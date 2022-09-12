I read this weekend on our local newspaper website that Curly Lambeau gave the Packers their nickname based on their association with Acme Packing. That's not true, is it?. I saw that, too. That recent story originated with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, but I saw it on the Green Bay Press-Gazette website. Of all places! It was the Press-Gazette that gave the Packers their name. In the paper's first story about the team's organizational meeting, which appeared in its Aug. 13, 1919, edition, it referred to it as both the Packers and Indians based on the name of the team's original sponsor, the Indian Packing Co. The next day, the Press-Gazette called the team the Indians. On Aug. 15, two days after the first story, it referred to them only as the Packers and thereafter the nickname stuck. Although for a brief period starting in 1923, the Packers tried to dissociate themselves from Acme Packing and thus used along with the Press-Gazette other references or names to identify the team. However, fans and newspapers elsewhere continued to call them the Packers.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO