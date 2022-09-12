Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Related
Judge to hear ex-city attorney’s case alleging Ann Arbor has a ‘veil of secrecy’
ANN ARBOR, MI — A Washtenaw County judge is slated to hear arguments this week in a lawsuit brought against the city of Ann Arbor by former City Attorney Bruce Laidlaw. At the center of the dispute is the city’s denial of Laidlaw’s Freedom of Information Act request for an unredacted copy of a June 2021 city investigation report involving accusations against former City Administrator Tom Crawford, with whom City Council voted to part ways after the report last year.
thelivingstonpost.com
Will Whitmer win a single precinct in Livingston County? Here’s a prediction
The last time a Democrat won the presidential vote in Livingston County was in 1964 when we went for Lyndon Johnson over Barry Goldwater (you can look that election up to see why that happened). In the 58 years since then, we have OVERWHELMINGLY voted Republican. Sorry. Only premium subscribers...
7 books pulled from Dearborn Public Schools after parents express concerns
Some of the books available to students in Dearborn Public Schools have parents upset. One mom even filed a police report because she feels the reading content was dangerous.
HometownLife.com
Future of Livonia's Noble Library still unclear as city prepares to assess library system
Rumors that Livonia will permanently close the Alfred Noble Library are, according to city administration, premature. But, nearly three years after the library first closed in October 2019 due to mold concerns, the library's future is still uncertain. "We have not made that decision yet," Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Workers at Oakland County nursing home who went on strike vote to unionize
Workers at an Oakland County nursing home who went on a one-day strike in July alleging unfair labor practices have voted to unionize. Workers at SKLD Bloomfield Hills voted 25-21 to unionize and will become members of SEIU Healthcare Michigan, according to a release from the union. Certified nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses and...
Ypsilanti city residents to receive full-sized recycling carts for the first time
YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti residents will soon have a whole lot more room for recyclables. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, city leaders OK’d the purchase of 5,000 recycling carts for residents participating in Ypsilanti’s curbside pick-up program. Officials intend to roll out the new 96-gallon carts to all households eligible for the program in April of next year.
Trustees respond to discussion of Stanley's contract
Several MSU trustees have given their stance on the Board of Trustees' contractual discussion with President Samuel L. Stanley Jr.In a statement released Tuesday evening, trustee Rema Vassar said she is committed to doing her part as a trustee, "holding (herself) and others accountable while we grow, learn, and serve together.""I look forward to working with those seeking solutions to these and other issues for the betterment of MSU," the statement said.In an interview with the Detroit Free Press, Vassar said she and possibly other board members offered Stanley early retirement."We await his response today," Vassar said. "A seamless separation...
3 schools in Macomb County close after online threats, teen arrested
Online threats to "shoot up" two high schools and a middle school — all in the Warren district — led officials to close the schools Monday and launch a search for whoever made them. By early afternoon, officials said, police had arrested a 13-year-old boy, whom they tracked through his internet address. "You have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit News
Appeals filed by Crumbleys' attorneys rejected by higher court
Lansing – The parents of accused Oxford High shooter Ethan Crumbley had an appeal of evidence in their related cases rejected Wednesday by the Michigan Court of Appeals. Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley had filed with the appellate court seeking to have some evidence in the case against their clients found inadmissible and obtain a stay in the couple's pending Oakland Circuit Court case pending further appeal. They got neither.
Unexpected death of high school teacher announced by Saline schools
SALINE, MI - A longtime Saline High School teacher and area volleyball coach died unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 12, the district announced in a message to families. Trisca Beasley, 55, taught math at the high school for 21 years, the district noted in the message, and was involved in a number of extracurricular activities including coaching volleyball at Manchester High School and overseeing Saline High School’s Math Club.
‘It never made sense’: Rezoning advances, dealing blow to mobile home park plans near Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI – A dense mobile home park bringing hundreds of new units doesn’t belong along U.S. 23 north of Ann Arbor. That’s the message Ann Arbor Township officials and residents have sent developers working on a proposal to bring manufactured homes to the vacant land on Warren Road.
Detroit News
Detroit takes step back on law requiring restaurants to post food-safety signs
Detroit — The Detroit City Council is divided on whether restaurants should be required to post color-coded signs indicating to the public how compliant the establishments are with food safety. On Tuesday, the nine-member council unanimously voted to send District 3 Councilman Scott Benson's proposed ordinance back to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
How a man hundreds of miles away warned police about threats at 3 Macomb County schools
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A man hundreds of miles away is responsible for spotting a threat to shoot up three Macomb County schools. The three Warren Consolidated Schools were closed on Wednesday because of the threat that was made on social media. The man who alerted the police was watching it play out in real-time from another state.
Detroit News
'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors
Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
Trial for parents of accused Oxford High shooter delayed
An Oakland County Circuit Court judge this week delayed the trial for Jennifer and James Crumbley, originally scheduled to begin Oct. 24. A new trial date isn’t set. The parents are facing four charges each of involuntary manslaughter, accused of not doing enough to intervene when their son began planning the Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting that resulted in the deaths of four classmates.
recordpatriot.com
Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan
Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur "squaw" from their names. The United States Department of the Interior, the agency responsible for the changes, said "squaw" has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women in a press release issued on Thursday explaining its decision.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Peeping Tom back in custody for placing new cameras in public bathrooms
ANN ARBOR – Erric Morton has been brought back into custody and is now facing 13 new felony counts after authorities discovered he planted new cameras in public bathrooms this summer, Ann Arbor police said. AAPD issued new warrants on Thursday as a result of an extensive investigation with...
Potential changes to Ann Arbor M-14 interchange could include extended ramps, roundabouts
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan Department of Transportation officials are offering the public a first look at potential reconfigurations of an Ann Arbor M-14 interchange marked by a long history of crashes and safety concerns. Concepts for redesigning the M-14/Barton Drive interchange include potentially closing the eastbound Barton Drive on-...
Detroiters react to I-375 being converted into a boulevard
The Biden Administration is pledging $105 million to modernize I-375. The project would transform I-375 into a boulevard and reconnect neighborhoods that were divided decades ago.
Buttigieg awards big fed grant to dismantle racist highway
WASHINGTON (AP) — A long-delayed plan to dismantle Interstate 375, a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) depressed freeway in Detroit that was built by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago, was a big winner of federal money Thursday, the first Biden administration grant awarded to tear down a racially divisive roadway. The $104.6 million is among $1.5 billion in transportation […]
Comments / 1