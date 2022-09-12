ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama football: Nick Saban should let a few offensive records fall if they must, Sun Belt foe be damned

Let’s be real here about all this Alabama drama that might or might not be real. For all the breakdowns defensively last Saturday in Austin, the stupid penalties that extended Texas drives and the way Quinn Ewers controlled the flow of the game before he was injured, the Crimson Tide only allowed 19 points all afternoon. It might’ve seemed like more. No, it did seem like more because Bama trailed a lot and a stunning loss was becoming a very real thing.
Arkansas lands 2 standouts on 247Sports 2022 early breakout player list

247Sports has released a 2022 top 10 breakout player list following an exciting 2 weeks of college football, and Arkansas accounts for 20% of it. Standout running back Raheim Sanders and lockdown corner Dwight McGlothern both made the cut. Sanders and McGlothern are the only SEC inclusions, but join an...
Terry Bowden welcomes opportunity to upset Alabama: 'Anything is possible'

Terry Bowden understands that upsets are real in college football, and has been around long enough to see that a team like Louisiana-Monroe can topple Alabama. That’s his approach this week at Alabama, and he explained during his Tuesday press conference. Bowden referenced the 2007 upset of Alabama by...
Bobby Petrino expects "feelings and emotions" for his return to Arkansas.

Bobby Petrino is back in Fayetteville this weekend and will likely learn that Arkansas fans have long memories. It’s been nearly 15 years since Petrino left the Atlanta Falcons high and dry for Arkansas. The 61-year-old coach had great success with the Razorbacks, leading them to consecutive double-digit win seasons and a top-five finish with a Cotton Bowl win in 2011.
