Read full article on original website
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted | 'Bonnie and Clyde' duo with gang ties in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The couple accused of beating a man unconscious and then robbing him in North Baltimore in June is now in custody, officials say. Nikina Hill, 36, and Trey McEachin, 35, were featured on Maryland’s Most Wanted in July 2022. According to the US Marshals Service,...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland commuters brace for possible MARC train stoppage for Camden, Brunswick lines
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Some Maryland commuters are bracing for disruptions as a possible nationwide railway strike could halt certain rail lines in the Baltimore region. This week, the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) alerted MARC train riders that an ongoing labor dispute between CSX Transportation and its labor unions could result in a worker strike starting Friday.
Age progression images released of missing sisters who may be in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Age progression images of two Pennsylvania sisters who have been missing for more than two years were released Monday by the National Centers for Missing and Exploited Children The agency has said authorities believe Hanna and Skye Rex may be in the Washington D.C. - Maryland area. When the girls, 5 and 7 at the time, went missing in 2020, a Maryland judge had granted custody to their father John Rex. The girls were with their mother Lashada Lee in Pennsylvania then, but officials say when he went to get them, all three were gone. You're asked to call authorities immediately if you see any of these people. contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 1-717-762-2131 or call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, that's 1-800-843-5678.
Alert Issued For Missing Maryland Woman In Need Of Medication
An alert was issued by police in Maryland as they attempt to locate a missing 53-year-old woman who could be in danger. Patrice Nicole Hammonds, who has cognitive issues and needs medication, has been reported missing, according to an alert issued by Baltimore County Police Department. She was last seen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
Make plans and be better prepared for disasters
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — September is National Preparedness Month. A time for family and individuals to make a plan for when disaster strikes. Members from the American Red Cross, Communications Director Ashley Henyan, and Central Maryland Executive Director Misty Bruce share what you need to know in any emergency.
fox5dc.com
In The Courts: Maryland cold case solved 51 years later
An arrest has been made in a 51-year-old cold case in Montgomery County. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3L9mhYr.
foxbaltimore.com
Loved ones of Milford Mill 14-year-old gunned down after football game speak out
PIKESVILLE, Md. — About a week after his passing, the family of Travis Slaughter says they’re ready to make their voices heard. Slaughter is the Milford Mill Academy student who was recently gunned down at the end of a high school football game. "It's so unfortunate because he...
foxbaltimore.com
'It's scary:' $30,000 Maryland 529 college savings account allegedly disappears
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Maryland 529 account holder says his college fund with more than $30,000 in savings has suddenly disappeared. The money has allegedly been missing for months now and the family is starting to fear they may never get it back. "It's scary is what it is...
RELATED PEOPLE
foxbaltimore.com
MARC service to operate normally after CSX strike is averted, MTA says
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Transit Administration announced Thursday that its MARC trains on all lines will operate on a normal schedule Friday after a strike by CSX labor unions was averted. "CSX Transportation has notified MDOT MTA that the potential strike by CSX labor unions in response to...
foxbaltimore.com
Gun stolen from off-duty security guard; police ask for help finding suspect
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The MDOT Maryland Transit Administration Police are asking for your help identifying a person accused of stealing a gun from an off-duty security guard on a bus. Police say the suspect stole the handgun on an MDOT MTA bus on Aug. 24th, in the 2400 block...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland
A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
wypr.org
The future of the Bay Bridge
Seven decades ago, the construction of the Bay Bridge was the largest public-works project in Maryland’s history. It knitted the Western and Eastern Shores together, and paved the way for economic growth in the nine eastern counties. Lydia Woolever, a senior editor for Baltimore Magazine, tells us about the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PhillyBite
Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Maryland
- If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve up tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
foxbaltimore.com
Franchot recommends almost half of Maryland's $2.5 billion surplus go to rainy day fund
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot recommended Wednesday that almost half of Maryland's $2.5 billion budget surplus go to a rainy day fund to prepare for a possible economic downturn. Franchot said the state ended the fiscal year with $5.5 billion in the General Fund, spending $3.5...
foxbaltimore.com
Rain Is Done...For Now; Sunshine & Drier Air Returns To Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The rain takes a break with plenty of sunshine on the way this week. The humidity will take a break over the next few days as well. High temps across the region will be in the 70s and 80s, which is close to average for this time of year.
'A tragic and terrible day': Five dead in apparent murder-suicide in Maryland
Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams says two adults and three children were found dead inside a Maryland home.Sept. 9, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Washington
Question 4: Maryland Voters to Decide on Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Maryland voters will decide on Election Day this November whether to legalize recreational marijuana. A new ad campaign led by retired Baltimore Ravens football player Eugene Monroe launched in support of the referendum, known as Question 4. It’s meant to convince voters to support legalizing recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older.
Tornado Warning Issued In Charles County
Extreme weather could be coming to parts of Maryland and Virginia as the region braces for storms and a potential tornado. Heavy rains are expected to fall across the region, with thunderstorms rolling in that are capable of producing a tornado in Northern Virginia and parts of Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.
PSP: High speed crash takes two lives
A high speed crash early Saturday morning claimed two lives in West Hanover Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Harrisburg. Pronounced dead at the scene were Oscar Ronaldino Salvador, 25, of Virginia and Waldir Adonay Hernandiz-Monge, 24, of Maryland. The crash happened at 5:20 a.m. on Allentown Blvd. near Jonestown Road.
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Comments / 1