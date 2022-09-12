Read full article on original website
hammerandrails.com
Will Purdue Win on the Road against Syracuse?
Purdue goes on the road for the first time this season on Saturday. They face a team in the ACC that they haven’t faced since 2004. They face a team that sits at 2-0 (granted one of those wins is against UCONN). With the Purdue loss to Penn State a lot of people seem to have shriveled up and gone into their shells about this team. This despite losing by just three points and nearly pulling this out despite making some big mistakes.
Purdue at Syracuse Preview
Purdue at Syracuse Preview
Is it just me, or does this game feel bigger than it should? The loss to Penn State originally dampened my enthusiasm a bit for this season, but it turns out that the Big Ten West kind of sucks. Yes, Minnesota might be good, but they need to play a real opponent first. Iowa cannot move the football. Nebraska has fired its coach. Northwestern just lost to Duke. Illinois is better than Iowa at offense, but not by a ton, plus they lost to Indiana. Wisconsin surprisingly lost to Washington State. The West really is there for the taking even with the Penn State loss.
hammerandrails.com
Ross-Ade Seating Problems Cause Headaches for Game One
Look, I don’t want to start this article off by bragging (but I’m going to have to). This is a pretty successful site. We do big numbers and consistently perform very well compared with the other SB Nation sites. With that comes a certain following on social media. I’m the man in charge of the site Twitter account and have been for a couple years now. We’ve got over 23K followers. It’s incredible that that many people care about what we have to say and I appreciate that each and every time I’m on Twitter to interact with fans or just post random musings.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star big man, a ‘must-see’ player, to officially visit
Syracuse basketball coaches offered a scholarship to fast-rising 2023 big man Drew Fielder at the end of August, and these days the Orange is among the suitors recruiting the top-100 player the hardest, according to media reports. Just in the last couple of days, the fall recruiting period opened up,...
hammerandrails.com
Interviews with the Enemy: A Q&A with Troy Nunes is an Absolute Magician
With an FBS level opponent on the schedule this week we get to speak with a new blog about football. Stephen Haller of Troy Nunes is an Absolute Magician had me as a guest over at his site earlier this week, and he was happy to return the favor for us today:
No, Purdue isn’t bringing the Big Bass Drum to Syracuse for Saturday’s football game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Purdue football is making its first trip to Syracuse this weekend for Saturday’s game, but it’s leaving one of its traditions in Indiana. The school’s marching band has no plans to travel to the game this weekend, the band’s percussion director said in an email to syracuse.com.
Joe Girard’s NIL deals: How much he’s making; how those deals get done
Syracuse, N.Y. – During a financially fertile period in late August, Joe Girard took care of business. The Syracuse University guard held a basketball camp that bore his name in his native Glens Falls. About 70 boys and girls attended the JG3 Shooting Stars sessions at Glens Falls High School, where Girard wandered between basketball skills stations to observe and demonstrate, put on a clinic of shooting and ballhandling brilliance for mesmerized kids, then signed a slew of autographs. The $50 registration fee included a stylish tech T-shirt.
localsyr.com
CBA kicks off a new school year with new facility and new principal
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students at Christian Brothers Academy are back in the classroom this week. The new school year began on Monday, and with the return comes several changes at the Junior-Senior High School. Students at Christian Brothers Academy may realize the alterations to the fitness center. A...
New York OKs $20 million for Syracuse airport expansion
Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport will expand and modernize one of its two passenger terminals with the help of a $20 million state grant, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. The project will add 4,700 square feet to the airport’s north concourse, providing additional seating, concession space and improved passenger flow...
A CNY art teacher plans to take his love of bootleg T-shirts legal with the NCAA’s NIL deals
It was 1985, Jeff Allen’s senior year at Westhill Senior High School. He had been a fan of The Grateful Dead for a while, and he started combining his passion for art and music in his class projects. Allen had been to a few Dead concerts around New York state with his friends. He usually hand painted about five shirts for each one, just for his group to wear and show off to other Deadheads.
iheartoswego.com
Nicholas G. Vanderveer – September 8, 2022
Nicholas G. Vanderveer, 38, of Auburn, passed away on September 8, 2022, unexpectedly at home. Born in Auburn, NY, he was the son of George and Deborah (Cleary) Vanderveer of Oswego. Nick worked as an Ironworker for Union #3 in Pittsburgh. He attended Cayuga Community College. Nick loved basketball, going...
ithaca.com
When Ithaca Rode Shotguns
For many years, if anyone outside the region had heard of Ithaca, it was very likely because of either Cornell University or the guns of the Ithaca Gun Company. Now, except for its reputation among gun owners and collectors, Ithaca Gun has mostly receded into local history. Only the smokestack remains as a physical reminder of the factory, and issues surrounding redeveloping the site have swirled for years, but the story of the company’s rise and decline are an important part of Ithaca’s heritage.
Long-vacant, historic building overlooking I-81 in Syracuse to get new life
Syracuse, N.Y. — The developer of two downtown Syracuse buildings — Icon Tower and Corbett Corner — is making plans for a mixed-use development at a historic but long-vacant building once slated for a microbrewery. Grazi Zazzara Jr., president of The Icon Cos., said he has acquired...
Jason Aldean at St. Joe’s Amp: Cheapest tickets you can still get for Thursday’s concert
Country music mega star Jason Aldean is playing St. Joseph’s Amphitheater in Syracuse on Thursday, September 15 (9/15/2022) at 7:30 p.m., and if you’ve been sleeping on tickets to the show, there are plenty still available, and at a good price, if you know where to look. LiveNation...
mychamplainvalley.com
New train line connects Utica and Tupper Lake
Tupper Lake, NY — Locals and leaders gathered at Tupper Lake for the opening of the new depot and the first run of a new line. It was the inaugural train ride for the Adirondack Railroad Company’s new line that connects Utica and Tupper Lake, a process that was many years in the making.
Heavy rain could bring isolated flash flooding to Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Rounds of heavy rain today and into Tuesday could cause isolated flash flooding in Central New York. The National Weather Service says all of Central New York is in the “slight” risk category for flash flooding, which is defined as at least a 15% chance of flooding occurring within 25 miles of any given point. Some spots could get 3 inches or more if a series of thunderstorms “train,” or move across the same point like passing train cars.
Your Stories Q&A: Why has work come to a halt on West Genesee Street in the Fairmount area?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received several calls and emails concerned about construction being halted on West Genesee Street in the Fairmount area. Toni Rogers was just one of the viewers who emailed the YS Team to say construction has been at a standstill for about a month. Rogers was curious […]
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, an independent, takes sides in CNY race for Congress
Ben Walsh, Syracuse’s first independent mayor in 100 years, has decided to endorse Democrat Francis Conole in his bid to represent Central New York in Congress. Until now, Walsh had refrained as mayor from choosing sides in the region’s elections for Congress.
Armory Square business had bricks thrown into windows twice in three days
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Inside of Flynnstoned Cannabis Company, a dispensary that will open as soon as New York State allows it, it’s a business unlike anywhere else in Armory Square. Outside, the owner is dealing with the same problem as everyone else. Twice in the last three days, someone tried to smash the business’ […]
Two window washers trapped 85 feet up at Crouse Hospital after lift tipped over
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse firefighters rescued two window washers that became trapped 85 feet in the air Saturday, fire officials said. Around 1:39 p.m., Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received reports that a boom lift holding two window washers working outside Crouse Hospital tipped over and crashed into the seventh floor of the building, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
