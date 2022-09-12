Read full article on original website
George E. Goldner, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George E. Goldner, 101, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Washington Square Healthcare. He was born September 11, 1921, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late John L. and Pearl A. (Becker) Goldner. On May 26, 1946, he married the...
Jason Grant Kooyman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Grant Kooyman, age 52, died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Jason was born on February 14, 1970, in Youngstown, Ohio to Cynthia (Becker) Kooyman and Jack Kooyman. Jason, although a minimalist in nature, is survived by a large loving family including his fiancée,...
Daniel Eugene Bellew, Jr., Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Eugene Bellew, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 10:34 a.m. in his residence with his loving family by his side. He was 51 years old. Daniel was born in Warren on June 13, 1971, the son of Daniel E. Sr. and...
William C. Pflugh, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William C. Pflugh, 70, of Leetonia, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman following a diagnosis of colon cancer on July 4, 2022. He was born April 27, 1952 in Salem, the son of the late Charles and Bonnie...
Dora May Hoyle, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dora May Hoyle, 86 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was born December 20, 1935, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Matt Hartill and Doris (Ditzler) King. Dora was a 1954 graduate of Warren...
James Gerald Marino, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James G. Marino was born April 4, 1945 to Joseph and Maryann (Aveni) Marino. He married Rose Marie Schemetti on August 28, 1971; she passed June 30, 2010. James worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube, LB Foster Company and various other companies through the years.
Gloria Dean Harrison, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of Gloria Dean Harrison will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Gloria passed away Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital with her family by her...
Michael Lynn Evans, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Lynn Evans, 56, of 662 Second Street SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, September 9, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following a Cardiac Arrest. He was born July 3, 1966 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Sylvester and Esther Mae McCoy Evans,...
Gerald Lynn Morgan, Lordstown, Ohio
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Superintendent Dr. Gerald Lynn Morgan, 72, of 6570 Woodridge Way SW, Lordstown, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 10:45 a.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, of Lung Cancer. He was born April 21, 1950 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Wheeler and...
David Gordon Jewell, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Gordon Jewell, age 78, died on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. He was born on July 26, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Audrey Marie (Lee) and Gordon Walker Jewell. Dave was a 1961 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, Texas...
Frederick Warren Howie, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Frederick Warren Howie, 79, of Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Howie was born June 15, 1943 in Youngstown, a son of Leonard and Helen Warren Howie. He was a 1961 graduate...
Margaret “Margi” M. Vernal, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Margi” M. Vernal, age 94, passed away on Saturday September 10, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley. She was born March 25, 1928 in Scranton, Pennsylvania and was a daughter of Thomas Patrick and Anna (Boylan) Burns. Margaret was a 1946 graduate...
Stefan Breedlove, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Stefan Breedlove, 62 of Youngstown, transitioned into eternal rest at his home on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Mr. Breedlove was born July 27, 1960 in Youngstown, a son of Cabble and Dottie Jean Graham-Breedlove. He was a 1978 graduate of The Rayen School where...
Shelimar Julaine Taylor-Tillman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Shelimar Julaine Taylor-Tillman, 56, of Youngstown, entered eternal peace on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Ms. Taylor-Tillman was born February 21, 1966 in Youngstown, a daughter of Lawrence Hollinshead and Frances Taylor. She attended East High School and...
William B. Weiser, Negley, Ohio
NEGLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William B. Weiser, 71, died Monday, September 12, 2022, at his home, with family by his side. He was born September 28, 1950, in Youngstown, a son of Willis “Bert” and Althea Dunker Weiser. He received an associate degree from Cornell University. William...
Allie Williams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Allie Williams, 78, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Continuing Health Care. Mrs. Williams was born July 22, 1944 in Carrollton, Georgia, a daughter of Leonard Sr. and Ruthie Powell Holland. She was a graduate of East High...
Juanita Summers, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Juanita Summers will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1403 13th Street SE, Canton, Ohio. Mrs. Summers departed this life Monday, August 29, 2022 at her residence in Canton, Ohio.
Dorothy Capito, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Capito, 95 of Warren, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at her residence. Dorothy was born November 8, 1926, in Nelsonville, Ohio, the daughter of Howard and Edna (Patton) Raine. She was a graduate of Nelsonville High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in...
Kathleen Higgins Menosky, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Kathleen Higgins Menosky, 93, died early Sunday morning, September 11, 2022, at Hospice House. Kathleen was born January 6, 1929, in Youngstown, the daughter of Frank and Marie Rosensteel Higgins. She was 1946 graduate of Ursuline High School. Kathleen worked at the employment office at...
William Clay “Wheaties” Waldeck, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Clay “Wheaties” Waldeck, of Girard, Ohio, entered eternal rest at 12:46 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, while at home surrounded by the love of his family following a ten year illness. He was 78. William was born January 28, 1944, in...
