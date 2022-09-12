There's probably a good reason why quarterback Cooper Rush has spent six years in the NFL but has made only one start. Last Halloween, Rush stepped in for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and threw for 325 yards in a win at Minnesota. Though it was a memorable performance, it's suddenly being remembered in Dallas like it was the greatest game a backup QB has ever played. And with Prescott injured again — and this time likely out for a month or more after surgery on his right thumb — that game is giving the Cowboys one reason to believe that their entire season isn't already sunk.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO