Beloit Turner football team earns respect, but drops heart-breaker at Lodi

LODI, Wis.—While Beloit Turner’s football team lost some ground to undefeated Lodi in the Capitol Conference standings, what it gained Friday night was perhaps more important.

“Lodi is a perennial power in the state and hats off to them for who they are, but I think we opened some eyes (Friday night),” head coach Derek Diehl said after the Trojans lost a heartbreaker 37-36 after they were denied a two-point conversion with 24.8 seconds remaining.

“You never try to celebrate losses, but in a game like that where the last play decides it and we fall short, we can find something to be happy about.”

While they obviously accomplished a lot on the respect meter, Diehl said it will be up to the Trojans to continue it.

“You look at our schedule and it doesn’t get any easier,” the coach said, pointing out that the Trojans face unbeaten Columbus this Friday.

Turner led 21-10 at halftime, but was outscored 27-15 in the second half. Lodi blocked an extra point in the third quarter which proved to be critical.

The teams used different methods to get to their points. Turner’s Jayce Kurth was held under 100 yards for the first time, finishing with 15 carries for 63 yards, but quarterback Sean Fogel had a record-setting game. He completed 19-of-33 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns.

Lodi quarterback Mason Lane rushed 18 times for 161 yards and four touchdowns while passing for 132. Turner ended up with 425 yards in offense while Lodi had 424.

Fogel threw three TD passes in the first half, connecting with Connor Hughes for 16 yards, Tyler Sutherland for 55 and Will Lauterbach for 20 with just 19 seconds left. Mike Erickson added the PAT on each occasion for a 21-10 lead. Lodi scored on a 40-yard field goal by Brian Meitzner and a 3-yard run by Kylar Clements.

Lodi scored twice in the third quarter on runs of 15 and 11 yards by Lane. Kurth scored on a 10-yard run, but the PAT was blocked to leave Turner with a 27-23 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Lodi scored on a 19-yard run by Lane and took a 30-27 lead, but Erickson tied it with a 29-yard field goal. Lane put Lodi back in front 37-30 with 1:54 remaining.

The Trojans then scored on a 20-yard pass from Fogel to Hughes with just 24.8 seconds left. Turner went for two and the win, but a pass in the end zone fell incomplete.

• NOTES: Fogel’s 348 yards topped the previous mark of 315 set by Kenny Draeving on 20 completions against Brodhead-Juda in 2019. Sutherland caught six passes for 165 yards, the third most in a game in school history, trailing only Tyler Grover (7-194 against Palmyra-Eagle in 1996) and Dee Strong (6-173 against Brodhead-Juda in 2018).

• BOXSCORE:

Lodi 37, B. Turner 36

B. Turner…14 7 6 9—36

Lodi………..3 7 13 14—37

BT—Hughes, 16, pass from Fogel (Erickson kick)

L—Meitzner, 40, field goal

BT—Sutherland, 55, pass from Fogel (Erickson kick)

L—Clements, 3, run (Meitzner kick)

BT—Lauterbach, 20, pass from Fogel (Erickson kick)

L—Lane, 15, run (Meitzner kick)

BT—Kurth, 10, run (kick blocked)

L—Lane, 11, run (pass failed)

L—Lane, 19, run (Meitzner kick)

BT—Erickson, 29, field goal

L—Lane, 16, run (Meitzner kick)

BT—Hughes, 20, pass from Fogel (pass failed)

TEAM STATS—First downs: BT 14, Lodi 19. Rushing: BT 21-77, Lodi 45-292. Passing: BT 348, Lodi 132. Passes: BT 35-19-0, Lodi 13-8-0. Fumbles: BT 0-0, Lodi 0-0. Punts: BT 2-35.0, Lodi 1-40.0. Penalties: BT 5-45, Lodi 5-35.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS—Rushing: BT, Kurth 15-63, Hughes 6-14. Lodi, Lane 18-161. Passing: Fogel 33-19-0, 348; Lodi, Lane 13-9-0, 132. Receiving: BT, Sutherland 6-165, Lauterbach 5-86, Hughes 7-86; Lodi Kolinski 5-56.