NFL

Week 2 Early Waiver Wire Pickups

By Craig Ellenport
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

It’s never too soon to find some missing pieces for your fantasy roster.

Did your fantasy squad crush it in Week 1? Even if you won big, don’t forget the mantra: Never stop working to get better. Complacency is the enemy of successful fantasy managers. And of course, if you fell short in Week 1, then you’ve really got work to do. Don’t panic or overreact if any of your studs got off to a bad start, but figure out where you can improve. Based on some of the things we saw in Week 1, here are a few early waiver wire suggestions:

RB Jamaal Williams , Lions
I didn’t take my own advice this summer when Williams proved to be such an inspiring presence on Hard Knocks . I wasn’t alone, as Detroit’s No. 2 running back is available in 85% of fantasy leagues.

D'Andre Swift had a monster game for the Lions in their 38-35 loss to the Eagles, rushing for 144 yards and a touchdown, but Williams scored twice. And he wasn’t just used on goal-line situations. Swift finished with 15 carries and Williams had 11. This isn’t a committee situation, but clearly Williams will be an active member of this offense. And at the very least, he could be one of the more valuable handcuffs on the market.

WR Devin Duvernay , Ravens
One of the big storylines of the preseason was trying to figure out which Ravens receiver was going to get those targets that went to Marquise Brown last year. The popular theory was that Baltimore’s passing attack was going to be dominated by its tight ends – Mark Andrews, who was the NFL’s top fantasy tight end last season, and rookie Isaiah Likely, who had a very impressive preseason. But if Week 1 is any indication – and remember, it was against the Jets – then Duvernay could be a factor. Duvernay had a pair of touchdown grabs Sunday. What’s impressive is this: Duvernay, a dangerous kick returner, is the kind of weapon where you want to get him the ball in space. But both of his touchdowns were on downfield routes. Duvernay finished with four catches for 54 yards and the two touchdowns. Notably, Duvernay’s four catches were double the total of Baltimore’s WR1, Rashod Batemean. Duvernay is available in 99% of leagues.

WR Tyler Boyd , Bengals
You won’t find too many No. 3 receivers who are rostered in 24% of fantasy leagues, but that’s a tribute to the Bengals’ passing attack. If Boyd is available in your league, monitor the status of WR Tee Higgins, who left Sunday’s game with a concussion. Even if Higgins is cleared to play, you’d think the Bengals would like to give him more rest this early in the season. Boyd had four catches for 33 yards and a score in the overtime loss to Pittsburgh. He didn’t do much in the second half and overtime of Sunday’s game, but he will continue to be a primary target for Joe Burrow.

WR Jahan Dotson , Commanders
Six receivers were taken in the first round of the NFL draft this year and Dotson was probably mentioned the least when it comes to fantasy potential. Dotson is available in 93% of leagues, but that number will surely drop precipitously after he scored two touchdowns in Washington’s win over Jacksonville. The other five first-round wide receivers combined for zero touchdowns.

Be careful about overreacting to Washington’s performance given that the opponent was Jacksonville, but Dotson isn’t the only Commander worth considering. Curtis Samuel, who flopped as a big free-agent signing last season, had eight receptions for 55 yards and a score. And if you think Dotson and Samuel cancel each other out because Washington will be spreading the ball around and Terry McLaurin will always be the WR1, then maybe Carson Wentz is the player to add. Wentz, who passed for 313 yards and four touchdowns, is available in 96% of leagues.

TE Taysom Hill , Saints
Back in March, Saints head coach Dennis Allen told us that Swiss Army knife Taysom Hill would focus his attention on playing tight end in 2022. After all, why line him up at quarterback with Jameis Winston back from injury? Why line him up at QB? Because the dude makes plays.

Here’s the thing: As a quarterback, Hill has never really posted numbers that move the needle in fantasy. But in 2022, Hill is a tight end. And there aren’t a whole heck of a lot of reliable fantasy tight ends out there. Lining up at tight end, Hill had a measly one catch for two yards. But in four plays under center, he had four rushing attempts for 81 yards and a touchdown. Now, Hill may be a touchdown-reliant type of player, but he should see enough action every week to be a low-end starting fantasy tight end.

