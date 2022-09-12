Read full article on original website
chapelboro.com
Pedestrian, Dog Injured After Driver Jumps Curb in Carrboro
The Carrboro Police Department is investigating a pedestrian and motor vehicle collision from Wednesday morning that sent both a bystander and a nearby dog to the hospital. Authorities confirmed to Chapelboro that emergency services responded to a crash along Hillsborough Road around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday. A car driving south drifted into the wrong lane and exited the roadway at the corner of Oak Street, according to the traffic accident report. When the vehicle drove over the curb, it struck a pedestrian who was standing on the corner talking with two other people, one of whom had a dog that was injured in the crash.
abc45.com
Shots Fired in Graham Leave One Injured
GRAHAM, N.C. — At 10:00 p.m. Monday night, Graham Police responded to a call of a shots heard in the area of E Gilbreath St near Ray St. There was also a report of an unoccupied vehicle that crashed nearby. Another call from the 300 block of Albright Ave...
cbs17
Police ask drivers to avoid area after ‘serious injury crash’ in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say Sawmill Road is closed Thursday afternoon after a crash. Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, and the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They say they continue to investigate the crash. Officers said that Northbound...
Residents stunned after body found in trunk of car at Durham apartment complex
There was a heavy police presence at the Falls Pointe Apartments in Durham as police conduct a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the trunk of a vehicle.
Durham Police identify man found dead in car trunk
Durham police have released the name of the person found dead inside the trunk of a car earlier this week.
3 dead, including 7-week-old, in Graham head-on collision
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant. According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center. The Chevrolet caught fire. […]
cbs17
Bull City United outreach worker arrested on drug charges
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nicole Taybron, 40, was arrested Wednesday on drug charges and Durham County officials confirmed Taybron is an employee of Bull City United, a team of violence interrupters and outreach workers. According to an arrest affidavit, Taybron was arrested for possession with intent to sell and...
abc45.com
Heavy Police Presence on North Church Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This afternoon, there was a noticeably heavy police presence in Greensboro on North Church Street. At least 10 officers were seen conducting an investigation. At roughly 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, an individual call came out regarding a robbery. An officer was patrolling the area and responded promptly....
Danville Police find missing woman
UPDATE 4:31 p.m.: The Danville Police Department says Naomi Willis has been found alive and in need of medical attention. Willis was transported to SOVAH Emergency for treatment. Authorities say after an extensive search involving multiple agencies she was located at approximately 2:45 p.m. The Danville Police Department says they would like to thank the […]
cbs17
Victim of targeted, fatal Durham shooting identified as 20-year-old
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have released the identity of a man that was shot and killed late Thursday in Durham. The victim, Marcus Ortega-Burch, 20, of Durham was shot around 11:55 p.m. Thursday in a residential area within the 200 block of Kent Lake Drive. Police said they...
Body found in trunk is Durham’s 4th homicide in five days
The body was found Tuesday night in southern Durham, the city’s fourth killing since last Thursday.
Wake County high school student assaulted a teacher. It was caught on video.
The video has circulated on social media. The school’s principal says the student’s behavior was unacceptable and that the student was disciplined.
3rd arrest made in beating death of Roxboro man
A third person has been arrested and charged in the beating death of a 52-year-old Roxboro man.
cbs17
Police ID man killed in broad-daylight Durham shooting that injured 3 others; 1 car hit by 12+ bullets
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a Durham man who was killed in a weekend shooting. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that Anthony Giles, 23, was fatally shot Sunday along state Route 55 and Apex Highway just north of the Interstate 40 interchange. Three other men were...
Wake County closed investigation into Cary mom one month before children’s deaths
Records show multiple accusations of neglect against Launice Shanique Battle, Cary mother
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Pedestrian Struck in Carrboro, NC86 Closure, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 News, including a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Carrboro, NC86 still closed in Hillsborough, and more.
cbs17
Former law enforcement speak on petition to remove Wake Co. Sheriff Gerald Baker from office
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker has responded to legal action attempting to remove him from office saying it has no legal basis and that the attorney who filed it, Jeff Dobson, had no right to file it. CBS 17 spoke with one former Raleigh police...
3rd person arrested, charged in Roxboro murder
A man was arrested and charged in connection with a Roxboro murder, according to police.
cbs17
Gunshots fired in Chapel Hill blocks from UNC campus; police seek Lexus SUV
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Several gunshots were fired in a Chapel Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon and police said they are looking for a Lexus SUV. The incident was reported just before 5:25 p.m. in the area of Caldwell Street and Mitchell Lane — about four blocks northeast of the UNC-Chapel Hill campus, according to a news release from Chapel Hill police.
WRAL
Bus driver issues bring frustration to parents, students
Parents in Wake County and Wayne County are frustrated with the lack of bus drivers as it's having an impact on their child getting to school on time. Reporter: Aaron ThomasPhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
