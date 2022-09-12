Cloud9 wins LCS Summer Split grand final

Cloud9 cruised to a 3-0 sweep of 100 Thieves on Sunday to win the grand final of the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split playoffs.

With the win, Cloud9 wins $100,000 and qualifies for Worlds. 100 Thieves also qualifies for Worlds and will receive $50,000 for their second-place finish.

Cloud9 opened with a 28-minute win on blue before picking up two wins on red in 25 and 30 minutes to clinch the championship. Kim “Berserker” Min-cheol of South Korea was named MVP after posting a 4-0-6 kills-deaths-assists ratio, while Denmark’s Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen tallied a 5-0-5 mark.

South Korean Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho and Can “Closer” Celik of Turkey were the only two members of 100 Thieves to notch kills.

Cloud9 started in the upper bracket and went a perfect 4-0 throughout the playoffs. It picked up wins over Counter Logic Gaming and Evil Geniuses before beating 100 Thieves in both the upper bracket final and grand final.

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split prize pool

1st: Cloud9 — $100,000, Worlds

2nd: 100 Thieves — $50,000, Worlds

3rd: Evil Geniuses — $30,000, Worlds

4th: Team Liquid — $20,000

5th-6th: Counter Logic Gaming, TSM — no money

7th-8th: FlyQuest, Golden Guardians — no money

9th: Immortals — no money

10th: Dignitas — no money

–Field Level Media

