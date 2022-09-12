Rye Boys Varsity Soccer forded Riverside on Wednesday, taking the win 4-3. “Jack Childs stood out in the center of the midfield, both for his playmaking and his strong defending,” said Rye Boys Varsity Soccer Coach Jared Small. “Ollie Lincoln played the full 80, anchoring the left side of the defense. And of course it was exciting to see Takumi Otani record his first career goal to help us even the score late in the first half.”

RYE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO