ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hammerandrails.com

Will Purdue Win on the Road against Syracuse?

Purdue goes on the road for the first time this season on Saturday. They face a team in the ACC that they haven’t faced since 2004. They face a team that sits at 2-0 (granted one of those wins is against UCONN). With the Purdue loss to Penn State a lot of people seem to have shriveled up and gone into their shells about this team. This despite losing by just three points and nearly pulling this out despite making some big mistakes.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Purdue at Syracuse Preview

Is it just me, or does this game feel bigger than it should? The loss to Penn State originally dampened my enthusiasm a bit for this season, but it turns out that the Big Ten West kind of sucks. Yes, Minnesota might be good, but they need to play a real opponent first. Iowa cannot move the football. Nebraska has fired its coach. Northwestern just lost to Duke. Illinois is better than Iowa at offense, but not by a ton, plus they lost to Indiana. Wisconsin surprisingly lost to Washington State. The West really is there for the taking even with the Penn State loss.
SYRACUSE, NY
hammerandrails.com

Ross-Ade Seating Problems Cause Headaches for Game One

Look, I don’t want to start this article off by bragging (but I’m going to have to). This is a pretty successful site. We do big numbers and consistently perform very well compared with the other SB Nation sites. With that comes a certain following on social media. I’m the man in charge of the site Twitter account and have been for a couple years now. We’ve got over 23K followers. It’s incredible that that many people care about what we have to say and I appreciate that each and every time I’m on Twitter to interact with fans or just post random musings.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
City
Syracuse, NY
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
Syracuse, NY
Football
West Lafayette, IN
Football
City
Nebraska, IN
Local
Indiana College Sports
State
Nebraska State
State
Iowa State
Local
Indiana Football
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
State
Arizona State
City
Syracuse, IN
Syracuse.com

Joe Girard’s NIL deals: How much he’s making; how those deals get done

Syracuse, N.Y. – During a financially fertile period in late August, Joe Girard took care of business. The Syracuse University guard held a basketball camp that bore his name in his native Glens Falls. About 70 boys and girls attended the JG3 Shooting Stars sessions at Glens Falls High School, where Girard wandered between basketball skills stations to observe and demonstrate, put on a clinic of shooting and ballhandling brilliance for mesmerized kids, then signed a slew of autographs. The $50 registration fee included a stylish tech T-shirt.
GLENS FALLS, NY
localsyr.com

CBA kicks off a new school year with new facility and new principal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students at Christian Brothers Academy are back in the classroom this week. The new school year began on Monday, and with the return comes several changes at the Junior-Senior High School. Students at Christian Brothers Academy may realize the alterations to the fitness center. A...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Tiller
Syracuse.com

New York OKs $20 million for Syracuse airport expansion

Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport will expand and modernize one of its two passenger terminals with the help of a $20 million state grant, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. The project will add 4,700 square feet to the airport’s north concourse, providing additional seating, concession space and improved passenger flow...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

A CNY art teacher plans to take his love of bootleg T-shirts legal with the NCAA’s NIL deals

It was 1985, Jeff Allen’s senior year at Westhill Senior High School. He had been a fan of The Grateful Dead for a while, and he started combining his passion for art and music in his class projects. Allen had been to a few Dead concerts around New York state with his friends. He usually hand painted about five shirts for each one, just for his group to wear and show off to other Deadheads.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Nicholas G. Vanderveer – September 8, 2022

Nicholas G. Vanderveer, 38, of Auburn, passed away on September 8, 2022, unexpectedly at home. Born in Auburn, NY, he was the son of George and Deborah (Cleary) Vanderveer of Oswego. Nick worked as an Ironworker for Union #3 in Pittsburgh. He attended Cayuga Community College. Nick loved basketball, going...
AUBURN, NY
ithaca.com

When Ithaca Rode Shotguns

For many years, if anyone outside the region had heard of Ithaca, it was very likely because of either Cornell University or the guns of the Ithaca Gun Company. Now, except for its reputation among gun owners and collectors, Ithaca Gun has mostly receded into local history. Only the smokestack remains as a physical reminder of the factory, and issues surrounding redeveloping the site have swirled for years, but the story of the company’s rise and decline are an important part of Ithaca’s heritage.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowl Games#Game Center#Wrigley Field#American Football#College Football#Indiana State#Ross Ade Stadium
mychamplainvalley.com

New train line connects Utica and Tupper Lake

Tupper Lake, NY — Locals and leaders gathered at Tupper Lake for the opening of the new depot and the first run of a new line. It was the inaugural train ride for the Adirondack Railroad Company’s new line that connects Utica and Tupper Lake, a process that was many years in the making.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
Syracuse.com

Heavy rain could bring isolated flash flooding to Central NY

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Rounds of heavy rain today and into Tuesday could cause isolated flash flooding in Central New York. The National Weather Service says all of Central New York is in the “slight” risk category for flash flooding, which is defined as at least a 15% chance of flooding occurring within 25 miles of any given point. Some spots could get 3 inches or more if a series of thunderstorms “train,” or move across the same point like passing train cars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
Syracuse.com

Two window washers trapped 85 feet up at Crouse Hospital after lift tipped over

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse firefighters rescued two window washers that became trapped 85 feet in the air Saturday, fire officials said. Around 1:39 p.m., Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received reports that a boom lift holding two window washers working outside Crouse Hospital tipped over and crashed into the seventh floor of the building, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy