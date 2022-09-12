‘My duty to come here and honor them’: Hero Climb in Rockford pays tribute to 9/11 first responders

Read full article on original website
New Mexican restaurant to fill former Riverside Family Restaurant in Loves Park
LOVES PARK — A new restaurant coming to Riverside Boulevard wants to serve you fresh Mexican cuisine in a cozy atmosphere that feels like home. Mi Placita Mexico Clasico Restaurant is set to fill the space at 1726 E. Riverside Blvd., in a plaza just east of N. Alpine Road. The spot was home to Maid Rite for years and most recently Riverside Family Restaurant, which closed roughly a year ago.
With a demolition contract secured, a fight to save the Lorden building in Rockford enters the 11th hour
ROCKFORD — Architect Gary Anderson looks at the seven-story Lorden building along the Rock River and gets déjà vu. The building at 320 S. Wyman St., which has its roots in Rockford’s knitting industry, has been a part of the city’s skyline for more than a century. But now it seems destined for the wrecking ball.
‘A big milestone’: Rock’n Vodka surpasses half-million dollars invested in Rockford-based company
ROCKFORD — A fast-growing vodka company has surpassed a major investment milestone with more than a half-million dollars poured into the Rockford-based brand. Rock’n Vodka, a smooth spirit made from 100% sugarcane, has now raised more than $505,000 from more than 330 investors since launching its investment opportunity through StartEngine in mid-May. You can still invest in its $1.07 million crowdfunding campaign.
Tinker Swiss Cottage in Rockford set to host fundraiser to ‘preserve the history’
ROCKFORD — Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum and Gardens is hosting a fundraising event Saturday to help maintain and restore the historic property. The event, titled Tinker Visions in the Gardens Fundraiser, will take place from 3-5 p.m. at Tinker Swiss Cottage, 411 Kent St. It features appetizer pizza from Lino’s, live music and tours of the property.
‘A facelift for Rockford’: City celebrates first graduates of new workforce development program
ROCKFORD — The city celebrated on Tuesday the first graduates of a new workforce development program that helped young adults earn jobs with local contractors. The program paired six young Black men and women with a Black-owned construction company to learn the trade while building more than 4,500 feet of sidewalk in the city. All six graduates — Phillip Johnson, Dejuan Ford, Elegence Freeman, Sylvester Williams Jr., Quavion Kimble and Demarea Mabry — were accepted into union apprenticeship programs.
Rockford to host 3 public safety town hall meetings
ROCKFORD — The city will host three public safety town hall meetings over the next seven weeks. Residents will hear from Mayor Tom McNamara, Police Chief Carla Redd and Jennifer Cacciapaglia, the executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention. They will provide an overview of the city’s efforts to reduce violent crime across the community.
