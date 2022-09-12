Read full article on original website
Missoula beats Billings in Game 3, returns to Pioneer League Championship Series
MISSOULA-The Billings Mustangs’ season came to an end on Thursday night in Missoula as the Missoula Paddleheads punched their return ticket to the Pioneer League Championship series with a 4-2 victory in a decisive Game 3 at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field. Missoula (2-1) will have a chance to...
Montana Grizzlies still looking for running backs to hit their stride
MISSOULA — Xavier Harris earned the first snap in Montana’s season opener because he had the best fall camp of the running backs. Nick Ostmo got the starting nod in the Grizzlies’ second game after he had the best statistical outing in the season opener. Whoever starts...
Montana at Indiana State: Sycamores players to watch
MISSOULA — Montana will take on a second Missouri Valley Football Conference team during its three-game nonconference slate. This week, the Griz hit the road to face Indiana State at 11 a.m. MT Saturday in Terre Haute, Indiana. Montana is 2-0 and ranked No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while Indiana State is 1-1 with a win over North Alabama and a loss to FBS Purdue.
Sunday Streets Missoula Coming to the Lewis & Clark Neighborhood
Press release from Department of Public Works & Mobility. Sunday Streets Missoula is coming to the Lewis & Clark Neighborhood on September 18 from noon to 3 p.m. and will have numerous activities and vendors setup along one mile of neighborhood streets. Missoula In Motion is encouraging everyone to leave...
Bear sighting reported near Curry Health and music building at University of Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. - A a small bear was reportedly seen in the area near Curry Health and the music building at the University of Montana campus Wednesday night. UM's alert system said officers responded to the area. The sighting happened at around 10:30 p.m.
University of Montana student passes away in Aber Hall
MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana student passed away in Aber Hall on campus overnight Monday-Tuesday, according to a UM spokesperson. The student was a resident at Aber Hall, according to UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz. The exact time of the death is not being shared at this time. The...
UM law school symposium celebrates 50th anniversary of state constitution
MISSOULA, Mont. - As 2022 marks 50 years of the Montana constitution, the University of Montana law school is celebrating its anniversary while looking ahead to the next fifty years at its biennial symposium. Organizers of 'The Honorable James. R Browning Symposium' recognize the constitution was made for the people,...
Montana Book Festival kicks off in person
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Montana Book Festival returns to in-person for the first time in three years. Ahead of its kick off on Thursday, organizers strategized on how to strengthen the literary community in-person while maintaining access for participation from across the state. To build up attendance, the majority of...
Jordan Hess gains majority vote to become mayor
MISSOULA, Mont. - Jordan Hess gains the seven majority votes in the mayoral election after twenty-two rounds of voting. The council was at a dead lock after multiple rounds, pushing the council to suspend the rules in order to allow more nominees to be added to the vote, as well as open up the council for further debate on the candidates.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Hamilton Wednesday
HAMILTON, Mont. - A motorcyclist from Washington was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon near Hamilton. Montana Highway Patrol reports the motorcyclist was parked on the northbound shoulder of Highway 93 facing west. The driver tried to cross the north and southbound lanes into a parking lot but was struck...
Delay cleared at fatal crash at Roller Coaster Rd. and HWY 10 near Missoula
UPDATE: SEPT. 13 AT 10:50 A.M. The delay is cleared at the scene of the fatal crash at Roller Coaster Road and Highway 10 near Missoula Tuesday, an alert from Missoula County said. UPDATE: SEPT. 13 AT 10:07 A.M. The Montana Highway Patrol told Montana Right Now there were multiple...
Freight train, union strike lingers as contract negotiations remain up in the air
MISSOULA, Mont. - Businesses and officials are bracing themselves for a possible nationwide strike from the freight railroad companies and their unions as contract negotiations are still up in the air. The question many of us are asking ourselves is what happens if certain railroads are paused, especially since Montana...
Missoula police looking for fugitive who they say is armed and dangerous
MISSOULA, Mont. - "Missoula Police Department is searching for fugitive Patrick Cork who is armed and dangerous. Patrick Cork has a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and is actively attempting to elude law enforcement. Missoula Police Department is actively looking for Cork who is believed to be in possession of...
