Maryland State

foxbaltimore.com

Maryland commuters brace for possible MARC train stoppage for Camden, Brunswick lines

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Some Maryland commuters are bracing for disruptions as a possible nationwide railway strike could halt certain rail lines in the Baltimore region. This week, the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) alerted MARC train riders that an ongoing labor dispute between CSX Transportation and its labor unions could result in a worker strike starting Friday.
CBS Baltimore

Age progression images released of missing sisters who may be in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Age progression images of two Pennsylvania sisters who have been missing for more than two years were released Monday by the National Centers for Missing and Exploited Children The agency has said authorities believe Hanna and Skye Rex may be in the Washington D.C. - Maryland area. When the girls, 5 and 7 at the time, went missing in 2020, a Maryland judge had granted custody to their father John Rex. The girls were with their mother Lashada Lee in Pennsylvania then, but officials say when he went to get them, all three were gone. You're asked to call authorities immediately if you see any of these people. contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 1-717-762-2131 or call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, that's 1-800-843-5678.   
foxbaltimore.com

Make plans and be better prepared for disasters

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — September is National Preparedness Month. A time for family and individuals to make a plan for when disaster strikes. Members from the American Red Cross, Communications Director Ashley Henyan, and Central Maryland Executive Director Misty Bruce share what you need to know in any emergency.
foxbaltimore.com

MARC service to operate normally after CSX strike is averted, MTA says

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Transit Administration announced Thursday that its MARC trains on all lines will operate on a normal schedule Friday after a strike by CSX labor unions was averted. "CSX Transportation has notified MDOT MTA that the potential strike by CSX labor unions in response to...
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland

A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
wypr.org

The future of the Bay Bridge

Seven decades ago, the construction of the Bay Bridge was the largest public-works project in Maryland’s history. It knitted the Western and Eastern Shores together, and paved the way for economic growth in the nine eastern counties. Lydia Woolever, a senior editor for Baltimore Magazine, tells us about the...
PhillyBite

Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Maryland

- If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve up tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
NBC Washington

Question 4: Maryland Voters to Decide on Recreational Marijuana Legalization

Maryland voters will decide on Election Day this November whether to legalize recreational marijuana. A new ad campaign led by retired Baltimore Ravens football player Eugene Monroe launched in support of the referendum, known as Question 4. It’s meant to convince voters to support legalizing recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older.
Daily Voice

Tornado Warning Issued In Charles County

Extreme weather could be coming to parts of Maryland and Virginia as the region braces for storms and a potential tornado. Heavy rains are expected to fall across the region, with thunderstorms rolling in that are capable of producing a tornado in Northern Virginia and parts of Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.
Franklin County Free Press

PSP: High speed crash takes two lives

A high speed crash early Saturday morning claimed two lives in West Hanover Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Harrisburg. Pronounced dead at the scene were Oscar Ronaldino Salvador, 25, of Virginia and Waldir Adonay Hernandiz-Monge, 24, of Maryland. The crash happened at 5:20 a.m. on Allentown Blvd. near Jonestown Road.
