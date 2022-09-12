Read full article on original website
dang it man
4d ago
thank the people you voted for in your city their doing a fine job look at all the trash on the city streets that should tell you something the way your city is being run
Reply
10
Beijing Mathews
4d ago
I agree 100% with the comment O'Malley made. I've lived in Memphis my entire life as well. So when tourist or travelers question me about recent crimes and if they are safe in certain parts of town it's hard to sugarcoat the city lol.
Reply
7
Cliff Tarver
4d ago
After. The. Awful. Abduction. Of. Eliza. At. 4. AM. ?? Use. Common. Sense. !! Who. Female. Is. Out. And. About. At. 4. AM. Downtown. !!!!
Reply
5
Related
actionnews5.com
Wife says fourth victim shot in Memphis shooting spree is on the road to recovery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than a week after the fourth victim who was seen shot live on Facebook in last week’s terrifying Memphis shooting rampage, Rodolfo Berger’s wife recounts what led up to the moment and how he’s healing. 63-year-old Rodolfo Berger has been recovering in...
actionnews5.com
Shooting on Westmont St. leaves woman injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot by a man on Westmont St. near Westwood Park. Officers responded to a shooting at 7:45 p.m. and found a female that had been shot at the scene. The woman was transported to Regional One Health Hospital in critical condition. The Male...
Mississippi man arrested for threatening to recreate Memphis shooting spree in MS
GREENVILE, Miss. — A Mississippi man was arrested after making threats online to recreate a shooting rampage originally carried out by a 19-year-old in Memphis, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Mississippi. Officials said 28-year-old Jeremy Gordon of Greenville, Mississippi, posted threats on Facebook...
actionnews5.com
Family of second victim in shooting spree says he was quiet, family-oriented
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of posting portions of a shooting spree live on Facebook last week will be back before a judge Friday morning. 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly is facing a first-degree murder charge with no bond having been set yet. However, a family of at least one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman shot to death across the street from high school in Westwood, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after gunfire rang out across the street in Westwood Thursday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened right across the street from Westwood High School around 8 p.m. Police said the woman was rushed to Regional...
actionnews5.com
Shooting on Gill leaves three people injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Gill near Fairley High School leaves three people injured. Officers responded to a shooting at 6:45 p.m. and found three victims that had been shot. All the victims were transported to Methodist South Hospital, with one being in critical condition and the other...
actionnews5.com
Crash involving MPD officer on Shelby Drive, no one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was involved in a crash Thursday evening on Shelby Drive. A spokesperson with Memphis Police Department says it was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill. Luckily, no one was severely injured.
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: Wed., 10 Aug
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show. Erin Stone | Tournament Director for FedEx St. Jude Championship. Joe Tomek | Executive Director for FedEx St. Jude Championship.
actionnews5.com
16-year-old jumped through class room window with gun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two non-students jumped through the window of the Martin Luther King Prep Highschool classroom Tuesday, police say. Frasyer Community Schools said Memphis police were called to the school after a non-MLK student came inside the building, as he attempted to run from a situation that allegedly occurred in the neighborhood.
Three people shot in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire sent three people to the hospital Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Bullets flew on Gill Road around 7 p.m. just down the road from Fairly High School and just two blocks over from Greater St. Mathews Baptist Church, MPD said. All...
actionnews5.com
Shooting at Richmond Ave. leaves a woman injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Richmond Avenue near Dunnavant Street left a woman injured. Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman that had been shot and was transported to Regional One Health in non-critical condition. The suspect was last seen leaving in a silver Saturn.
Family raising money for 3 kids of woman killed in Memphis shooting rampage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members of three young people left without a parent after their mother was shot and killed last week in Memphis say they are trying to raise funds for their future. Allison Parker, a medical assistant at the Family Practice in West Memphis, was gunned down during a carjacking at Poplar and […]
actionnews5.com
Woman shot, killed in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot and killed in South Memphis on Tuesday morning. The shooting happened on Asa Drive around 10:30 a.m. The female victim was found dead at the scene. Police did not reveal any information about the suspect, but said they were known by the...
fox40jackson.com
Father of 2 and AutoZone customer shot after shooting spree in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) – Community members are speaking out about Wednesday’s shooting spree that left several people dead/injured. The shooting spree began early in the morning on Lyndale Avenue in North Memphis. Memphis Police say during a conversation with Dewayne “Amir” Tunstall, Ezekiel Kelly pulled out a gun...
actionnews5.com
Suspects rob man after car accident on I-240, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for four suspects accused of robbing a man on I-240 early Thursday morning. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a robbery at I-240 and Millbranch Road around 5:32 a.m. There, they found an empty vehicle and the victim eventually returned. The...
After 2021 rape linked to suspect in Eliza Fletcher's murder, Mid-South leaders look for ways to speed up rape kit processing
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Friday, the man accused by Memphis Police of kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher earlier this month, Cleotha Henderson, appeared in court in connection to 2021 rape charges. The TBI said it took 11 months for DNA to link Henderson to that 2021 rape case, with initial...
localmemphis.com
CrimeStoppers tips help bust up league of liquor store burglars
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tips to CrimeStoppers have led to multiple felony arrest warrants in a spree of summertime wine and liquor store break-ins. According to a release, one or more citizens will receive up to $25,000 in cash awards for the information they supplied. More than 50 businesses were...
actionnews5.com
Man steals vehicle out of Wolfchase Hyundai parking lot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man stole a 2018 Dodge Charger out of the Wolfchase Hyundai parking lot. On Thursday at 4:55 p.m., Officers responded to a car theft at the dealership. When officers arrived, the sales manager claimed he saw a Silver Infiniti G37 pull into the lot and...
Missing Memphis 18-year-old found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said McIntosh has been found. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned. MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie...
Man, woman arrested after admitting to shooting BB gun at convention center windows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are behind bars after causing $40,000 worth of damage to the convention center, records show. Jon Shempert, 30, is charged with vandalism after he allegedly shot a BB gun into the Cook Convention Center. On July 27, Shempert was recorded via security cameras inside...
Comments / 34