Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: Nick Saban should let a few offensive records fall if they must, Sun Belt foe be damned
Let’s be real here about all this Alabama drama that might or might not be real. For all the breakdowns defensively last Saturday in Austin, the stupid penalties that extended Texas drives and the way Quinn Ewers controlled the flow of the game before he was injured, the Crimson Tide only allowed 19 points all afternoon. It might’ve seemed like more. No, it did seem like more because Bama trailed a lot and a stunning loss was becoming a very real thing.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban expresses displeasure with Alabama's preparation for Texas after 'great' practice
Nick Saban has made several mentions of his desire for his Alabama teams to block out the media attention and simply focus on playing the game. His approach has largely worked, as evidenced by the run of success the Crimson Tide have had during his decorated tenure. But that doesn’t...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas football: 5 reasons the No. 10 Hogs are where they are today
Don’t look now, but the Arkansas Razorbacks have taken their rightful place among the nation’s elite college football teams. In the latest AP Poll, the 2-0 Hogs are ranked No. 10, with a bullet. It’s just the start head coach Sam Pittman was hoping for as Arkansas gets...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas lands 2 standouts on 247Sports 2022 early breakout player list
247Sports has released a 2022 top 10 breakout player list following an exciting 2 weeks of college football, and Arkansas accounts for 20% of it. Standout running back Raheim Sanders and lockdown corner Dwight McGlothern both made the cut. Sanders and McGlothern are the only SEC inclusions, but join an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban remarks 4-word phrase should be Alabama's motto after close win over Texas
Nick Saban took great offense to some of his players doing a “horns down” hand sign after Alabama defeated Texas, 20-19, last Saturday. The Crimson Tide coach yelled at the offending players and shouted an expletive. On his radio show Thursday, Saban suggested that the four-word phrase might...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Terry Bowden welcomes opportunity to upset Alabama: 'Anything is possible'
Terry Bowden understands that upsets are real in college football, and has been around long enough to see that a team like Louisiana-Monroe can topple Alabama. That’s his approach this week at Alabama, and he explained during his Tuesday press conference. Bowden referenced the 2007 upset of Alabama by...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin hilariously trolled Mike Locksley during 'low point' in former Alabama assistant's career
During last week’s ESPN College GameDay, Gene Wojciechowski had a story on Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s pattern of hiring maligned coaches before they get a second chance as a head coach. Two of those coaches were Mike Locksley and Lane Kiffin and after the piece Wojciechowski joined...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy on Alabama's struggles: 'I think other teams have gotten better'
Greg McElroy led the Alabama Crimson Tide to the national championship back in 2010, the early stages of the budding Alabama dynasty under Nick Saban. The Tide most recently won the title with a dominant effort in 2020, then made it to the title game in 2021 before losing to Georgia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bobby Petrino expects "feelings and emotions" for his return to Arkansas.
Bobby Petrino is back in Fayetteville this weekend and will likely learn that Arkansas fans have long memories. It’s been nearly 15 years since Petrino left the Atlanta Falcons high and dry for Arkansas. The 61-year-old coach had great success with the Razorbacks, leading them to consecutive double-digit win seasons and a top-five finish with a Cotton Bowl win in 2011.
Comments / 0