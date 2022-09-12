ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Pedestrian, Dog Injured After Driver Jumps Curb in Carrboro

The Carrboro Police Department is investigating a pedestrian and motor vehicle collision from Wednesday morning that sent both a bystander and a nearby dog to the hospital. Authorities confirmed to Chapelboro that emergency services responded to a crash along Hillsborough Road around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday. A car driving south drifted into the wrong lane and exited the roadway at the corner of Oak Street, according to the traffic accident report. When the vehicle drove over the curb, it struck a pedestrian who was standing on the corner talking with two other people, one of whom had a dog that was injured in the crash.
CARRBORO, NC
Shots Fired in Graham Leave One Injured

GRAHAM, N.C. — At 10:00 p.m. Monday night, Graham Police responded to a call of a shots heard in the area of E Gilbreath St near Ray St. There was also a report of an unoccupied vehicle that crashed nearby. Another call from the 300 block of Albright Ave...
GRAHAM, NC
Police ask drivers to avoid area after ‘serious injury crash’ in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say Sawmill Road is closed Thursday afternoon after a crash. Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, and the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They say they continue to investigate the crash. Officers said that Northbound...
RALEIGH, NC
3 dead, including 7-week-old, in Graham head-on collision

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant. According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center. The Chevrolet caught fire. […]
GRAHAM, NC
Bull City United outreach worker arrested on drug charges

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nicole Taybron, 40, was arrested Wednesday on drug charges and Durham County officials confirmed Taybron is an employee of Bull City United, a team of violence interrupters and outreach workers. According to an arrest affidavit, Taybron was arrested for possession with intent to sell and...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
Heavy Police Presence on North Church Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This afternoon, there was a noticeably heavy police presence in Greensboro on North Church Street. At least 10 officers were seen conducting an investigation. At roughly 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, an individual call came out regarding a robbery. An officer was patrolling the area and responded promptly....
GREENSBORO, NC
Danville Police find missing woman

UPDATE 4:31 p.m.: The Danville Police Department says Naomi Willis has been found alive and in need of medical attention. Willis was transported to SOVAH Emergency for treatment. Authorities say after an extensive search involving multiple agencies she was located at approximately 2:45 p.m. The Danville Police Department says they would like to thank the […]
Victim of targeted, fatal Durham shooting identified as 20-year-old

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have released the identity of a man that was shot and killed late Thursday in Durham. The victim, Marcus Ortega-Burch, 20, of Durham was shot around 11:55 p.m. Thursday in a residential area within the 200 block of Kent Lake Drive. Police said they...
Gunshots fired in Chapel Hill blocks from UNC campus; police seek Lexus SUV

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Several gunshots were fired in a Chapel Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon and police said they are looking for a Lexus SUV. The incident was reported just before 5:25 p.m. in the area of Caldwell Street and Mitchell Lane — about four blocks northeast of the UNC-Chapel Hill campus, according to a news release from Chapel Hill police.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

