police say someone attacked a new father at a popular Roswell walking trail Tuesday night, leaving him with such bad injuries he’s currently on a ventilator. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was at the Roswell Area Park off Woodstock Road, where 40-year-old Matt Donald was found...
Newnan Times-Herald
POW/MIA recognition day Friday
National POW/MIA Recognition Day will be observed on Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Newnan. The ceremony will recognize and honor those who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain missing from past conflicts. The ceremony will be similar to other...
Atlanta woman sentenced for scamming elderly neighbors out of $32K, leaving them begging for food
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman convicted of neglect and exploitation of the disabled and elderly was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Michelle Oliver, who owned and and operated the Miracle One Care Center, was convicted of operating...
Cobb Sheriff: Loss of deputies was 'one of the darkest days'
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said the loss of two deputies last week, shot and killed in the line of duty, was "one of the darkest days in the history of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office." Sheriff Owens delivered remarks at the funeral for Deputy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘You’re gonna die tonight:’ Local man pleads guilty to attacking officers on Jan. 6
ATLANTA — Another metro Atlanta man has pleaded guilty to taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. Jack Wade Whitton, 32, of Locust Grove was arrested just a few months after the riot in April 2021 and charged with civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.
Page Pate: Lawyer who won over jurors, informed the public
Attorney Page Pate carried with him a cool confidence and sharp knowledge of the law that won over juries and informed c...
Newnan Times-Herald
Mr. Sudsy goes to school
Twelve years ago, Mr. Sudsy was born, but he didn’t get out of the Marynowski home until recently. Dr. Rachel Marynowski wrote her children’s book, “Mr. Sudsy Wudsy Soapy Boapy,” a dirty adventure, when she was in medical school. It was part of her life plan. Marynowski had two career goals growing up, she said.
Newnan Times-Herald
A newspaper, not an echo chamber
This month, our newspaper is working hard to get residents to subscribe or continue their subscriptions. So far, we’ve received some amazing results and positive feedback. However, you can’t please everyone. But that’s the newspaper business for you. One person said they refused to subscribe because we...
RELATED PEOPLE
Man with knife shot, killed after confronting Cobb officers, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man in Cobb County has died after being shot by a Cobb County police officer on Wednesday night, officials confirmed. Officers were called to a home on Sandtown Road in an unincorporated area of Marietta at 8:15 p.m. in reference to a domestic dispute.
Local couple indicted after defrauding government of unemployment benefits
ATLANTA — An Atlanta couple has been indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office after they allegedly used numerous stolen identities to fraudulently claim Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits under fictitious employer accounts registered with the Georgia Department of Labor. Shenita Daniel and Wayne A. Lowe, Jr., according to officials,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Car found with body inside may belong to missing Georgia woman, authorities say
A body was found inside a car thought to belong to an Atlanta-area woman who went missing earlier this month, according to Georgia authorities. The discovery comes nearly two weeks after relatives said Yolanda Brown, 53, left her home in Covington to meet up with an acquaintance, local outlets reported. She drove her 2020 black Chevy Impala to a pub on Sept. 2 — and never returned.
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County firefighters pull dog from abandoned well
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A dog is lucky to be alive after Coweta County firefighters pulled the pup from a well on Wednesday. A resident had been searching for his dog and heard it barking inside a 20-foot bored well along Herring Road. Firefighters arrived and found that the abandoned well had been covered with wood, but it had rotted and fallen apart.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
Police: Victims stabbed, shot at separate Atlanta Waffle Houses within 4 hours
One man was stabbed and another shot in separate incidents at two Waffle Houses six miles apart Tuesday morning, according to Atlanta police.
Atlanta woman who ran unlicensed adult care center convicted of fraud, neglect
An Atlanta woman who ran an unlicensed adult care center and moved at least 10 of her patients to dirty, barren apartments more than three hours away has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Family, friends react to death of Clayton County woman allegedly killed by husband
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search continues for a Clayton County man whom police say killed his wife. The police report paints a scary scene — a woman trying to get away after being shot several times. Police say Ikuko Thurman is considered armed and dangerous. Channel 2′s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newnan Times-Herald
Leigh Ann Smith Mitchell
Leigh Ann Smith Mitchell, age 55, of Forsyth, GA passed away peacefully on the morning of September 11, 2022. She was born on June 19, 1967, to Mary Cash Plugis and the late Perry Lee Smith, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, David Mitchell. She was...
Fire starts inside Ingles grocery store in Fayetteville, officials investigating
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Fire officials are working to learn how a fire started inside an Ingles grocery store in Fayetteville on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say they were called to the supermarket on Hwy. 92 before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Crews say the fire started inside the store, but did...
Newnan Times-Herald
In-car argument leads to kidnapping arrest
A LaGrange man was arrested on Sunday on charges of felony kidnapping on Interstate 85 after an argument with a woman in their car. A Coweta County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Darrick Durrett, 31, after law enforcement received a report of a woman inside an automobile that wanted to get out, but the driver would not let her.
Atlanta attorney Page Pate dies in drowning accident off St. Simons Island
Atlanta attorney Page Pate, regarded for his courtroom prowess and thoughtful radio and TV commentary, died Sunday in a ...
Comments / 0