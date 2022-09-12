Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
ETSU Pride Band set for Carter Fold return
HILTONS — You might want to bring your dancing shoes and some East Tennessee State University blue and gold as the ETSU Pride Band returns to the historic Carter Family Fold this weekend. The band will perform on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m. in Hiltons as part of...
Photo gallery: Event at Michael Waltrip Brewing in Bristol
Michael Waltrip Brewing hosted the Ceremonial First Pour of Race Week yesterday evening. $1 from every pint poured will be donated to Speedway Children’s Charities.
Allmendinger looks to wrap up Xfinity regular season title at Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Three NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers enter Friday’s Food City 300 with a chance to win the regular- season championship. The race at Bristol Motor Speedway is the final race of the series’ regular season.
Surgoinsville vineyard owner has hopes of becoming winemaker
SURGOINSVILLE — When Detroit native Clayton Pinkos moved to the area to work for a local company, he bought a piece of land with a large south-facing field in front of the house. Pinkos decided it was the perfect time to start a vineyard. Over the next seven years,...
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 16
Sept. 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported several news items of interest to those in East Tennessee. ”Bristol is to have a public park.”. “Cholera is killing hogs in Unicoi and Monroe counties.”
Laid back and lavish: Gate City salon aims for quality experience
GATE CITY — Paige Seaver always knew she wanted to become a stylist, cutting and coloring hair to offer a customer’s desired look. But little did Seaver know she’d own a salon in her hometown before she was 25. “I knew I wanted to own a salon...
BMS to host Easter, playoff races again in 2023
BRISTOL — Bristol Motor Speedway will host dirt races on Easter weekend and September playoff races on the concrete again in 2023. Both races will be run under the lights with the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday, April 9, and the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday, Sept. 16, again a cutoff race in the NASCAR playoffs.
Photo gallery: Milligan University Rush Day
A crowd came out for Milligan University's Rush Day on Wednesday morning. During the event, students were invited to learn about on- and off-campus clubs and organizations.
Majeski holds on to win first Truck Series race at BMS
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ty Majeski has won many races across the short tracks of America. No victory has been any bigger for the Wisconsin driver than Thursday’s UNOH 200 NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Majeski, driver of the No. 66 Toyota, grabbed the lead from...
Kingsport bidding for former Colonial Heights Middle School
The city of Kingsport will bid to purchase the former Colonial Heights Middle School, but city officials said they are concerned about showing their hand to other bidders. Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said the bidding process for the school is not sealed and any other bidders will know what the city bid.
Annual toy and hobby show to be held in Gray on Saturday
The Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show will be in a larger space at the Appalachian Fairgrounds on Saturday to raise money for disabled veterans in the region. Who: The annual event was started by Michael Stevens more than 17 years ago to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network. He has since branched out to help other local charities raise funds for their causes.
Northeast Tennessee Tourism Assocation to host short-term rental worshops
KINGSPORT — If you’re interested in learning more about operating a short-term rental throughout the region, the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association has two dates you might want to circle on your calendar. NETTA will offer a short-term rental workshop in Erwin and another in Kingsport in October. The...
Smith boys looking for wins in Truck Series, ARCA races
BRISTOL — It could be a big night for the Smith boys with two separate 200-lap races Thursday on the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway. Defending race champion Chandler Smith and regular-season champion Zane Smith are among the favorites for the UNOH 200 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Sammy Smith comes into the Bush’s Beans 200 looking to win the championship in the ARCA Menards East Series.
Annual Gathering of Overmountain Men set for Sept. 24-25
ELIZABETHTON — The Gathering of the Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals — that important event not just in the history of the region but also the American Revolutionary War — will once again be celebrated on the weekend of Sept. 24-25 at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.
Eastman awarded for inclusive leadership, life cycle assessment training
KINGSPORT — Eastman struck gold with its recent Brandon Hall Group Gold Awards. The Kingsport-based company earned the Brandon Hall Group awards for excellence in the Best Learning Program for Unconscious Bias Award and Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy Award categories, according to a press release from Eastman. The two winning entries were for Eastman’s Inclusive Leadership training program and its Life Cycle Assessment training.
Watch: NASCAR Truck Series driver Derek Kraus visits Unicoi County High School
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Derek Kraus visited Unicoi County High School to talk with students about his career in racing. Kraus told stories and answered questions about his career with NASCAR during a question and answer session. After the assembly, students were able to view Kraus’ racing truck.
Lady ’Toppers spoil D-B senior night with sweep
KINGSPORT — Senior night at Sevier Middle’s gym for the Dobyns-Bennett volleyball team didn’t matter for longtime Big 5 Conference rival Science Hill on Thursday night. Dominating almost from start to finish, the Lady Hilltoppers kept their unbeaten league record intact and secured the top overall seed in the District 1-AAA tournament with a sweep 25-20, 25-18 and 26-24.
Carter, Sullivan sheriff departments seek driver involved in pursuit through both counties
ELIZABETHTON — A vehicle pursuit that began in a Hampton school zone on Tuesday afternoon proceeded through Elizabethton, with speeds reported to be between 90 and 100 mph. The vehicle was later stopped in Sullivan County by deputies of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department. The driver escaped the deputies, but a man and woman who were passengers in the vehicle were detained.
