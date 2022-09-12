ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update September 15

Air quality has improved across western and central Montana, although there is still smoke and haze. Further improvement is expected. Temperatures were in the 60s and 70s, although 50s in Dillon where there has been out flow from showers. Radar shows showers and isolated thunderstorms across southwest and west central...
MONTANA STATE
Countries Montana exports the most goods to

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Montana exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Book Festival kicks off in person

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Montana Book Festival returns to in-person for the first time in three years. Ahead of its kick off on Thursday, organizers strategized on how to strengthen the literary community in-person while maintaining access for participation from across the state. To build up attendance, the majority of...
MONTANA STATE
FWP properties in Hill County now under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

HAVRE, Mont. - Dry and warm weather has prompted Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) to move to Stage 1 Fire Restrictions on their properties in Hill County. FWP warns that current weather could increase the danger of human-caused wildfires. Starting at 12:01 pm on Sept. 16, Hill County is...
HILL COUNTY, MT
Bat that had human contact tested positive for rabies in Flathead County

KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead City-County Health Department is sharing rabies prevention tips after a bat that had human contact tested positive for rabies. According to the health department, this is the first animal that has tested positive for rabies in Flathead County in 2022. “Unfortunately, this year we have...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Laurel, Lockwood volleyball set to face off Thursday

BILLINGS--This week in volleyball, the Laurel Locomotives host the Lockwood Lions. The Lions have only been playing varsity volleyball for two years, and experienced some of the growing pains of trying to build a program from the ground up. It's taken them a few seasons to get comfortable playing with...
LAUREL, MT
Laurel sweeps Lockwood in hard-fought match

LAUREL--Laurel and Lockwood are two teams trying to find their footing and establish a solid program in Class A Volleyball. It was a really good battle in Laurel between two teams looking to make an impact in Class A this season. The first set was back and forth. Dani Jordan...
LAUREL, MT

