California State

State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
SFGate

2 arrested in burglary of California congresswoman's home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police arrested two men in connection with a burglary at the Los Angeles home of a California congresswoman last week where only two guns were stolen, authorities said Wednesday. The men were arrested Tuesday after investigators saw them get into a vehicle that had been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California kidnapping hoax suspect could go to prison for 8 months

REDDING, Calif. - A woman from Redding who pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping could be going to prison. Sherri Papini pleaded guilty in April to falsifying details about her alleged kidnapping in 2016. Papini told investigators that two women held her captive in a closet, when, in actuality,...
REDDING, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Active shooter hoaxes prompt lockdowns at 4 California high schools; no threats found

Lancaster High School was among several California schools evacuated Wednesday after reports of a person with a gun on campus – reports that were later deemed hoaxes. Lancaster High, located at 44701 32nd Street, was placed on lockdown around 2 p.m. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a large police presence, including armored vehicles. Law enforcement […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Victorville woman arrested after being indicted on COVID related EDD fraud

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – A San Bernardino County woman was arrested today on a seven-count federal grand jury indictment alleging she fraudulently obtained more than $500,000 in pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 32, a.k.a....
VICTORVILLE, CA
NBC News

D.C. sniper denied parole 20 years after shootings

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings. Malvo was 17 when he and John...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

