Chesterfield, IN

Midwestern Spiritual Seekers Try 'Speed Dating' with Psychics

 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

We're used to shopping around to find the right doctor, hair stylist, car dealer—even the romantic relationship that's the best fit. Camp Chesterfield, the home of the Indiana Association of Spiritualists, has reportedly adopted a novel approach to connecting spiritual seekers to clairvoyant guides: a Psychic Fair where visitors consult with readers for just ten minutes at a time. A bell signals participants when their time is up, and it's on to the next reader. The setup, reminiscent of speed dating, allows seekers to find psychics that they click with; they can then set up appointments to see each other for more in-depth readings at a later date. According to the coordinators of the Psychic Fair, held weekly at Camp Chesterfield, there are up to a dozen readers on hand to choose from, and depending on whom they visit that day, seekers can get insights into events in their lives, contact a loved one in the spirit world, and even get a glimpse of the future.

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

