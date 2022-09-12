ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 34

dang it man
4d ago

thank the people you voted for in your city their doing a fine job look at all the trash on the city streets that should tell you something the way your city is being run

Reply
10
Beijing Mathews
4d ago

I agree 100% with the comment O'Malley made. I've lived in Memphis my entire life as well. So when tourist or travelers question me about recent crimes and if they are safe in certain parts of town it's hard to sugarcoat the city lol.

Reply
7
Cliff Tarver
4d ago

After. The. Awful. Abduction. Of. Eliza. At. 4. AM. ?? Use. Common. Sense. !! Who. Female. Is. Out. And. About. At. 4. AM. Downtown. !!!!

Reply
5
Related
actionnews5.com

Shooting on Westmont St. leaves woman injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot by a man on Westmont St. near Westwood Park. Officers responded to a shooting at 7:45 p.m. and found a female that had been shot at the scene. The woman was transported to Regional One Health Hospital in critical condition. The Male...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia#Violent Crime
actionnews5.com

Shooting on Gill leaves three people injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Gill near Fairley High School leaves three people injured. Officers responded to a shooting at 6:45 p.m. and found three victims that had been shot. All the victims were transported to Methodist South Hospital, with one being in critical condition and the other...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Crash involving MPD officer on Shelby Drive, no one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was involved in a crash Thursday evening on Shelby Drive. A spokesperson with Memphis Police Department says it was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill. Luckily, no one was severely injured.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Bluff City Life: Wed., 10 Aug

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show. Erin Stone | Tournament Director for FedEx St. Jude Championship. Joe Tomek | Executive Director for FedEx St. Jude Championship.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

16-year-old jumped through class room window with gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two non-students jumped through the window of the Martin Luther King Prep Highschool classroom Tuesday, police say. Frasyer Community Schools said Memphis police were called to the school after a non-MLK student came inside the building, as he attempted to run from a situation that allegedly occurred in the neighborhood.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Three people shot in Whitehaven, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire sent three people to the hospital Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Bullets flew on Gill Road around 7 p.m. just down the road from Fairly High School and just two blocks over from Greater St. Mathews Baptist Church, MPD said. All...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shooting at Richmond Ave. leaves a woman injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Richmond Avenue near Dunnavant Street left a woman injured. Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman that had been shot and was transported to Regional One Health in non-critical condition. The suspect was last seen leaving in a silver Saturn.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman shot, killed in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot and killed in South Memphis on Tuesday morning. The shooting happened on Asa Drive around 10:30 a.m. The female victim was found dead at the scene. Police did not reveal any information about the suspect, but said they were known by the...
MEMPHIS, TN
fox40jackson.com

Father of 2 and AutoZone customer shot after shooting spree in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) – Community members are speaking out about Wednesday’s shooting spree that left several people dead/injured. The shooting spree began early in the morning on Lyndale Avenue in North Memphis. Memphis Police say during a conversation with Dewayne “Amir” Tunstall, Ezekiel Kelly pulled out a gun...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspects rob man after car accident on I-240, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for four suspects accused of robbing a man on I-240 early Thursday morning. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a robbery at I-240 and Millbranch Road around 5:32 a.m. There, they found an empty vehicle and the victim eventually returned. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

CrimeStoppers tips help bust up league of liquor store burglars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tips to CrimeStoppers have led to multiple felony arrest warrants in a spree of summertime wine and liquor store break-ins. According to a release, one or more citizens will receive up to $25,000 in cash awards for the information they supplied. More than 50 businesses were...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man steals vehicle out of Wolfchase Hyundai parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man stole a 2018 Dodge Charger out of the Wolfchase Hyundai parking lot. On Thursday at 4:55 p.m., Officers responded to a car theft at the dealership. When officers arrived, the sales manager claimed he saw a Silver Infiniti G37 pull into the lot and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Missing Memphis 18-year-old found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said McIntosh has been found. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned. MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy