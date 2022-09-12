Read full article on original website
Robert A Simpson
4d ago
Bottom line is Don’t run from the police, and don’t do illegal drugs or have a gun if you’re a convicted felon, actions cause consequences, sometimes they are severe, sometimes they are not.
