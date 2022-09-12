‘Causeway’ Review: Jennifer Lawrence, as a U.S. Army Soldier, Goes Back to Her Indie Roots in a Downbeat Tale of Trauma and Recovery

Read full article on original website
Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ Trailer Showcases Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Scandalous Story of Golden Age Hollywood
Damien Chazelle is returning to the twilight of Hollywood’s silent era in his newest film “Babylon.”. Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, “Babylon” is set in the late 1920s and captures the film industry’s transition from silent films to “talkies” due to the invention of synchronized sound. Pitt plays a silent film star during the time, and Robbie is a Roaring ’20s icon. As Hollywood shifts around them, they are forced to grapple with an evolving industry.
Emmanuel Macron, Edgar Wright, Paul Feig React to Death of ‘Iconoclast’ Filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard
Tributes are flowing in following the news of iconic New Wave filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard’s death at 91. The French-Swiss director, known for films like Breathless and Alphaville, died Tuesday, according to newspaper Libération and other French media outlets, citing relatives of the director. The impact of Godard’s work...
Watch Kelly Clarkson’s Acoustic Cover of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Losing My Mind’
Filming her daytime talk show a few blocks away from the heart of Broadway has rubbed off on Kelly Clarkson. On the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer and host delivered an acoustic rendition of “Losing My Mind” from Stephen Sondheim’s hit musical Follies, which ran for over 500 performances on Broadway.
This obscure Bay Area experiment shaped the ending of ‘Star Wars’
The newly released six-part Disney Plus streaming docuseries “Light & Magic” goes deep into the history of George Lucas’ San Francisco-based special effects studio Industrial Light & Magic, which was founded in 1975. The ending of the second episode explores the process behind the Death Star chase scene, in which the fate of the Rebel Alliance hangs on Luke Skywalker’s ability to speed his X-wing through a narrow trench and blast a thermal exhaust port that is only 2 meters wide. In reality, the entire surface of the Death Star was a hand-built model that measured approximately 15 by 40 feet. Meticulous craftsmanship contributed to the verisimilitude, but the documentary reveals that the filmmaking techniques that made the scene feel so real are actually rooted outside the realm of special effects. It turns out that the entire sequence hinged on a model developed during an urban planning study at UC Berkeley in the early 1970s, which also happened to shape the future of San Francisco’s skyline.
A Bracing Retrospective of Carlos Villa Shows Just How Prescient the Artist’s World Making Is for Today’s Artists and Thinkers
When curators put together posthumous exhibitions for artists, an unaccounted painting or two is bound to come out of the woodwork during their research. So when a mass of work turned up in the attic of Carlos Villa’s studio, no less, two curators got to work organizing the late artist’s first career retrospective. A major figure in the Bay Area art scene since the 1970s, Villa left behind a studio in the Mission District when he died in 2013 of cancer. His friend Mark Dean Johnson, a cocurator of the exhibition with Trisha Lagaso Goldberg, had a studio neighboring Villa’s, which...
Eye for an eye: Javier Bardem iris NFT to be sold for sight-saving charity
Image of actor’s eye to be auctioned to fund Ojos del Mundo in preventing blindness in developing world
International Insider: Period Of Mourning; TIFF Back To Life; Jean-Luc Godard Remembered; San Seb & French Oscar Picks
Good afternoon Insiders. Max Goldbart here and as the world prepares for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, which has dominated headlines this week, I’ll take you through the past few days in international TV and film. Period Of Mourning A week like no other: As Insider writes, queues lasting at least several hours are snaking their way around the centre of London as thousands of people from up and down the country wait patiently to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin. The world’s second longest-serving monarch, who died Thursday September 8, is currently lying-in-state for four days until Monday’s funeral, and the nation remains...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Think Sheila’s Wig and Mask Look Ridiculous
'The Bold and the Beautiful' fans have recently discussed how ridiculous they find Sheila's disguise.
