Philadelphia Police Release Footage Of Suspect In Fatal SEPTA Shooting

Police in Philadelphia have released an image of the suspect wanted in a deadly SEPTA station shooting and are offering a reward of up to $20,000 for anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest and conviction. Video Credit: PhiladelphiaPolice

Police in Philadelphia have released footage of the suspect wanted in a deadly SEPTA station shooting and are offering a reward of up to $20,000 for anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Two men got into a fight on the trolley platform at 1900 Market Street around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, police said.

During the altercation, one male pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot the other several times, killing him. The offender fled up to the 1900 block of Market Street and was lost in the area. Several cameras throughout the subway system captured him.

Suspect Description: Black male, 20-30 years old, medium build, last seen wearing a blue Polo shirt, a dark zip-up sweatshirt with a light-colored pattern and light-colored hood lining, dark pants, dark “slides “and a dark backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 215-686-3334/3335.

