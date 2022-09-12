‘My duty to come here and honor them’: Hero Climb in Rockford pays tribute to 9/11 first responders

ROCKFORD — Architect Gary Anderson looks at the seven-story Lorden building along the Rock River and gets déjà vu. The building at 320 S. Wyman St., which has its roots in Rockford’s knitting industry, has been a part of the city’s skyline for more than a century. But now it seems destined for the wrecking ball.

