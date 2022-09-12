Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones cuts Jimmy Garoppolo-Cowboys trade links with Dak Prescott update
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys won’t be trading for Jimmy Garoppolo or look for a long-term replacement for Dak Prescott after his concerning hand injury in Week 1. They don’t need to anyway. When Prescott sustained the hand injury that was later revealed would require surgery and...
Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade
While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll
The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
Ex-NFL Quarterback Believes He's 'Motherf----r' Tom Brady Referenced
While on an episode of HBO's The Shop in 2021, Tom Brady made an interesting comment about a team passing up on him in free agency. Brady made headlines because he referred to an unnamed quarterback as a "motherf---er." Fans around the league were desperate to find out who he was talking about.
Cowboys Hall of Famer reveals 2 quarterbacks Jerry Jones should call after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys not only lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott also suffered a brutal thumb injury. While he might only be out for 4-6 weeks best-case scenario, they still need someone to fill the void. Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson believes Jerry Jones should be picking up the phone and calling Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.
A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff
Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
Robert Kraft Reportedly Not Happy With Patriots Decision
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is already frustrated with one of the team's personnel decisions. According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Kraft wants the Patriots to utilize wide receiver Kendrick Bourne more than they did in Week 1. Bourne received just two snaps against the Miami...
Do Pete Carroll, Seahawks have beef with Russell Wilson?
The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a 17-16 victory against their former quarterback Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos on Monday night. Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll were together in Seattle for 10 years, most notably winning a Super Bowl in 2014. They traded Wilson to Denver in March and a back-and-forth ensued on who actually wanted the divorce: Wilson or the Seahawks organization as a whole?
Chiefs, Bills sit on top of Nick's NFL Tiers heading into Week 2 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright tiers all 32 NFL teams ahead of Week 2 and Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills trail right behind him. Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes react to Nick's tiers.
If Cowboys aren't putting Dak Prescott on IR, what's his timeline?
There's optimism in the air in Dallas, from the sounds of it. Dak Prescott has undergone surgery on his injured right thumb, and he isn't going to be placed on injured reserve while he recovers. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning that the team thinks its franchise quarterback can be back playing within the next four games.
Shaquille O'Neal Names His Worst Teammate Of All-Time
Throughout his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal played with dozens of teammates for six different franchises. So when Shaq was asked who was the worst teammate he ever had during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he had plenty of guys to choose from. However, O'Neal's mind immediately went...
Rex Ryan made a blunt prediction for the 2022 Patriots
"Every factor in that organization is Bill Belichick's decision." Tonight, the Connecticut Sun face the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at 9 p.m. Las Vegas leads the series 1-0. Also tonight, the Red Sox begin a two-game series against the Yankees at Fenway Park at...
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Vikings-Eagles, pick
One of the NFL's most even rivalries will resume Monday night when the Minnesota Vikings play at the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle of 1-0 teams. The Vikings lead the all-time series 15-14 as the teams first met in 1962. They have split the past eight contests since 2007. Here's...
College football odds Week 3: How to bet Texas Tech-NC State
A strong nonconference matchup takes place in North Carolina for Week 3. The Texas Tech Red Raiders go east to North Carolina to square off against No. 16 N.C. State Wolfpack, 7 p.m. ET Saturday in Raleigh at Carter-Finley Stadium. Texas Tech survived an overtime 33-30 thriller against No. 25...
Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett: 'We definitely should have gone for it'
The Broncos signed Russell Wilson to a $245 million extension just two weeks ago. Following his Denver debut, fans can't help but feel the star quarterback's first game check was wasted in Monday night's 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Rather than entrust the perennial Pro Bowler to convert a...
How many of Adam Wainwright's non-Yadier Molina catchers does he remember?
On Wednesday at Busch Stadium, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina will make history. For the 325th time, Molina will catch a Wainwright start, breaking the record held for nearly 50 years by Tigers battery Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan, who teamed up for 324 starts from 1962 to 1975. Molina...
College football odds Week 3: Underdog Michigan State will bark, best bets
What's better than jumping into the official third week of the college football season? I'll tell you what. It's finding some games to wager on that could win us all some cash. In Week 3, I've got my eyes on the Pac-12. We've seen some pretty promising things come out...
NFL odds Week 2: Why you should fade Tom Brady, other best bets
Will the New Orleans Saints continue to work their mojo against Tom Brady?. How will the Dallas Cowboys fare in their first game since Dak Prescott got injured?. Are the Chicago Bears for real after their Week 1 upset of the San Francisco 49ers?. After a fun opening weekend, I've...
