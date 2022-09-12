The Carrboro Police Department is investigating a pedestrian and motor vehicle collision from Wednesday morning that sent both a bystander and a nearby dog to the hospital. Authorities confirmed to Chapelboro that emergency services responded to a crash along Hillsborough Road around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday. A car driving south drifted into the wrong lane and exited the roadway at the corner of Oak Street, according to the traffic accident report. When the vehicle drove over the curb, it struck a pedestrian who was standing on the corner talking with two other people, one of whom had a dog that was injured in the crash.

CARRBORO, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO