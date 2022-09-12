ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ann Arbor News

Judge to hear ex-city attorney’s case alleging Ann Arbor has a ‘veil of secrecy’

ANN ARBOR, MI — A Washtenaw County judge is slated to hear arguments this week in a lawsuit brought against the city of Ann Arbor by former City Attorney Bruce Laidlaw. At the center of the dispute is the city’s denial of Laidlaw’s Freedom of Information Act request for an unredacted copy of a June 2021 city investigation report involving accusations against former City Administrator Tom Crawford, with whom City Council voted to part ways after the report last year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Trustees respond to discussion of Stanley's contract

Several MSU trustees have given their stance on the Board of Trustees' contractual discussion with President Samuel L. Stanley Jr.In a statement released Tuesday evening, trustee Rema Vassar said she is committed to doing her part as a trustee, "holding (herself) and others accountable while we grow, learn, and serve together.""I look forward to working with those seeking solutions to these and other issues for the betterment of MSU," the statement said.In an interview with the Detroit Free Press, Vassar said she and possibly other board members offered Stanley early retirement."We await his response today," Vassar said. "A seamless separation...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Appeals filed by Crumbleys' attorneys rejected by higher court

Lansing – The parents of accused Oxford High shooter Ethan Crumbley had an appeal of evidence in their related cases rejected Wednesday by the Michigan Court of Appeals. Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley had filed with the appellate court seeking to have some evidence in the case against their clients found inadmissible and obtain a stay in the couple's pending Oakland Circuit Court case pending further appeal. They got neither.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Unexpected death of high school teacher announced by Saline schools

SALINE, MI - A longtime Saline High School teacher and area volleyball coach died unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 12, the district announced in a message to families. Trisca Beasley, 55, taught math at the high school for 21 years, the district noted in the message, and was involved in a number of extracurricular activities including coaching volleyball at Manchester High School and overseeing Saline High School’s Math Club.
SALINE, MI
Detroit News

Detroit takes step back on law requiring restaurants to post food-safety signs

Detroit — The Detroit City Council is divided on whether restaurants should be required to post color-coded signs indicating to the public how compliant the establishments are with food safety. On Tuesday, the nine-member council unanimously voted to send District 3 Councilman Scott Benson's proposed ordinance back to the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors

Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Trial for parents of accused Oxford High shooter delayed

An Oakland County Circuit Court judge this week delayed the trial for Jennifer and James Crumbley, originally scheduled to begin Oct. 24. A new trial date isn’t set. The parents are facing four charges each of involuntary manslaughter, accused of not doing enough to intervene when their son began planning the Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting that resulted in the deaths of four classmates.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan

Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur "squaw" from their names. The United States Department of the Interior, the agency responsible for the changes, said "squaw" has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women in a press release issued on Thursday explaining its decision.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Buttigieg awards big fed grant to dismantle racist highway

WASHINGTON (AP) — A long-delayed plan to dismantle Interstate 375, a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) depressed freeway in Detroit that was built by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago, was a big winner of federal money Thursday, the first Biden administration grant awarded to tear down a racially divisive roadway. The $104.6 million is among $1.5 billion in transportation […]
DETROIT, MI

