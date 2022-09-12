ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

allsportstucson.com

Arizona men’s hoop schedule set for 2022-23

The 2022-23 Arizona men’s basketball schedule has been announced. Start times aren’t all set yet, however. Season tickets are currently on-sale and single-game tickets will be available at a later day. Click here for more ticket information. The First Watch Red-Blue Game will “unofficially” begin the 2022-23 season...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule released

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2022-23 Arizona men’s basketball schedule was announced on Wednesday, with opponents and dates included along with dates for all Pac-12 Conference regular season games. The start times and TV designations will be announced a later date. Season tickets are currently on-sale and...
TEMPE, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Sabino’s Cameron Hackworth earned an Ed Doherty Nomination Medallion

The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club (GCSGC) announced the recipients of the Week 4 Ed Doherty Award Nomination Medallions on Tuesday. Five players were recognized for outstanding play during their respective games on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022: Matt Brimhall (Sr. DB, Snowflake); Navi Bruzon (Jr. QB, Liberty); Cameron Hackworth (Jr. QB/DB, Sabino); Dylan Lee (Jr. RB, Williams Field) and Mack Molander (Sr. QB, Eastmark).
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

In-state freshman Dylan Anderson digs into new role with Arizona Wildcats

Instead of keeping freshmen away from the media spotlight while they prepare for their first season, the Arizona Wildcats for the first time have been formally introducing them on a weekly basis before full practices even start. The idea, with the blessing of second-year coach Tommy Lloyd, is to give...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

State testing scores released for southern Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has been a difficult 2.5 years for students with many still playing catchup after dealing with learning loss during the pandemic. New test results just released by the Arizona Department of Education show many southern Arizona students are falling behind. For the ELA...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Soaked and stung: Mosquitoes and black beetles in Tucson

Students itched, scratched, cried and hopscotched around campus in soaked shoes as the semester started. The first week of school was marked with monsoons and mosquito bites for many students and opportunities for a little water mischief. Members of the Aggie House, a student-run residence on North Euclid Avenue, sat...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

50 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Sept. 15-18 🛍️🌯🐕

It's another weekend packed with fun events and things to do, Tucson. Do you have plans yet?. Here are some ideas: lots of markets where you can support local artists, Mexican Independence Day celebrations, Oktoberfest, free admission to area museums, live music, a free literacy event at the Children's Museum, Sabino Canyon night tours ... and MORE.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Arizona's minimum wage set to increase

Some restaurants opened for dine-in service on Monday, while others said they plan to wait until they feel it's safe for staff and customers. Arizona’s minimum wage will go up in the new year. That’s because of laws approved by voters in 2006 and 2016 that mandate the rate increase with inflation.
ARIZONA STATE
thisistucson.com

A foodie trip to Bisbee, starring food you can't find in Tucson

Bisbee has a mythical quality to me. When I was four, my parents took their anniversary trip to the Copper Queen, leaving me with my grandparents at their big plot of land in Hereford. Though I loved the Hereford house — it had a lofted ceiling and cable television; it...
BISBEE, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Eastern Arizona – August 2022 – San Pedro River Valley

The road from the small town of San Manuel to Benson runs for 60 miles through the San Pedro River Valley. Of those 60 miles, at least half are unpaved, and at many points, very rough. It is however a great drive, with impressive scenery along the way. The monsoon...
BENSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Vulnerable man found safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 67-year-old man was found safe after he was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 14. Pima County sheriff’s deputies say he had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. near Camino Verde and Drexel Road. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

TPD searching for missing, vulnerable man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for help finding a 21-year-old man who was last seen Thursday afternoon, Sept. 15. Authorities say Carlos Gonzales-Padilla was last seen around 1:30 p.m. near Greasewood Road and West San Marcos Boulevard. At the time, he had been wearing a dark shirt and sweatpants.
TUCSON, AZ
ABC 15 News

Tornado Warning expires for Pima and Pinal counties

MARANA, AZ — A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Pima and Pinal counties. The National Weather Service Tucson issued the warning at about 3:50 p.m. for the area about 20 miles west of Picacho Peak. The warning expired at about 4:30 p.m. There has been no...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

