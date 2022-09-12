Read full article on original website
allsportstucson.com
Arizona men's hoop schedule set for 2022-23
The 2022-23 Arizona men’s basketball schedule has been announced. Start times aren’t all set yet, however. Season tickets are currently on-sale and single-game tickets will be available at a later day. Click here for more ticket information. The First Watch Red-Blue Game will “unofficially” begin the 2022-23 season...
KOLD-TV
Men's basketball 2022-23 schedule released
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2022-23 Arizona men’s basketball schedule was announced on Wednesday, with opponents and dates included along with dates for all Pac-12 Conference regular season games. The start times and TV designations will be announced a later date. Season tickets are currently on-sale and...
allsportstucson.com
Sabino’s Cameron Hackworth earned an Ed Doherty Nomination Medallion
The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club (GCSGC) announced the recipients of the Week 4 Ed Doherty Award Nomination Medallions on Tuesday. Five players were recognized for outstanding play during their respective games on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022: Matt Brimhall (Sr. DB, Snowflake); Navi Bruzon (Jr. QB, Liberty); Cameron Hackworth (Jr. QB/DB, Sabino); Dylan Lee (Jr. RB, Williams Field) and Mack Molander (Sr. QB, Eastmark).
Eastern Progress
In-state freshman Dylan Anderson digs into new role with Arizona Wildcats
Instead of keeping freshmen away from the media spotlight while they prepare for their first season, the Arizona Wildcats for the first time have been formally introducing them on a weekly basis before full practices even start. The idea, with the blessing of second-year coach Tommy Lloyd, is to give...
KOLD-TV
State testing scores released for southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has been a difficult 2.5 years for students with many still playing catchup after dealing with learning loss during the pandemic. New test results just released by the Arizona Department of Education show many southern Arizona students are falling behind. For the ELA...
Gas prices are falling across the country, but not in Arizona. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — Gas prices are up again this week in Arizona as the average national price is down. AAA now has Arizona's average gas price at more than $4 a gallon, but it can vary by as much as 60 cents or more across the state. While experts...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Soaked and stung: Mosquitoes and black beetles in Tucson
Students itched, scratched, cried and hopscotched around campus in soaked shoes as the semester started. The first week of school was marked with monsoons and mosquito bites for many students and opportunities for a little water mischief. Members of the Aggie House, a student-run residence on North Euclid Avenue, sat...
thisistucson.com
50 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Sept. 15-18 🛍️🌯🐕
It's another weekend packed with fun events and things to do, Tucson. Do you have plans yet?. Here are some ideas: lots of markets where you can support local artists, Mexican Independence Day celebrations, Oktoberfest, free admission to area museums, live music, a free literacy event at the Children's Museum, Sabino Canyon night tours ... and MORE.
Why AZ gas prices are rising in some areas but falling in others
The national average of gasoline is down 60 cents from a week ago, according to AAA. Meanwhile in Phoenix, the average price has increased.
City of Tucson set to rename I-10 overpass
City council will meet Tuesday evening about naming the new I-10 overpass at Ruthrauff Road after Arizona State Trooper, Juan Cruz
azpm.org
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase
Some restaurants opened for dine-in service on Monday, while others said they plan to wait until they feel it's safe for staff and customers. Arizona’s minimum wage will go up in the new year. That’s because of laws approved by voters in 2006 and 2016 that mandate the rate increase with inflation.
allsportstucson.com
Beautiful Bliss Aesthetics Volleyball Player of the Week: Sahuaro Junior Brooklyn Comfort
Sahuaro junior libero Brooklyn Comfort helped lead the Cougars to a 5-0 record at the Flowing Wells Invitational last week. Comfort was also selected to the All-Tournament Team. Comfort earned a Player of the Week poster and a Free Teen Facial from Beautiful Bliss Aesthetics.
thisistucson.com
A foodie trip to Bisbee, starring food you can't find in Tucson
Bisbee has a mythical quality to me. When I was four, my parents took their anniversary trip to the Copper Queen, leaving me with my grandparents at their big plot of land in Hereford. Though I loved the Hereford house — it had a lofted ceiling and cable television; it...
rdzphotographyblog.com
Eastern Arizona – August 2022 – San Pedro River Valley
The road from the small town of San Manuel to Benson runs for 60 miles through the San Pedro River Valley. Of those 60 miles, at least half are unpaved, and at many points, very rough. It is however a great drive, with impressive scenery along the way. The monsoon...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Vulnerable man found safe
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 67-year-old man was found safe after he was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 14. Pima County sheriff’s deputies say he had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. near Camino Verde and Drexel Road. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
Mexican citizens arrested with multiple weapons and high capacity magazine
Tucson Sector Border Patrol found two handguns, a rifle and a dual drum magazine in the car during a search.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms move south of Casa Grande; Tornado warning expires
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A rare occurence happened in Arizona when a tornado warning was issued for parts of Pima and Pinal counties on Monday afternoon. A tornado warning radar indicated that a thunderstorm could produce a tornado, but it was never spotted. The warning expired around 4:30 p.m. Isolated...
KOLD-TV
TPD searching for missing, vulnerable man
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for help finding a 21-year-old man who was last seen Thursday afternoon, Sept. 15. Authorities say Carlos Gonzales-Padilla was last seen around 1:30 p.m. near Greasewood Road and West San Marcos Boulevard. At the time, he had been wearing a dark shirt and sweatpants.
ABC 15 News
Tornado Warning expires for Pima and Pinal counties
MARANA, AZ — A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Pima and Pinal counties. The National Weather Service Tucson issued the warning at about 3:50 p.m. for the area about 20 miles west of Picacho Peak. The warning expired at about 4:30 p.m. There has been no...
Tucson ranked as #2 bike-friendly city in US
Popular website releases list of best bike-friendly cities in the United States, where Tucson was placed #2
