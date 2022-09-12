ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Watch: Michael Jordan Salutes Tom Brady With Epic Video Tribute

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cnfxk_0hrRoQsO00

The NBA icon formally re-introduced viewers to the future Hall of Fame quarterback on Sunday night.

Ahead of the first Sunday Night Football game of the 2022 season, NFL fans were formally re-introduced to Tom Brady , courtesy of an epic hype video starring another GOAT who needs no introduction.

Viewers witnessed a special pre-game tribute from the legendary Michael Jordan paying homage to the Buccaneers quarterback ahead of his 23rd professional season.

The six-time NBA champion spoke about the seven-time Super Bowl winner’s greatness while praising the competitive spirit both icons share. Jordan also subtly eluded to the 0–6 record the Cowboys, Tampa Bay’s SNF opponent, hold against Brady all-time.

“Age is just a number. Time is a state of mind. I was away from the game for almost two years. He didn’t make two months,” Jordan said of Brady. “But you know what that tells me? How much he wants it. How much he needs it, especially against them Cowboys who have never beaten him.”

Jordan then turned his attention to the mere mortals who continue to be amazed by Brady’s longevity and sustained excellence. His message? To put it simply, don’t hate, appreciate.

“As for everyone else,” Jordan said, looking into the camera, “you might worship him; you might hate him. I just hope you appreciate him ’cause greatness like this doesn’t come along that often.”

Chills.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course

Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack ,” Brady wrote under the photo. View this post on Instagram A post...
NFL
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Look: Joe Gibbs Reacts To The Kyle Busch News

Kyle Busch announced on Tuesday that he is leaving Joe Gibbs Racing, the team he has worked with for much of his career. As disappointing as the news must be for Gibbs, he expressed nothing but well-wishes and respect for Busch in a prepared statement this morning. "Kyle has been...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Reveals What Tom Brady Smells Like

While on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews was asked about Tom Brady eventually joining the network. Andrews doesn't currently have any advice to share for Brady. She did, however, say that he always smells fantastic. "I don't feel like Tom Brady needs advice on...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kobe Bryant’s net worth before tragic death

Prior to his tragic death in 2020, Los Angeles Lakers legend and NBA icon Kobe Bryant amassed an incredible net worth of $600 million, according to Forbes. That’s over half a billion dollars. This does not come as a surprise, considering not only how outstanding he was on the basketball court, but also, how marketable he was as a player.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade

While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Chills
hotnewhiphop.com

Montrezl Harrell Asked About LaMelo Ball During Police Stop: Watch

Montrezl Harrell was stopped back by Kentucky police back in May where it was revealed that he was traveling in a car with three pounds of weed on him. Harrell was with his friend at the time, and following the traffic stop, Harrell was hit with drug trafficking charges that have since been cleared up thanks to a deal that he struck with prosecutors.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watt#Buccaneers#American Football#Nba#Cowboys#Time
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees’ net worth

When Drew Brees suffered a dislocated injury in the last game of the 2005 season with the San Diego Chargers, there were questions about where his NFL career would go. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a chance on the former Purdue Boilermakers standout, and there was no looking back for either side. Brees enjoyed an illustrious career with the Saints before hanging them up following the 2020 season. Brees’ money hasn’t just come from contracts though, he has done plenty off the field to make money too. Today, we’re taking a look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

97K+
Followers
39K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy