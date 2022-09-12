ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

In Memory: Barbara G. (Hodges) Moore, Age 90

Barbara G. (Hodges) Moore 90, of Longboat Key, FL and Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 30–the date that marked the 70th anniversary of her marriage to her beloved husband, Lynn Moore, who passed away six years ago. Barbara was born in Chicago, IL to the late...
LETTER: Rye Library, One Year After Ida Flood

In a letter to MyRye.com, the Rye Free Reading Room Board of Trustees President Kathleen Riegelhaupt reports the year since the catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Ida, progress made to date, and the future ahead. Ida hit the downstairs children’s room hard, and volunteers turned out in full force to help with the clean-up.
I admit it. I had never been to a water park. Until I took one of our boys to Splashdown Beach in nearby... We took our three boys over to Playland's Ice Casino this afternoon. This 75 year old rink is part of the Playland park on... January 2, 2006...
Council Work Session @ Flooding Thursday, 6:30pm

The City Council will hold a work session on flooding mitigation activities since Hurricane Ida this Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 6:30pm in City Hall. The session is a follow-up to the Blind Brook watershed work session that was held in May and will provide additional details on flood mitigation and resiliency efforts since Ida. There will be a presentation by Ramboll Engineering, City staff as well as DCMC (FEMA/Federal funding consultant).
Girls Varsity Soccer Removes the Luster from Pearl River

Rye Girls Varsity Soccer removed the luster from Pearl River on Tuesday, taking the win at home 3-1. “Rye played against a very physical, hard playing Pearl River,” said Rye Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Rich Savage. “Rye used their passing skills and speed to help create scoring opportunities.”
Girls Varsity Swimming Cramps Ursuline

Rye Girls Varsity Swimming & Diving cramped Ursuline on Thursday, muscling the win 100-83. “Diver Mia Howson from Rye High School had a great meet on the board,” said Rye Girls Varsity Swimming & Diving Coach Katie Konopka. “Mia won the diving competition with a season best score of 164.95.”
Rye PD Officer Suspended After Public Intoxication Arrest in Nashville

A Rye PD officer has been suspended without pay in the wake of being charged with public intoxication Saturday evening in Nashville, Tennessee. Jesse Calcagni was arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department while with a group of friends at The Valentine bar in downtown Nashville. Another individual in the friend group, Andrew Norelli, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Boys Varsity Soccer Falls to Yorktown

Rye Boys Varsity Soccer fell to Yorktown at an away match on Monday, coming on the short end of the 4-1 score. “We put together a fantastic effort for the first 55 minutes before getting undone by those two goals midway through the second half,” said Rye Boys Varsity Soccer Coach Jared Small. “Tommy Broderick and Stijn Terlouw were electric up top during the first half, and Jonas van Beurden stood out with his stellar defending and tenacity.”
Boys Varsity Soccer Fords Riverside

Rye Boys Varsity Soccer forded Riverside on Wednesday, taking the win 4-3. “Jack Childs stood out in the center of the midfield, both for his playmaking and his strong defending,” said Rye Boys Varsity Soccer Coach Jared Small. “Ollie Lincoln played the full 80, anchoring the left side of the defense. And of course it was exciting to see Takumi Otani record his first career goal to help us even the score late in the first half.”
Girls Varsity Tennis Sends New Ro Down I-95

Rye Girls Varsity Tennis sent New Rochelle back down I-95 without toll money on Wednesday. The Garnets cleaned the courts at home with a 7-0 win. “Freshmen Lana Andikyan and junior Juliette Hamlen both gutted out tough singles matches to help complete the sweep,” said Rye Girls Varsity Tennis Coach Tony Campbell. “Our doubles teams won convincingly through confident net play.”
