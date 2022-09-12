Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice is back at Opryland this winterJake WellsDavidson County, TN
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
FOX Sports
Do Pete Carroll, Seahawks have beef with Russell Wilson?
The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a 17-16 victory against their former quarterback Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos on Monday night. Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll were together in Seattle for 10 years, most notably winning a Super Bowl in 2014. They traded Wilson to Denver in March and a back-and-forth ensued on who actually wanted the divorce: Wilson or the Seahawks organization as a whole?
FOX Sports
Chiefs, Bills sit on top of Nick's NFL Tiers heading into Week 2 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright tiers all 32 NFL teams ahead of Week 2 and Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills trail right behind him. Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes react to Nick's tiers.
FOX Sports
If Cowboys aren't putting Dak Prescott on IR, what's his timeline?
There's optimism in the air in Dallas, from the sounds of it. Dak Prescott has undergone surgery on his injured right thumb, and he isn't going to be placed on injured reserve while he recovers. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning that the team thinks its franchise quarterback can be back playing within the next four games.
FOX Sports
Should Geno Smith's showing inspire hope for Seattle?
It was the quote of the night. And just maybe, it will be the quote of the season. "They wrote me off. I ain't write back, though." Seahawks' quarterback Geno Smith was feeling himself Monday night. And rightfully so. The 31-year-old quarterback, who's currently at his fourth stop in six...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Vikings-Eagles, pick
One of the NFL's most even rivalries will resume Monday night when the Minnesota Vikings play at the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle of 1-0 teams. The Vikings lead the all-time series 15-14 as the teams first met in 1962. They have split the past eight contests since 2007. Here's...
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott avoids IR, may return in weeks per Jerry Jones | THE CARTON SHOW
Looks like a ray of hope is coming out of Dallas after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals Dak Prescott's injury may only keep him off the field another four weeks. Craig Carton reacts to the news that Dak has avoided the injury reserve list, and decides what it means for the Cowboys season.
FOX Sports
With Dak Prescott out, should Cowboys acquire another QB? | UNDISPUTED
Dak Prescott underwent surgery on his right thumb yesterday and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks. Mike McCarthy told reporters yesterday that he anticipates his team making roster changes that could involve the QB position as soon as today. Skip Bayless evaluates whether Jerry Jones should go acquire another QB to start rather than Cooper Rush.
FOX Sports
Was Broncos decision to kick 64-yard FG the right call? | THE HERD
Russell Wilson returned to Seattle to face his old team, but his homecoming was spoiled by an interesting fourth quarter decision. Russ faced a fourth down situation with five yards to go but Denver Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett decided to bring on kicker Brandon McManus to break his career-high 62-yard field goal make. He missed the 64-yard attempt and the Seahawks held on to win. Colin Cowherd reacts to Hackett's decision.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Broncos' Wilson ready for some love after hostile homecoming
DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson relishes the thought of taking the field Sunday for his Denver debut when the Broncos host the Houston Texans at Empower Field. Especially after his harsh homecoming in Seattle that was packed with vitriol and void of any video tributes for the man who led the franchise's only championship parade.
FOX Sports
Will Patrick Mahomes hold the 'GOAT throne' after Tom Brady? | UNDISPUTED
In his first five seasons, Patrick Mahomes has already won a Super Bowl and league MVP. According to FOX Bet SportsBook, Mahomes is currently tied for the best odds to win MVP this season. In a recent article, the Kansas City Chiefs' QB was mentioned as the heir apparent to the GOAT throne currently held by Tom Brady. TB12 has won seven Super Bowls and won three MVPs. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss whether Mahomes will be considered better than Brady or not.
FOX Sports
Buying or selling Giants, Dolphins, Bears or Vikings after Week 1? | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman decide whether they buy or sell the New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins after Week 1. Who are you buying or selling?
FOX Sports
NFL Week 2 Top Plays: Chiefs edge Chargers on Thursday Night Football
Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season got underway Thursday with the Kansas City Chiefs knocking off the visiting Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West showdown at Arrowhead Stadium. Here are the top plays from Thursday night's action. Mack attack. The first quarter was all about defense for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Can Russell Wilson carry Broncos afloat after Week 1 loss to Seahawks? | SPEAK
The Seattle Seahawks ruined Russell Wilson's homecoming with a final score of 17-16. Russ finished with 340 yards and a touchdown but did not touch the ball on the Broncos' final play as they attempted a 64-yard FG instead. The Broncos also lost two fumbles in the red zone. However, should Broncos Country be concerned? Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean 'Shady' McCoy and David Helman share whether they are concerned or not for the Broncos.
FOX Sports
Were the Browns overlooked? Coach Hackett's decision for Broncos and Dolphins' CB Kader Kohou's big day | Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
In the Week 2 edition of "Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet" Shrager discusses if the Cleveland Browns were overlooked, Denver Broncos' HC Nathaniel Hackett's questionable late-game decision and Miami Dolphins' Kader Kohou's stellar performance. He also hits on Cam Akers and the drama with the Los Angeles Rams and more!
FOX Sports
Ezekiel Elliott to Cowboys: 'Keep feeding me the ball!' | THE CARTON SHOW
With Dak Prescott out with injury, the Dallas Cowboys will be relying on their running game to get through the start of the season, and Ezekiel Elliott is ready to step up to the plate. The RB expresses desire to carry the ball more than 10 times a game, but Craig Carton isn's sure Dallas should rely on Zeke, when their strongest RB may be Tony Pollard.
FOX Sports
Can Cooper Rush keep Cowboys afloat until Dak Prescott returns?
There's probably a good reason why quarterback Cooper Rush has spent six years in the NFL but has made only one start. Last Halloween, Rush stepped in for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and threw for 325 yards in a win at Minnesota. Though it was a memorable performance, it's suddenly being remembered in Dallas like it was the greatest game a backup QB has ever played. And with Prescott injured again — and this time likely out for a month or more after surgery on his right thumb — that game is giving the Cowboys one reason to believe that their entire season isn't already sunk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Mahomes, Chiefs top Cowherd's Herd Hierarchy ahead of Week 2
Week 1 had everything fans could ask for to satisfy their football fix: staunch defensive displays, offensive explosions, even a few overtime thrillers. But only one team could win each game, and the ones who did set themselves up in a swell position to be included in Colin Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy" after Week 1.
FOX Sports
Aaron Judge proves betting on himself was the right move
Major League Baseball’s most muscular salaries continue to gather velocity quicker than a searing fastball, yet no player has ever earned $100 million per year because, well, of course they haven’t. We are a ways away from any MLB player inking a contract that actually pays $100 million...
FOX Sports
Packers look to continue their recent mastery of Bears
CHICAGO (1-0) at GREEN BAY (0-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC. OPENING LINE: Packers by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-0, Packers 0-1. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 103-95-6. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bears 45-30 on Dec. 12 in Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Bears beat 49ers...
FOX Sports
Giants seek to start 2-0; Panthers hope to even record
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants and Carolina Panthers have had so many consecutive losing seasons that the results of an opening game can be blown out of proportion. Take Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium between the Panthers (0-1) and Giants (1-0). Coming off a 4-13...
Comments / 0